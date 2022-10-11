Benedict Cumberbatch helped write one controversial Doctor Strange 2 scene

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney Plus and it’s one of the most important Phase 4 movies to watch if you want to understand where the story is going. While the film premiered in theaters in May, we’re still not done discovering its secrets. For example, Benedict Cumberbatch apparently had a say in the story of Doctor Strange 2. The actor even wrote some of the scenes in the sequel himself.

The actor couldn’t address the fact that he would be playing different variants of his character while promoting the film this spring. But he no longer has to keep secrets now that we know what happens in Doctor Strange 2. Mind you, if you haven’t seen Multiverse of Madness, some spoilers will follow.

Cumberbatch addressed his famous Marvel role in an interview with Prestige. He revealed that playing variants of Doctor Strange was “the most fun bit, and I couldn’t talk about any of that pre-press, so it’s very nice to be able to speak about it now.”

“I absolutely loved it, and it sounds so egotistical – but there we go, that’s what actors are – but I loved doing the scenes with myself because of the challenge of it,” the actor continued.

Evil Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has three eyes in new clip. Image source: Marvel Studios

That’s when Cumberbatch revealed that he got to write some of those scenes. “I suggested that it needed to get darker at a point,” he said. “There was a slightly more saccharine version at one stage, and I’m really happy with the way it evolved.”

Furthermore, director Sam Raimi and writer Michael Waldron encouraged and supported Cumberbatch’s writing for Doctor Strange 2.

Cumberbatch vs. Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange 2

“We turned what was a very small combat between the two into a sort of very bizarre and inventive battle in that moment,” he said. “I really loved it. It was how the original was pitched to me a long while back when Scott Derrickson was still working with us: Strange would meet versions of himself.”

Fans of the MCU will know that Cumberbatch is referring to the musical battle towards the end of the movie, where the MCU’s primary Doctor Strange has to face an evil variant who destroyed his world. It’s also a divisive scene of Multiverse of Madness. Some people love the unexpected musical notes battle. Others don’t.

We also know that Marvel added the battle late in reshoots.

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in Super Bowl trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

“It was something I wanted to lean into,” Cumberbatch added. “We could have gone even further, and maybe it will go into the future. Who knows what other versions we might need in the multiverse chapter of the MCU? But it was very enjoyable to play all the variants of myself.”

Considering that we’re in the Multiverse Saga, the multiverse will certainly play a significant role in future adventures. And Stephen Strange will keep appearing in these stories, especially considering how Doctor Strange 2 concluded.

Cumberbatch also said in the interview that he would like to shoot action scenes with Tom Cruise and that he’d like to make a musical. These aren’t tied to his future at Marvel, although Cruise was one of the rumored cameos for Multiverse of Madness.

