NFL says Deshaun Watson status unchanged despite new lawsuit
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The NFL says suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s status has not been affected by a new civil lawsuit filed by another woman alleging sexual misconduct by Watson. Watson is serving an 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct while he played for the Houston Texans. Two dozen women allege he was sexually inappropriate during massage therapy sessions. The most recent lawsuit was filed this week by a woman who says Watson pressured her into a sex act in 2020. Watson has settled 23 of 24 previous lawsuits filed against him. The league says it will monitor developments in the new litigation.
AP source: Brady fined $11K for attempted kick of Jarrett
Tom Brady was fined by the NFL on Friday for trying to kick Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett following the play in which the Falcons defensive tackle was flagged for a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was fined $11,139, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because fines aren’t announced until Saturday. Jarrett was flagged for slinging Brady to the ground during Tampa Bay’s 21-15 victory over Atlanta on Sunday. It appeared Brady tried to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn’t make contact.
