ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adin, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Man sentenced for killing neighbor in City of Shasta Lake

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Shasta County man convicted of murder was sentenced to four months-to-life and 82 years in state prison for a deadly shooting in March, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Dwight Honeycutt, 59, was sentenced on Monday for shooting and killing Roberto Gonzalez,...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
Lassen County News

New Lassen County Deputy District Attorney

According to a Facebook post, “This week we added Guy Manchuk to our team as one of our new prosecutors. Guy comes to us from the Sacramento area where he’s worked for many years as an attorney for the state. Welcome to Lassen County Guy.”
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Community honors fallen officers at annual wreath laying ceremony

At a solemn and emotional ceremony, first responders, community members, friends and family members honored the memory of three regional law enforcement officers and all others who lost their lives due to domestic violence at Lassen Family Services’ annual Wreath Dedication Ceremony held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lassen County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Adin, CA
County
Lassen County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kkoh.com

Reno Police Assisting in Search For Missing Woman From Texas

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman from Dallas, Texas. 45-year-old Jodi Page was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno. Her family expected her home last Friday, but they have not heard from her. The Reno Police Department is assisting in the investigation. If you have any information, contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.
RENO, NV
actionnewsnow.com

Fewer than 300 west Redding voters receive wrong ballot type

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Fewer than 300 voters in Shasta County received the wrong ballot type ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election, according to Shasta County Clerk Cathy Darling Allen. Allen said the error was due to updates that were completed after the Primary Election when the clerk’s office...
REDDING, CA
mynews4.com

What's causing the strong odors coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley?

If you live in the North Valleys, you might've noticed a foul smell in the area lately... It's likely coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley. The Washoe County Health District and several other environmental agencies have received numerous complaints regarding the smell surrounding Swan Lake the last several weeks. Officials have conducted an inspection of the lake at various points and have determined naturally occurring biological activity may be contributing to the the odors.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Travel Trailers#Veterinary Care#Christian
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Who Are Those Guys? A Closer Look at the Shasta Freedom Coalition

In the classic Hollywood Western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, the titular characters played by Paul Newman and Robert Redford are followed by a six-rider posse after their second train robbery. For the rest of the film, the lawmen dog the two outlaws as they flee the western United States and attempt to escape to Bolivia. We never quite see the chasing posse in detail, just the silhouettes of the riders in the distance, but every time Butch and Sundance look back, they’re there.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Junior High District 1 California High School Rodeo Association Rodeo No. 4 results, Oct. 9 in McArthur, California

1. George Boles, Orland, 65. 1. Levi Andrews, Orland, 61. 1. Giovanni Kent, Red Bluff, 64. 1. George Boles, Orland, 20.28. 2. Caleb Gonzales, Standish, 29.48. 1. Rhett Milne, Orland, 2.42. 2. Dalton Vandeburgh, Cottonwood, 2.73. 3. George Boles, Orland, 4.42. 4. Cole Hannah, Likely, 11.66. 5. Carson Cash, Montague, 12.78. 6. Slade Templeton, Red Bluff, 13.47. 7. Flint Moyles, Etna, 15.18. 8. Colt Bray, Montague, 15.31. 9. Levi Andrews, Orland, 15.49. 10. Westin Oilar, Millville, 16.18.
MCARTHUR, CA
Lassen County News

Just the Facts

This Nov. 8, the voters will have two marijuana measures to decide: City Measure R asks the registered voters in the city limits if they approve three dispensaries and an unlimited number of commercial marijuana grow houses and associated activities within city limits. County Measure S asks countywide voters if...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Nutcrack auditions coming up!

The Lassen County Arts Council, Best of Broadway and the Reno Dance Company announced auditions for this year’s holiday production of The Nutcracker will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19 at Veterans Memorial Hall, according to a Facebook post. No experience is necessary and there is no cost to participate....
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats

Comments / 0

Community Policy