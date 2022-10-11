ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Prescribed burn planned east of Walla Walla in the Umatilla National Forest

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 1 day ago

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — In an effort to prevent future wildfires, the city of Walla Walla is offering resources to the  Umatilla National Forest as it begins a prescribed burn to prevent the risk of ignition on a 270-acre stretch surrounding the Mill Creek Municipal Watershed.

According to government officials for the City of Walla Walla , the project is anticipated to occur sometime between October 14 and 24 — weather permitting. The Walla Walla Ranger District anticipates that it will take between two and five days to complete.

If you live in the Mill Creek area, you’re likely to see some smoke through the evenings. However, the flame isn’t expected to reach the city limits located roughly 13 miles east.

For up to two hours per day, certain areas near Forest Service Road 65 and Indian Ridge Trail might be restricted while the burn operation is underway. This is meant to preserve the safety of fire crews and community members alike.

“The Tiger Creek Prescribed Fire Project aims to protect the Mill Creek Municipal Watershed by using controlled fire to reduce excessive fuel buildup along the southwest portion of the watershed boundary,” the online post stated. “Completing this work will also improve forage habitat for big game and restore the area to a more fire-adapted ecosystem, which reduces the risk of a wildfire that causes significant tree mortality.”

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

