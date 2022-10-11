'I Don't Think It's A Main Story': Former MSNBC Boss Phil Griffin CONTINUES To Defend Treatment Of Hunter Biden Scandal

@Michael Smerconish/YOUTUBE;mega

Former MSNBC boss Phil Griffin stood by his treatment of the Hunter Biden scandal in the media during a candid panel discussion , RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Griffin continued to defend his ex-network's reporting while sitting down with host Michael Smerconish and former CNN president Jeff Zucker to discuss a myriad of topics, including whether or not the media is to blame for political polarization.

In late 2020, news broke that Griffin was stepping down from his leadership role at the liberal network, effective the following year.

While chatting with his fellow media kingpins, Griffin brought up theories the 2020 election was fraudulent, which segued into another conversation on Hunter.

Smerconish said, "I think the Hunter Biden laptop story was worthy of more airing that it received right before the election. Either of you agree with me on that?"

"I think the question is, did we deal with it to the degree that we thought was appropriate, and I think we did," Zucker said about all the facts not being out at the time, adding, "A big problem with the story was the messenger — Rudy Giuiliani ."

"[Hunter] was never arrested," Griffin later chimed in.

"The Justice Department looked into it, and never reported until he was the son of a candidate . So I don't think it's a main story until that happens."

Griffin noted that MSNBC News looked into it, adding that his reporters did a "great job" and met with Giuiliani.

"He brought out a couple of pages printed out from the computer. They asked for a digital copy of it. They didn't get it. But I don't think it was a big story before the election because he was never charged," Griffin continued.

When Zucker asked why Smerconish didn't cover it on CNN, Smerconish said he regretted that despite reporting on the news extensively via radio which led Zucker to note it's worth "real examination" when a " smoke bomb " is thrown "into the arena."

"I think we looked partisan by not giving it some air. I should have said something about the damn issue ," Smerconish shared about the probe which originally centered around Hunter's finances related to overseas business ties and consulting work.

RadarOnline.com has since learned of an explosive report which revealed that investigators believe they have enough evidence to charge Hunter with tax crimes and a false statement related to gun purchase .