Read full article on original website
Related
After 11 Years, Family-Owned Business Closing in SE Minnesota
An amazing seasonal store in Southeast Minnesota is closed for good on Sunday, October 16th. The owners announced that they are retiring and if you want one last shot at getting merchandise, this weekend is it and then the barn doors are closed forever. Inscription on a door: Sorry we...
To The Amazing Stranger Who Stopped Me at Rochester’s Texas Roadhouse
To the stranger that came up to me while I was eating at Texas Roadhouse in Rochester, Minnesota... It was a normal Friday night for our Rochester, Minnesota family. We went through the typical "Where do you want to eat?" conversation and finally ended up at one of our go-to places: Texas Roadhouse. What happened while we were eating was not on the menu though.
Here Are The Most Equitable School Districts In Minnesota
School has been in full swing and one report has the most equitable school districts throughout Minnesota. Last year both Minnesota and Wisconsin ranked pretty well for states with the best teachers. Wisconsin came in at number 18, while Minnesota was named the 13th-best state for teachers. The finance website,...
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oldest Restaurants That Still Exist In Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa
As witnessed over the last few years it's been difficult for some businesses to keep their doors open and continue operations. Around the region, you will find some smaller establishments that know what it takes to keep that OPEN sign on. Generation after generation when people want to eat out,...
Will This Be The Last November Iowa & Illinois Will Have To Change Our Clocks?
We're only a few weeks away from "fall back" and there are several tips that Iowans & Illinoisians can use to adapt to the time change. The good part about Daylight Saving Time ending in the fall is that we gain an hour of sleep. The stinky part is that we lose an hour of daylight so it's already dark as pitch on your drive home from work at 5:30.
Minnesota Window Tint Law: How Dark is Too Dark?
DeannaMK chatted a question on our app, "My son is talking about tinting his car windows and I warned him to be careful, Minnesota has laws about how dark you can go with tinting. He said I don't know what I'm talking about, but I'm right, right?" Are Car Window...
Big List Of Minnesota, Iowa, & SD Stores Closing On Thanksgiving
For some as soon as the dishes were cleared from the Thanksgiving table it meant blasting out to the stores to shop for big Christmas present deals. Of course, that means that lots of folks in the retail business didn't get to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends because they had to work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boreal.org
Minnesota birds make list of threatened 'tipping point' species
A new “U.S. State of the Birds” report is out this week with some good news and a dire warning. Bad news first: Half of the nation's bird species are in decline, with nearly 200 that could soon become endangered. The good news: Wetland restoration has helped waterfowl species rebound and offers a clear roadmap for future conservation efforts.
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa’s corn yields might be overshadowed by Illinois this year
Recently harvested corn is piled near Lake City in western Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowa farmers are projected to harvest about 200 bushels of corn per acre this year on average — a yield potentially less than Illinois’ 210, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture predictions.
15+ Vendors And Medical Experts At Free Event In Rochester Monday
1 in 8 women in the United States are going to hear "breast cancer" as a diagnosis. My mom in Iowa is one of those women. I've also got a handful of friends who have been blasted with chemo, zapped with radiation, and/or had surgery to remove breast cancer from their bodies as well. In fact, there was a good 6 months where it seemed like I heard of a new friend in Minnesota being diagnosed every other week. And most of those individuals found out they had breast cancer because of a routine mammogram.
Where Is Rochester’s Most Famous TV Reporter Now?
Where's Rochester's Bank Robber Catching Reporter Now?. The story made worldwide headlines. KIMT's reporter, Adam Sallet, became a bank robber-catching reporter when he was reporting on one bank robbery when ANOTHER bank robbery happened right behind him in Rochester, Minnesota. Where Is Former KIMT Reporter Adam Sallet Now?. Sallet's broadcasting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
Is This the Most Scenic Route in Minnesota?
The Fall colors are in full swing. And actually are hitting peak in some places. So, it might be a great idea to plan a road trip. Or, if you just want to get away over the weekend, this is a great scenic road trip while staying in Minnesota. Highway...
DeRusha Eats: The Great Juicy (or Jucy) Lucy Debate
Food Editor for Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine Stephanie March joined WCCO’s Drivetime with DeRusha for “DeRusha Eats” this week and they went deep into the oozy, messy world that is the Juicy (or Jucy) Lucy.
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
kvrr.com
Empting among 37 Minnesota sheriffs endorsing Schultz for attorney general
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is among a growing number of Minnesota sheriffs who are endorsing Republican state attorney general candidate Jim Schultz. Schultz is challenging Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is wrapping up his first term. Schultz recently announced that the number of...
9 Important Winterizing Steps to Take Now as Suggested by Minnesotans
Any new home owners out there? Better question any new Minnesotans out there who are living here for the first time and have never experienced our winters? One new Minnesotan who is also a first time homeowner in the area, was smart and asked other Minnesota home owners:. Because if...
Long-Time Rochester Business Has New Owners
A Rochester, Minnesota business that has been around since 1969 now has new owners. It's a business in the Apache Mall, and they've been at this location in the Apache Mall since the mall opened. Can you guess the business?. Their original name when they opened in 1969 was City...
Minnesota Brewery Truck Proves Company Has a Good Sense of Humor
Craft beers continue to grow in popularity across the country. It seems that there's a new brewery every other day and another flavor to try. For that reason it's important for any brewery to stay relevant and stay top of mind. Looks like one longtime Minnesota Brewery is helping to stay memorable by using a bit of humor on their delivery trucks.
Fun 104.3
Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://fun1043.com
Comments / 0