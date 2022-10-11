Read full article on original website
Rising costs, backed up vet appointments causing overcrowded animal shelters in Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Animal shelters in the Tri-Cities are packed with more animals than they can handle. Most are operating with double their normal limit of animals in their facility. Shelter leaders told News Channel 11 that there are a few factors contributing to the overcrowding. “Honestly, it’s been coming for years,” said Elizabethton/Carter County Animal […]
Holston Habitat for Humanity constructing Johnson City home for family in Women Build event
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Habitat for Humanity organization is getting to work at its Women Build effort to construct a new home for a local family. The Women Build event kicked off Wednesday on East Myrtle Avenue. Women will do the heavy lifting in the project over the next four weeks. Work is […]
wjhl.com
Daytime Live from downtown Kingsport
Amy takes us live to the downtown Kingsport area for a look at some new businesses and to hear about some upcoming events. Robin Cleary, executive director of Downtown Kingsport Association tells us about upcoming fall and Halloween events. For more information visit www.DowntownKingsport.org. Amy talks with Austin Payne and...
Kingsport Times-News
Peek-a-boo at the zoo
Cooler temperatures and a cloudless sky coaxed most of the residents of The Creation Kingdom Zoo out of hiding Sunday afternoon. The giraffe, the grey crowned crane and the leopard all made grand appearances to the delight of children and adults alike. The Creation Kingdom Zoo, located about 14 miles from Kingsport, sits on a gentle hillside northwest of Gate City.
Bays Mountain to welcome 2 new bobcats to park
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two new bobcat kittens can call Bays Mountain Park home after making the journey from Montana to Tennessee. Park Ranger Rhonda Goins will travel to pick up the yet-to-be-named brothers, who are described as best buds with the sweetest temperaments. The kittens were born in a litter of four on May […]
wcyb.com
Homeschooling families learn importance of fire prevention at Kingsport Fire Department
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A group of homeschool kids from the Tri-Cities had a chance to learn the importance of fire prevention. The Kingsport Fire Department hosted one of its largest attended tours ever of the station. There, youngsters participated in several activities under this year's theme: "Fire Won't...
Fire melts through Clintwood camper, crews report
CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed by a Wednesday afternoon fire in Southwest Virginia, according to firefighters. A social media post by the Clintwood Volunteer Fire Department stated that crews responded around 1:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Dickenson Highway. After they arrived, firefighters found the camper already burning. Crews were able […]
wcyb.com
Man crashes pickup into Erwin Little Caesars, employee taken to hospital, police say
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man crashed a pickup truck into the Erwin Little Caesars and an employee was taken to a local hospital Tuesday, according to the Erwin Police Department. Police responded to the restaurant on N. Main Avenue at around 1:45 p.m. According to Erwin Police Chief...
Dog Days: 210-foot-long mural taking shape near city hall in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Another mural is in progress this week in Johnson City — this one with an animal-heavy summer theme and stretching more than 200 feet along a wall near city hall and the Legion Street swimming pool. Leigh Ann Agee was hard at work Tuesday morning affixing panels painted with whimsical […]
30th Annual Cranberry Festival returning to Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Cranberry Festival is returning to Johnson County for its 30th year. It’s the pride of Shady Valley, and it’s happening Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shady Valley Elementary School on Highway 133. Diana Howard, the Co-Founder of the festival joined our Good Morning Tri-Cities […]
WCSO: Man allegedly steals items from job site, flees scene
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville man was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing items and fleeing from a job site on Dark Hollow Road in Fall Branch, according to police. A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported Jody P. Shuffler, 52, of Greeneville, was charged with theft of property over $1,000, two […]
Mountain Home to hold ceremony for unaccompanied veterans
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Mountain Home National Cemetery will host an unaccompanied veterans ceremony next week. The ceremony will give full military honors to two unaccompanied veterans, which means they have no known next of kin. It will take place Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. at the Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex […]
Former firefighter burned while fighting fire in Carter County
WATAUGA, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was injured while battling a fire in the Watauga community Monday morning. After noticing a garage fire on West 5th Avenue, a former firefighter went to the fire hall and responded to the scene, according to Watauga Volunteer Fire Department Chief Benny Colbaugh. Colbaugh said the former firefighter suffered […]
wcyb.com
Johnson City man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend while she was holding 2-month-old
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend while she was holding her 2-month-old baby was arrested Tuesday morning, according to police. Jordan Pierce was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, interference with emergency calls, and two counts of violation of an order...
wjhl.com
Meet the Finalists: Best Coffee in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – Hundreds of nominations later, the battle for the title of Tri-Cities Best Coffee is still underway. While you keep voting, News Channel 11 has compiled a brief description of each nominee. This relatively new coffee shop is located at the corner of South Roan and East State...
Kingsport Times-News
StarWatch back on at Bays Mountain, city officials say
KINGSPORT — StarWatch, Bays Mountain Park’s night sky observing sessions, has returned for the fall season, according to a press release. StarWatch is an hour-long program that allows the public to enjoy the splendor of the night sky at Bays Mountain’s observatories.
Carter County man accused of statutory rape, sheriff’s office says
Authorities say a Carter County man has been charged with statutory rape after a juvenile was found inside his home.
Kingsport police investigating Monday night shooting call
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is investigating a report of shots fired in the Cherokee Village area. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, investigators were called to the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive around 7 p.m. Monday in reference to a possible shooting. Since the incident remained under […]
wcyb.com
Officers respond to suspected report of shots fired in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to Public Information Officer, Tom Patton, the Kingsport Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired. Police say, patrol officers responded to a call that was made just before 7 p.m. Monday, of suspected shots fired in the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive.
wcyb.com
Police searching for woman charged in Johnson County stabbing
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Authorities are searching for a woman who has been charged following a Tuesday morning stabbing in Johnson County. Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of Jimbo Lane to a domestic dispute. The man at the scene told police that he had an argument with a woman. The man said the woman became irate and stabbed him in his arm with a pocket knife.
