Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Over 100 animals rescued from property in Lassen County after animal neglect investigation
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — Officials in Lassen County rescued 115 animals from a property in Adin, Calif. this week. On the same property, deputies found a pile of animal carcasses 30 feet long by 20 feet wide and 4 feet deep including horses, cows, dogs, pigs, lambs, chickens, skunks, ducks and deer.
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced for killing neighbor in City of Shasta Lake
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Shasta County man convicted of murder was sentenced to four months-to-life and 82 years in state prison for a deadly shooting in March, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Dwight Honeycutt, 59, was sentenced on Monday for shooting and killing Roberto Gonzalez,...
Lassen County News
New Lassen County Deputy District Attorney
According to a Facebook post, “This week we added Guy Manchuk to our team as one of our new prosecutors. Guy comes to us from the Sacramento area where he’s worked for many years as an attorney for the state. Welcome to Lassen County Guy.”
Lassen County News
Community honors fallen officers at annual wreath laying ceremony
At a solemn and emotional ceremony, first responders, community members, friends and family members honored the memory of three regional law enforcement officers and all others who lost their lives due to domestic violence at Lassen Family Services’ annual Wreath Dedication Ceremony held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kkoh.com
Reno Police Assisting in Search For Missing Woman From Texas
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman from Dallas, Texas. 45-year-old Jodi Page was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno. Her family expected her home last Friday, but they have not heard from her. The Reno Police Department is assisting in the investigation. If you have any information, contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.
actionnewsnow.com
Fewer than 300 west Redding voters receive wrong ballot type
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Fewer than 300 voters in Shasta County received the wrong ballot type ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election, according to Shasta County Clerk Cathy Darling Allen. Allen said the error was due to updates that were completed after the Primary Election when the clerk’s office...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County man sentenced to 35 years to life in prison for deadly 2020 DUI crash
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A Shasta County man has been sentenced to 35-years-to-life in prison for second-degree murder and driving under the influence for a 2020 crash that left his passenger dead. The Shasta County District Attorney's Office (DA) said a jury convicted Robert Christopher Maughs of second-degree murder...
mynews4.com
What's causing the strong odors coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley?
If you live in the North Valleys, you might've noticed a foul smell in the area lately... It's likely coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley. The Washoe County Health District and several other environmental agencies have received numerous complaints regarding the smell surrounding Swan Lake the last several weeks. Officials have conducted an inspection of the lake at various points and have determined naturally occurring biological activity may be contributing to the the odors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Who Are Those Guys? A Closer Look at the Shasta Freedom Coalition
In the classic Hollywood Western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, the titular characters played by Paul Newman and Robert Redford are followed by a six-rider posse after their second train robbery. For the rest of the film, the lawmen dog the two outlaws as they flee the western United States and attempt to escape to Bolivia. We never quite see the chasing posse in detail, just the silhouettes of the riders in the distance, but every time Butch and Sundance look back, they’re there.
Lassen County News
Junior High District 1 California High School Rodeo Association Rodeo No. 4 results, Oct. 9 in McArthur, California
1. George Boles, Orland, 65. 1. Levi Andrews, Orland, 61. 1. Giovanni Kent, Red Bluff, 64. 1. George Boles, Orland, 20.28. 2. Caleb Gonzales, Standish, 29.48. 1. Rhett Milne, Orland, 2.42. 2. Dalton Vandeburgh, Cottonwood, 2.73. 3. George Boles, Orland, 4.42. 4. Cole Hannah, Likely, 11.66. 5. Carson Cash, Montague, 12.78. 6. Slade Templeton, Red Bluff, 13.47. 7. Flint Moyles, Etna, 15.18. 8. Colt Bray, Montague, 15.31. 9. Levi Andrews, Orland, 15.49. 10. Westin Oilar, Millville, 16.18.
Lassen County News
Just the Facts
This Nov. 8, the voters will have two marijuana measures to decide: City Measure R asks the registered voters in the city limits if they approve three dispensaries and an unlimited number of commercial marijuana grow houses and associated activities within city limits. County Measure S asks countywide voters if...
Lassen County News
Nutcrack auditions coming up!
The Lassen County Arts Council, Best of Broadway and the Reno Dance Company announced auditions for this year’s holiday production of The Nutcracker will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Veterans Memorial Hall, according to a Facebook post. No experience is necessary and there is no cost to participate....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
Comments / 0