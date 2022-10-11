ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

On3.com

Scouting Report: Mississippi State Bulldogs

After consecutive SEC losses to start October, Kentucky has a football team that is reeling at the moment. Mark Stoops’ team has a losing streak that desperately needs to be snapped. Unfortunately, the Big Blue is drawing one of the hottest teams in college football this weekend. Mississippi State...
STARKVILLE, MS
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 7: How to bet Vanderbilt-Georgia

The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a Week 7, SEC East college football showdown. The 6-0 national champion Bulldogs are coming off a 42-10 win over Auburn in Week 6. The 3-3 Commodores are coming off a two-game skid, including a Week 6 52-28 loss to Ole Miss.
ATHENS, GA
Matt Barrie
The Associated Press

No. 3 Alabama-No. 6 Tennessee highlights SEC schedule

A look at Week 7 n the Southeastern Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 3 Alabama (6-3, 3-0 SEC) at No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) Tennessee is looking to end a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide and upend the SEC and national championship picture. The Vols lead the SEC at more than 46 points a game under coach Josh Heupel’s supercharged offense. Alabama is second in the SEC in giving up just 12.3 points per game. The game also features a matchup of two of the country’s top quarterbacks in Alabama’s Bryce Young and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. Young was injured two weeks ago and missed last week’s 24-20 win over Texas A&M. Hooker has completed 70% of his passes for 1,432 yards and 10 touchdowns without throwing an interception .
TUSCALOOSA, AL

