Islam Makhachev believes he’ll be able to knock Charles Oliveira down when they collide in the main event of UFC 280. Next weekend at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev will finally get the chance to become UFC lightweight champion when he challenges Charles Oliveira in Abu Dhabi. While the Brazilian isn’t technically the champ, his insane 11-fight win streak – as well as the names he’s beaten since first competing for the gold – has left many believing that he is the best 155-pounder in the world right now.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO