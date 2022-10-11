This town is helping throw a retirement party for an employee with Down syndrome who was fired from a local Wendy's

Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina before being caught was allegedly on meth and had been awake for days, authorities say
A man accused of killing five people in South Carolina was arrested in neighboring Georgia after he allegedly committed another crime, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies arrested James Douglas Drayton of Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday after he robbed a gas station with a weapon, according to a release from the sheriff's office in Burke County, Georgia.
