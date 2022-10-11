Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Barber slams Mississippi state gov.: ‘People are tired of washing their babies in poisoned water’
Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is being blamed on state leaders ignoring the problem. In the wake of the Brett Favre welfare theft allegations, activists are taking a stand. "People are tired of having to wash their babies in poisoned water,” Bishop William Barber tells Joy Reid adding, “it happens year after year because the state... has been more interested in blocking fixing what needs to be fixed, than helping fix what needs to be fixed."Sept. 27, 2022.
MSNBC
Brett Favre text messages reveal hypocrisy of Mississippi officials blasting Jackson
The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago. The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago.
CNBC
Mississippi official pleads guilty in welfare scandal that involves Brett Favre
A key figure in Mississippi's welfare spending scandal has pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges under an arrangement that signals he may be cooperating, according to court records. John Davis directed Mississippi's welfare agency while it doled out millions of dollars in federal welfare money to projects investigators now say...
Daily Beast
How Mississippi’s Governor Made the Jackson Water Crisis Worse
Hurrying to drop off her rent check near her home in Jackson, Mississippi, Jasmine Roberson took a deep breath and did the math: She was seven days late, which took an extra $70 out of her already empty bank account. She has a looming $500 car payment, three boys to feed, a gas tank to fill, utilities. And she has to cover all of this and more with a week less of wages in her pocket, all because a lack of drinking water forced her to make a choice: caring for her children after schools and daycares closed, or going to work.
Deadspin
Brett Favre must think we’re all stupid
What do athletes, politicians, and celebrities all have in common?. They usually blame the media when they screw up. “I have been unjustly smeared in the media,” Favre said in a recent statement. “I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.
NFL・
BET
Mississippi Governor Receives Backlash For Saying It’s 'A Great Day To Not Be In Jackson'
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is receiving backlash for recent comments about Jackson, Miss., which has been enduring a water crisis. According to WAPT, during a Sept. 16 event in Hattiesburg, Reeves said, "I've got to tell you; it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.”
Former Auburn star on Tuberville’s ‘reparation’ remark: ‘Unnecessary, dead wrong, ugly’
This is an opinion column. I’m not at all convinced Tommy Tuberville even knows the meaning of reparations. Not even in the context of the criminal justice system. Last Saturday, our junior senator (God help us) spewed an inane and racist rant at a place where he felt safe doing so—a Donald Trump rally.
Prisoners in Alabama keep dying as inmates go on statewide labour strike
At least three people incarcerated in Alabama prisons have died since thousands of inmates began striking in September to protest poor conditions, the latest sign of deterioration in a state correctional system the Justice Department sued in 2020 for its excessive violence and poor safety record.On Sunday, officials at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, found a 60-year-old Black inmate “unresponsive,” in a communal dormitory, according to state records reported by the Marshall Project.Official said they found “no evidence found to suggest trauma or foul play” in the death of the man, whose name has been identified but...
WLBT
Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
What to expect at Jackson State’s 2022 homecoming
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s Homecoming for 2022 will be October 15-22. Homecoming events include a concert featuring Moneybagg Yo on Wednesday, October 19 at the Lee E. Williams Athletic & Assembly Center. This year’s homecoming theme pays homage to the 90s sitcom centered on student life at Hillman College, a fictional historically […]
‘If you hate cops ... call a crackhead,’ Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy says in ad
Gone is the smirk. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy does utter a one-liner, but his tone is serious. “Violent crime is surging in Louisiana,” an unsmiling Kennedy says in his latest TV ad, released Friday, as he looks into the camera and decries the high crime rates in Louisiana’s major cities.
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
Police to limit Mississippi capital roadblocks after lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi’s capital city have agreed to pull back on aggressive roadblocks in response to a lawsuit that said Jackson officers were violating people’s constitutional right to be free of unreasonable search and seizure. A settlement was filed Wednesday in the federal class-action lawsuit that the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center filed in February against the city of Jackson and its police chief. The settlement bans general checkpoints and limits arrests and towing if drivers are ticketed for a traffic violation. The lawsuit accused the police department in the 80% Black city of using roadblocks in majority-Black and low-income neighborhoods to try to catch crime suspects. “Checkpoints — which don’t fight crime — are costly and wreak havoc on disproportionately impacted poor and Black communities,” Mississippi Center for Justice president and CEO Vangela M. Wade said in a statement Thursday.
SB Nation
Brett Favre is in more trouble over his involvement in drug company after leaked texts
The ongoing investigation into widespread welfare fraud in Mississippi continues to get closer to Brett Favre. On Monday former governor Phil Bryant was subpoenaed as part of an ongoing civil suit, demanding him to turn over specific text messages with Favre about the pair’s involvement in the concussion drug “Prevacus.”
Louisiana US House challenger's ad shows her giving birth
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Democratic challenger to U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in a Louisiana congressional race released a campaign ad on social media that includes video of her giving birth. Katie Darling said she was seven months pregnant when she decided to join the race in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that ended constitutional protections for abortion. The 75-second video documents Darling traveling from her family farm in St. Tammany parish in September to a hospital, where she grips the side of a bed while in labor. “I wanted to share that...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Brett Favre Stands Firm in Not Knowing Welfare Funds Were Used in Building USM Sports Facility
Brett Favre is currently under investigation for the misappropriation of Mississippi welfare funds that instead went to building a volleyball facility in Southern Mississippi, where his daughter is an athlete. In a statement to Fox News, Favre stated he had no clue the funds used were from a welfare program.
Judge rules Mississippi lawmakers can’t funnel tax dollars to private schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Chancery Court ruled Mississippi lawmakers illegally tried to spend taxpayer dollars on private schools, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi. The ruling by Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin is a victory for Parents for Public Schools. The nonprofit group sued to block […]
