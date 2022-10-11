Clinton “Clint” Edward Voyles, 32, of Shelbyville, IL passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at home. Clint was born on July 21, 1990, in Decatur, the son of Joe and Janet (Roessler) Voyles. He was a 2008 graduate of Mattoon High School. Clint married his high school sweetheart, Rebeca Cisneros, on November 26, 2016, and from that union they were blessed with two children, Kaelynn and Kysen. Clint enjoyed the outdoors whether he was golfing, riding four-wheelers or just hanging with family and friends. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals fan.

SHELBYVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO