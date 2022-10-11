Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Leaders outline what to expect in Kentucky's School Report Card ahead of its release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's School Report Card will be made public next week, and the state's education commissioner said the results shouldn't be surprising as the pandemic has continued to have an impact. "We know the gaps, they're not surprising, so we now we've got to work on that...
Dix Dam: A Daniel Boone-sparked idea powers Kentucky communities for nearly 100 years
Historical review of Dix Dam in Central Kentucky
linknky.com
Every home to receive Altafiber in Kenton, Boone and Campbell Counties
In the summer of 2021, Kenton County negotiated an agreement with Altafiber (previously Cincinnati Bell) to ensure the construction of a high-speed fiber optic internet network to every home in the county by August 2023. As of October 2022, fiber-to-premise is now expanded to 15,812 total addresses. Of those, 13,841...
WLKY.com
Trick-or-treat times around Kentucky, Indiana for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get your costumes ready. It's trick-or-treat season. Here, you'll find trick-or-treat times for places around Kentuckiana. Help us build the list by sending your neighborhood date and time to wlkydigital@hearst.com. Kentucky. This section will be updated. Indiana. Austin 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 28. Charlestown 6-9 p.m....
wymt.com
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Thursday. He updated Kentuckians on economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to Eastern Kentucky flooding.
Abortion question on Kentucky’s Nov. 8 ballot may be confusing, but it becomes clearer when you look at the possible outcomes
FRANKFORT, Ky. – What would it mean if Kentucky voters changed the state constitution Nov. 8 to say that nothing in the document shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion, or funding of it?. It means Kentucky judges would not be allowed to find in...
WKYT 27
Part of federal health care grant will help feed Kentuckians
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky is receiving more than $4 million from the federal government to boost rural health care. The grant will be divided up between several agencies such as St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead, Baptist Health in Corbin and God’s Pantry Food Bank just to name a few.
This Curvy Highway Traverses Black Mountain — the Highest Point in KY…Would You Drive It?
It seems every time an opportunity presents itself, I'm telling you about how much I love the road. No, I don't mean that I love that fact that there ARE roads. I love HITTING the road and seeing where it takes me. Recently in these pages, you saw a story...
Two enterprising women start Dryer Vent Squad after changing career direction, and now have three vans
Take a former teacher, put her together with someone who moved to the area because of family illness. And what do you get?. A most unusual business – run by two females. Dryer Vent Squad was born in 2020 and life is good for owner Lisa Yutz and her sidekick – Kari Craven.
Lab-raised hellbenders released into Kentucky wild for first time
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab. Officials say in conjunction with researchers from Purdue University, KDFWR staff collected hellbender egg masses in Kentucky streams to raise them in a lab environment. The agency says this […]
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky’s drought area increases after dry week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, issued Thursday, shows Kentucky’s drought area increasing, due to little or no precipitation recorded for the seven-day period that ended on Tuesday. The Oct. 13 report saw the area of Kentucky experiencing no drought condition shrink from 34.15%...
thelevisalazer.com
SENATOR PHILLIP WHEELER: VOTE YES FOR CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT #1 ON THE NOVEMBER 8TH BALLOT
April 10, 2020 is a day that will live in infamy in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. On that date Governor Andy Besheaer ordered the Kentucky State Police to arrest any churchgoers violating his mandatory quarantine orders the following Sunday. I can remember well the pleas of many of my constituents; begging me and other members of the General Assembly to step in and block the Governor’s overreach. Yet we as Senators and Representatives were powerless to stop Governor Beshear having adjourned two days prior on April 8, 2020.
linknky.com
Covington names new assistant police chief
Covington’s newest assistant police chief is a 25-year veteran of the department who has a Master’s degree in criminal justice and 10 years of service with the U.S. Army Reserves. Capt. Marcus Jordan was elevated by a vote of the Covington Board of Commissioners on Tuesday night to...
linknky.com
Four NKY officers graduate from police academy training
Four law enforcement officers from Northern Kentucky graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training’s (DOCJT) basic training academy and will now serve their communities. Vincent A. Folchi, Keyan N. King, and Jeannine E. Nocero will join the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Police Department, and Hunter G. Jacobs...
Did You Know Kentucky is Home to the World’s Largest Pocket Knife?
While traveling through the state of Kentucky, you are bound to see quite a few amazing things. As you may know, Kentucky is home to a few world records. Some of these include the world's largest baseball bat at the Louisville Slugger Museum in Louisville and the world's largest go-kart track in Shepherdsville. However, did you know that Kentucky is also home to the world's largest pocket knife too?
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country
(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
WTOK-TV
Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died. Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend. Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died...
WLWT 5
A man is dead after a tractor roll-over in Boone County
UNION, Ky. — A man is dead after a tragic incident involving a tractor in Boone County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. It happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 11200 block of U.S. 42 in Union, Kentucky.
953wiki.com
Kentucky Child Tax Credit Sign-Up
Gov. Beshear said Kentucky families who did not file taxes in 2019 and 2020 still have time to check their eligibility and sign up for the Child Tax Credit under the American Rescue Plan Act. Those who missed the Child Tax Credit payments during 2021 can visit GetCTC.org through Nov. 15 and file a simplified tax return to get the full credit. Each qualifying household can receive up to $3,600 per child under six years old and up to $3,000 per child between six and 17 years old. Anyone who has a child with a Social Security number is eligible. This is not a loan and does not change public benefits received.
