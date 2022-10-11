Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Shane Beamer upended Kentucky football. Now, Mississippi State can land a knockout | Toppmeyer
Shane Beamer traveled to Lexington, Kentucky, prepared to hang on the rim. South Carolina’s football coach busted out the white-rimmed sunglasses he packed for the trip and danced during a locker-room celebration of the Gamecocks’ 24-14 win at Kentucky while his players sang "Turn My Swag On." “That was a joyous, joyous locker room,"...
Georgia football: How to Watch UGA vs Vanderbilt, Radio, streaming rundown
ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face Vanderbilt on Saturday in the fourth conference game of the year. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 15. TV: SEC Network. Streaming:...
Kentucky HC Gives Update on Injury Status of QB Will Levis Ahead of Matchup With Mississippi State
Mississippi State now has a better idea of whether or not it will face Kentucky starting quarterback Will Levis on Saturday.
Mississippi State Bulldogs Reveal Uniforms Ahead of Saturday Matchup Against Kentucky
Mississippi State is coming into this weekend's game against the Kentucky Wildcats icy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scouting Report: Mississippi State Bulldogs
After consecutive SEC losses to start October, Kentucky has a football team that is reeling at the moment. Mark Stoops’ team has a losing streak that desperately needs to be snapped. Unfortunately, the Big Blue is drawing one of the hottest teams in college football this weekend. Mississippi State...
Mississippi State Football: Three Players to Watch as the Bulldogs Face Kentucky
These three student-athletes could play a pivotal role as the Bulldogs and Wildcats compete this weekend.
What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Ole Miss?
What is the line for Auburn's matchup with Ole Miss?
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 7: How to bet Vanderbilt-Georgia
The Vanderbilt Commodores travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in a Week 7, SEC East college football showdown. The 6-0 national champion Bulldogs are coming off a 42-10 win over Auburn in Week 6. The 3-3 Commodores are coming off a two-game skid, including a Week 6 52-28 loss to Ole Miss.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ole Miss Safety Ladarius Tennison Discusses Playing Former Team, Improvements from Week 6
Ole Miss Rebels safety Ladarius Tennison will be suiting up against his former team, the Auburn Tigers, on Saturday.
No. 3 Alabama-No. 6 Tennessee highlights SEC schedule
A look at Week 7 n the Southeastern Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 3 Alabama (6-3, 3-0 SEC) at No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) Tennessee is looking to end a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide and upend the SEC and national championship picture. The Vols lead the SEC at more than 46 points a game under coach Josh Heupel’s supercharged offense. Alabama is second in the SEC in giving up just 12.3 points per game. The game also features a matchup of two of the country’s top quarterbacks in Alabama’s Bryce Young and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. Young was injured two weeks ago and missed last week’s 24-20 win over Texas A&M. Hooker has completed 70% of his passes for 1,432 yards and 10 touchdowns without throwing an interception .
Comments / 0