Effingham Radio
Effingham County Childcare Survey With University Of Illinois
The Effingham County Childcare Research Committee in collaboration with the University of Illinois, Department of Special Education, has released an online childcare survey for Effingham County residents. Effingham County residents can find the survey here: https://corexmsb5cr8xvp9s2zf.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_aeLnvExs2ULsYvA. “This survey was developed through a partnership opportunity with the University of Illinois developed...
Effingham Radio
Shelby County Board to Meet on Thursday
The Shelby County Board is set to meet on Thursday, October 13th at 7:00pm. Approval of Minutes from September 20, 2022 Special Meeting. Vacancy announced in County Board District #2 due to resignation of Derek Pearcy. Discussion and vote to approve appointment of Cody Brands to County Board District #2...
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board Finance Committee to Meet Thursday
The Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board Finance Committee is set to meet on Thursday, October 13 at 2:30pm. Roll Call – Dave Campbell, Jake Buhnerkempe, Paul Kuhns. Work on FY23 Budget. Adjournment. The meeting is set to take place in the third-floor board room of the Effingham County...
Effingham Radio
Effingham Noon Rotary Hear From True Forward Coaching Owner At Latest Meeting
Effingham Noon Rotarians got some coaching at their meeting on October 12. Maggie Meylor, owner of True Forward Coaching, spoke to Rotarians about her business that is designed to help people set, meet and exceed goals both professionally and personally. Meylor, whose title is “Ambassador of Possibilities”, said her work...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Fire Department Hosts Local Kindergarteners For Tour Of Facility, Activities
From the Teutopolis Fire Protection District Facebook Page:. As part of annual “Fire Prevention Month” Firefighters conducted tours and activities with approximately 100 Kindergarten children. Dress up Firemen, pictures, and spraying water was well enjoyed by all.
Effingham Radio
Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary Unit Receives National and Division Awards
Strasburg American Legion Auxiliary Unit 289 was one of 11 Units in the nation to receive the National President’s Unit Award of Excellence. This is the 3rd time that Strasburg has won this award. Jill Layton was presented the award by National American Legion Auxiliary President Kathy Daudistel of...
Effingham Radio
State Senator Rose Issues Statement On Shooting In Decatur
State Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) released the following statement:. “First, I would like to ask everyone to join me in praying for the speedy recovery of these officers, these heroes, who put their lives on the line for us every day. Please also pray for their families who are living out a nightmare right now.
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Farmer Passes Away at Emergency Room
On October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:02 pm the Effingham County Coroner’s Office was notified of a death at HSHS St. Anthony Hospital Emergency Room. Preliminary information revealed that Linus Nosbisch, age 60 of rural Teutopolis, Illinois was operating a tractor and a grain wagon on 2100 th St. when he apparently suffered a critical medical issue and slumped over the wheel.
Effingham Radio
Alex W. Alsbury, 31
Alex W. Alsbury, 31, of Charleston, IL, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Arby’s to Support Local Effingham Community Through Its Make a Difference Campaign
Arby’s is giving back to communities by donating over $3 million to local organizations. The donations will benefit the Arby’s Foundation and support hundreds of organizations around the country. In Effingham, Arby’s is proud to partner with Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation (Unit 40 Mentoring Program). As a...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 33 year old Dylan K. McDaniel of Edgewood for violating conditions of probation. Dylan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 42 year old Andrew J. Staley of Flora for an Effingham County FTA warrant for operating an uninsured motor vehicle/suspended registration. Andrew was given an NTA.
Effingham Radio
Trading Post Wednesday, 10/12/22
FOR SALE: 3 riding mowers with good tires, need a little work $75 each. Call 217-234-2811. FOR SALE: Seasoned firewood, mix of oak, hickory and ash, delivered and stacked in T-town, Effingham and Altamont areas, $100 per trailer load. Call Jeff 217-343-5691. WANTED: Good used 0-turn mower. Call 217-343-2035. FOR...
Effingham Radio
Clinton “Clint” Edward Boyles, 32
Clinton “Clint” Edward Voyles, 32, of Shelbyville, IL passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at home. Clint was born on July 21, 1990, in Decatur, the son of Joe and Janet (Roessler) Voyles. He was a 2008 graduate of Mattoon High School. Clint married his high school sweetheart, Rebeca Cisneros, on November 26, 2016, and from that union they were blessed with two children, Kaelynn and Kysen. Clint enjoyed the outdoors whether he was golfing, riding four-wheelers or just hanging with family and friends. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year old Miranda B. Davis of Effingham for a Jasper County FTA warrant for possession of cannabis by driver. Miranda posted $325 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 25 year old Jordan J. Kollman of Dieterich for aggravated fleeing/eluding, driving while...
Effingham Radio
Jasper County Under ‘No Burn Ban’ Until Further Notice
Effective immediately Oct 13th, Jasper County is under a No Burn Ban until further notice. If you have any questions, you may contact the Jasper county sheriffs department at 618-783-8477. Wade Fire Chief, Gary Lindemann.
Effingham Radio
ISP Conducts Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation
On October 12, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 5 was contacted by the Decatur Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a shooting incident involving the Decatur Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. Preliminary information indicates a...
Effingham Radio
Vandalia Police Warn Of Door-To-Door Solicitors
From the Vandalia Police Department Facebook Page:. We have been made aware of people going door to door soliciting for alternative energy suppliers. Door to door solicitation does require a permit inside city limits. The community should be aware of telemarketing, door to door, direct mailings and kiosks in public places. Unfortunately, many of these companies use deceptive marketing.
Effingham Radio
Shelby County Sheriffs Office Investigating Criminal Damage To Restrooms At Cowden City Park
From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Shelby County Sheriffs Office is investigating criminal damage done to the restrooms at the Cowden City Park. The vandalism occurred sometime between Wednesday 10/5 and Monday 10/10. If you have any information regarding this incident please notify the Sheriffs Office. Thank...
Effingham Radio
Man Arrested for Aggravated Battery to a Senior Citizen
The following was posted on the Charleston Illinois Police Department’s Facebook Page:. Offender: Jordan T Metheny Incident Date: October 8th, 2022. Charleston Officers responded to Walmart regarding a battery report. During the investigation, officers learned that Metheny saw a person in the store with whom he had a previous disagreement. Metheny approached the victim- a senior citizen- and repeatedly punched him in the head.
Effingham Radio
Paul William “Brodie” Brodack, 74
Paul William “Brodie” Brodack was born December 12th, 1947 in Chicago, IL and passed away on October 7th, 2022 (Age 74) at home in Effingham, surrounded by family, after a 9-month Leukemia battle. Paul grew up in Chicago and Elk Grove, attending Northwestern University in Evanston on a...
