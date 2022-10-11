ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

'I Don't Think It's A Main Story': Former MSNBC Boss Phil Griffin CONTINUES To Defend Treatment Of Hunter Biden Scandal

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yrQiN_0iV89hYQ00
@Michael Smerconish/YOUTUBE;mega

Former MSNBC boss Phil Griffin stood by his treatment of the Hunter Biden scandal in the media during a candid panel discussion , RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Griffin continued to defend his ex-network's reporting while sitting down with host Michael Smerconish and former CNN president Jeff Zucker to discuss a myriad of topics, including whether or not the media is to blame for political polarization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVwIz_0iV89hYQ00
@Michael Smerconish/YOUTUBE

In late 2020, news broke that Griffin was stepping down from his leadership role at the liberal network, effective the following year.

While chatting with his fellow media kingpins, Griffin brought up theories the 2020 election was fraudulent, which segued into another conversation on Hunter.

Smerconish said, "I think the Hunter Biden laptop story was worthy of more airing that it received right before the election. Either of you agree with me on that?"

"I think the question is, did we deal with it to the degree that we thought was appropriate, and I think we did," Zucker said about all the facts not being out at the time, adding, "A big problem with the story was the messenger — Rudy Giuiliani ."

"[Hunter] was never arrested," Griffin later chimed in.

"The Justice Department looked into it, and never reported until he was the son of a candidate . So I don't think it's a main story until that happens."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hW6Jw_0iV89hYQ00
MEGA

Griffin noted that MSNBC News looked into it, adding that his reporters did a "great job" and met with Giuiliani.

"He brought out a couple of pages printed out from the computer. They asked for a digital copy of it. They didn't get it. But I don't think it was a big story before the election because he was never charged," Griffin continued.

When Zucker asked why Smerconish didn't cover it on CNN, Smerconish said he regretted that despite reporting on the news extensively via radio which led Zucker to note it's worth "real examination" when a " smoke bomb " is thrown "into the arena."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DB33s_0iV89hYQ00
@Michael Smerconish/YOUTUBE

"I think we looked partisan by not giving it some air. I should have said something about the damn issue ," Smerconish shared about the probe which originally centered around Hunter's finances related to overseas business ties and consulting work.

RadarOnline.com has since learned of an explosive report which revealed that investigators believe they have enough evidence to charge Hunter with tax crimes and a false statement related to gun purchase .

Comments / 4

Babagulche
2d ago

If Hunters last name was Trump the story would be 24/7 breaking news and the Lead Story every night.

Reply(1)
7
Related
Washington Examiner

Liberal Media Scream: Psaki says if media don’t cover, Hunter Biden isn’t news

This week’s Liberal Media Scream shows the ridiculous spin liberal flacks are eager to use to deflate the Hunter Biden scandal story as the midterm elections near. In focus this week is former Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said the Hunter Biden story is a big zero since she hasn’t seen it show up on the front pages of many of the nation’s newspapers.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RadarOnline

'I Didn't Know Anything About It': President Joe Biden SHRUGS OFF Reports Federal Investigators Have Enough Evidence To Charge Hunter

President Joe Biden shrugged off recent reports suggesting federal investigators are in possession of enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with federal tax and gun crimes, RadarOnline.com has learned.During an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Tuesday night, President Biden openly spoke about the federal probe into his 52-year-old son for the first time.The interview came less than one week after the Washington Post published a story on Thursday indicating federal investigators have enough evidence to charge Hunter for failing to properly report his overseas business income to the IRS and for lying about his drug use on a federal...
POTUS
The Independent

Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC

During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Phil Griffin
Person
Hunter
Person
Michael Smerconish
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Judge says she can't accept DOJ's claim that Trump 'could not possibly have a possessory interest' in some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago until 3rd party looks at them

The DOJ's appeal to continue to review classified documents for its probe was rejected on Thursday. A federal judge was not convinced that Trump couldn't have "possessory interest" in the documents. The judge could not accept DOJ's claim until a special master review was completed. A federal judge said she...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#The Hunter#Election Fraud#Radaronline Com#Cnn#The Justice Department#Msnbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Matthew C. Woodruff

Former Pres. Trump’s son-in-law Jared loses big time in court, ordered to pay millions.

Jared Kushner has agreed to pay a $3.25 million fine to the state of Maryland and to reimburse potentially tens of thousands of tenants of his 9000 rental units in Baltimore. The restitution will take the form of refunds to tenants who were charged illegal fees such as excessive application fees, improper agent fees, writ fees and unreturned security deposits.
MARYLAND STATE
RadarOnline

Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation

Hunter Biden is set to receive a “sweet deal” and weak “slap on the wrist” as a result of the federal government’s nearly four-year investigation into the scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, leaks from within the Department of Justice indicated federal agents are currently in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son with tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a handgun.But those charges are hardly as devastating as the other potential crimes Hunter was initially suspected of committing – such as money laundering, fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow ‘Squad’ members

Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
SOMERVILLE, MA
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

94K+
Followers
2K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy