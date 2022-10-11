Read full article on original website
40+ best deals during Amazon's October Prime Day event
For the first time in Prime Day’s history, Amazon is hosting two Prime Day-like events in the same year. The second sale — dubbed the Prime Early Access Sale— runs through Oct. 12 and offers sitewide savings for Prime members on popular categories ranging from skin care and home goods to tech and fitness equipment. Since it’s so close to the holiday season, Amazon is also introducing a Top 100 list featuring deals on some of the most popular (and gift-worthy) products, the retailer says.
Target, Walmart, and Amazon Have Ruined Black Friday
Halloween remains more than two weeks away and Walmart (WMT) , Amazon (AMZN) , and Target (TGT) have already kicked off the holiday shopping season. That seems like it would be good for consumers, but it's mostly confusing as nobody knows when the best deals are and if they should be shopping now or waiting until closer to the actual holiday season.
Best Buy just knocked $200 off this Chromebook — now just $99
If you’re a student on a tight budget, Chromebooks offer a great alternative to laptops that often cost hundreds of dollars more while still offering the same features. For example, this 14-inch Asus Chromebook not only has a big screen, but it’s currently going for only $99 at Best Buy as part of the Best Buy Prime Day deals that we’ve seen in the past couple of days.
Walmart Rollbacks sale: The RCA 50" 4K smart TV is available for only $178
During Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sales event, you can grab a smart TV with a large 50" display for a substantial discount. The RCA smart 50" TV tends to retail for $399. However, while the event continues, this product is available while stocks last for only $178, a markdown of 55% and a saving of $221.
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
These Amazon devices are up to 70% off ahead of Prime Early Access sale
Amazon devices are hitting record lows ahead of the October Prime Day event.
Prime Day Deals Under $25: Last Chance to Save Big
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is well underway, bringing with it thousands of deals. We're tracking all of the biggest and best deals in our October Prime Day live blog, but there are a lot of smaller deals to be found, too. Whether you're looking for some deal inspiration during this fall's Prime Early Access Sale event, you aim to make the most of a limited budget or you just want to save on some everyday essentials, we've got you covered. We are in the last stretch so now is the time to grab these bargains while you can.
DeWalt’s Entire Lineup is Deeply Discounted For Prime’s Early Access Sale
The Drive - Robert BaconOne of the most popular tool brands is having a huge sale. You’d be crazy to miss out.
Prime Day ends in a few hours—here are 200+ last-minute deals
Amazon's October Prime Day sale ends tonight. Shop last-minute deals on Apple, Ninja, LG and more before Black Friday.
Black Friday begins now at Target - 8 must-see deals on Apple Watch, Xbox, and more
The holiday shopping season seems to start earlier and earlier each year, and one retailer has kicked things off super-early in 2022. The Target Deal Days event is now underway with discounts available across a range of categories - including TVs, toys, laptops, Apple, home decor, games consoles, and more.
Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals 2022 - prepare for the discounts
Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals are going to be the place to look for a quality panel for less
The best Walmart early Black Friday deals: Save big on Apple Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, robot vacuums and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's early Black Friday event, the Prime Early Access Sale, is happening now. But Amazon isn't the only place to...
The Prime Early Access Sale Is Your Chance To Get an OLED TV for Under $1,000
October Prime Day, AKA the Prime Early Access Sale, is in full swing, and that means you can score steep savings on gifts ahead of the holiday shopping season. It also means that if you’ve been eyeing a big-ticket item and have held out on pulling the trigger, now might be a great time to buy. And the star big-ticket item on shopping holidays is always TVs, and that’s no different this time around. We’ve spotted savings on TVs and OLED TVs for Prime Day. One deal, in particular, that’s worth highlighting is the LG 55-Inch Class OLED B2 Series, which...
Amazon is giving away $22 in free money during its surprise Amazon Prime Day-like sale. Here's how to cash in
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's early Black Friday event, the Prime Early Access Sale, is on now. It's an event exclusively for Amazon Prime...
The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Black Friday is still over a month away, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to find great deals...
Breaking: Prime Members Can Get iPads for $269 During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
There’s just so much you can do with an iPad: video editing, gaming, even homework or drawing. It’s one of the most versatile tablets available, and right now, you can pick up the 10.2-inch iPad 9th Gen for only $269. This not a drill — not only was this the most popular SPY deal of the entire year, but this also marks the lowest price at which this iPad has ever been listed. The 2021 model has an A12 Bionic chip, a Retina display and Touch ID for authentication and Apple Pay. While not as powerful as an iPad Pro, it’s...
Black Friday Savings Are Here Already With Early Deals at Target
We're still over a month away from Black Friday, but retailers are wasting no time rolling out the savings. Amazon will be kicking off its holiday shopping season next week with its Prime Early Access Sale, but it looks like Target has beaten the online retailer to the punch this year with its own selection early of deals. Right now, you can shop a selection of early Black Friday savings on TVs, soundbars, kitchen gadgets, toys and games, and much more, and Target will be adding new deals every week as we get closer to Black Friday.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro review: Still the best bargain in flagship phones
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. After the big move to its custom Tensor chip last year, Google is continuing its quest to use machine learning to unlock enhanced apps and features on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While the specs and design aren't major departures from its predecessors, the addition of smarter software, upgraded cameras for the Pixel 7 Pro, and aggressive pricing result in two of the best flagship phones for the money.
In an unexpected price drop, Crocs are down to just $23 for Prime Day — save 55%!
Crocs have been a top-selling shoe on Amazon since the beginning of the pandemic. Now these cult faves are flying into shopping carts once again thanks to the fall Prime Day sale, which has slashed prices on Crocs Unisex Baya Clogs by 55%!. And Crocs for more than 50% off...
It's hard to beat the Sony LinkBuds S for $130 as Prime Early Access wraps up
There are plenty of cheap earbuds that sound good. There's also a long list of in-ear speakers with premium tuning, novel features, and super-high prices. But sometimes earbuds come along that sound fantastic, have all the high-end considerations you want, and don't actually cost a fortune. The Sony LinkBuds S are exactly that kind of earbuds.
