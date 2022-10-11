New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Barkley injured his shoulder in Week 5's win over the Green Bay Packers but was able to return to the game and play an impactful role. The Giants are reportedly not concerned about the injury and Barkley is expected to be good to go for Week 6's clash with Baltimore.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO