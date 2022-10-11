ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herschel Walker Bizarrely Shares Anecdote About Bull Ditching 3 Pregnant Cows

By David Moye
 2 days ago

Herschel Walker apparently has decided the best way to counter the reports that he paid for at least one former partner’s abortion is to tell bizarre anecdotes about bulls who get multiple cows pregnant.

During a rally on Tuesday with Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton (R) and Florida Senator Rick Scott (R), the Georgia Senate candidate wrapped up his speech with what Mediaite called “ a janky parable” about a bull who got three different cows pregnant.

Although the story’s point was apparently about how the United States is the best country in the world, audience members are forgiven if they related it to recent reports that he fathered numerous kids out of wedlock while publicly criticizing “absent fathers.”

Here’s the anecdote in all its glory:

“And they’ve been saying, ‘Something is better somewhere else.’ And I’m here to tell you it’s not. So, I been telling this little story about this bull out in the field with six cows, and three of them are pregnant. So, you know he got something goin’ on. But all he cared about is keep his nose against the fence, looking at three other cows that didn’t belong to him. Now all he had to do is eat grass. But no, no, no. He thought something was better somewhere else.

So, he decided, ‘I want to get over there.’ So one day, he measured that fence up, and he said, ‘I think I can jump this.’ So that day came where he got back. And as he got back and as he took off runnin’, he dove over that fence, and his belly got cut up under the bottom. But as he made it onto the other side, he shook it off and got so excited about it. And he ran to the top of that hill, but when he got up there, he realized they were bulls too.

So what I’m telling you don’t think something is better somewhere else. This is the greatest country in the world today.”

Here’s a video of Walker sharing the anecdote on the campaign trail.

Not surprisingly, many Twitter users thought the anecdote was pure bull.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

