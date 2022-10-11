Read full article on original website
Related
maritime-executive.com
Containerships with Sails and Fuel Cells Receive ABS Design Approval
As the maritime industry continues to explore opportunities for wind-assisted propulsion, a start-up company called Veer Corporation reports it has achieved design approval for what could become the first large, wind-powered containerships. Unlike many of the concepts which are smaller ships, Veer plans to combine wind power and hydrogen fuel cells to create larger ships employing sail technology used with large yachts.
maritime-executive.com
Shell to Run Fuel Cell Demonstration on Korean-Built LNG Carrier
A demonstration project is being launched to speed up the commercialization of fuel cells for large, ocean-going ships. The project calls for the development and year-long demonstration of a 174,000 cubic meter LNG carrier to be operated by Shell. The demonstration of fuel cells due to launch in 2025 is designed to support the decarbonization of ocean-going shipping.
maritime-executive.com
Container Lines Blank Sailings Bring Capacity Back to 2019 Levels
The container shipping lines are taking steps to manage capacity as rates plummet and shippers continue to reduce volumes. Despite the industry’s expectation that the market would normalize at this time of year, the changes have come on suddenly prompting the major lines to accelerate cuts in capacity by blanking sailing in efforts to slow the downward pressures on rates.
maritime-executive.com
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Proceeding with Methanol Tests
Norwegian Cruise Line and its parent company are pursuing green methanol as their preferred path to achieve decarbonization of their operations. While Carnival Corporation, MSC Cruises, and Royal Caribbean Group all are introducing liquified natural gas ships to their fleet, Norwegian has decided to pursue methanol while implementing interim steps on its in-service cruise ships.
IN THIS ARTICLE
maritime-executive.com
Receding Waters Reveal a Long-Lost Higgins Boat in Northern California
Severe droughts and low water levels have revealed unseen pieces of maritime history in Europe and the United States this season, including scuttled Nazi riverboats on the Danube and a sunken 19th-century cargo vessel in New Orleans. The U.S. Forest Service has just added a lost Higgins boat to the list, and at an unexpected location: Lake Shasta, an impoundment in Northern California's Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
maritime-executive.com
Fire Damaged Containership Reportedly Sunk in Red Sea
A week after a container vessel owned and operated by shipping companies in the UAE caught fire reports indicate the vessel has sunk. Professional salvors have been instructed to render salvage services to the vessel after the vessel was abandoned approximately 123 nautical miles northwest of Jizan port in Saudi Arabia.
maritime-executive.com
Allseas Begins Deep-Sea Trial of Polymetallic Nodule Mining System
Swiss offshore contracting giant Allseas has begun a controversial deep-sea mining test for Canadian firm The Metals Company, a startup in which Allseas holds an eight percent stake. The firm's converted drillship, the Hidden Gem (ex name Vitoria 10000) has deployed to the Pacific's Clarion-Clipperton Zone to test out a...
maritime-executive.com
California to Fund $1.2B in Port Improvement Projects in 2023 and 2024
Citing the need for long-term investment in the state’s ports and multimodal transport system, California is launching a program to invest $1.2 billion into its ports and transportation infrastructure over the next two years. The California State Transportation Agency issued the final guidelines and a call for projects as the next step in an initiative launched by the state’s governor in 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
maritime-executive.com
Pipeline for Floating Offshore Wind Capacity Doubles in 12 Months
As the global offshore wind energy industry grows, project developers are increasingly focusing on floating offshore wind projects. A new report published by RenewableUK shows that the total pipeline of floating offshore wind projects has more than doubled in terms of capacity in the past 12 months. The membership organization that promotes wind energy development expects that floating wind will play a central role in providing clean, cheap electricity and increasing energy security for countries.
maritime-executive.com
Video: Fire Damages Indonesia Cargo Ship Arriving in Port
An Indonesian-flagged cargo ship caught fire as it was arriving in the eastern port of Surabaya on the island of Java. The crew was safely evacuated from the ship but one local fireman suffered burns and was taken to a hospital. The fire could be seen across the harbor delaying traffic in the port.
maritime-executive.com
Cepsa to Ship Hydrogen to Rotterdam as Port Supports Energy Transition
The Port of Rotterdam and Spanish energy company Cepsa have agreed to develop a green energy corridor to supply Spanish hydrogen transported to the Netherlands to fuel the maritime and industrial communities in Northern Europe. Using agreements such as this, the Port of Rotterdam is working along with private industry to develop the infrastructure required for future hydrogen-based energy. Rotterdam’s goal is by 2030 to build the infrastructure to supply Northwest Europe with 4.6 million tons of green hydrogen annually.
Cotati brings Dutch designs to California
photo credit: Courtesy of Erauch/Wikimedia For now the cannabis shops are the main thing Cotati and Amsterdam have in common, but soon enough Cotati’s neighborhoods may look a lot more Dutch. "The sum result of all of this is the creation of a series of outdoor living rooms," Cotati planner Autumn Buss said. The living rooms Buss is talking about: Woonerfs. A very Dutch word and design. They are the pedestrian-centric residential streets that dot the Netherlands and blur the lines between front yards and roads. Buss laid out the Woonerf concept. "A woonerf is an internal driveway within a development used as a...
Business Insider
How laser cleaning deep cleans 40 years of rust on cars
Laser cleaning is a process in which a specific frequency of light is used to target surface rust. Laser cleaning delicately removes rust, leaving the metal substrate undamaged. TikToker Workshop Rebuild shares his process for laser cleaning a car covered in 40 years of rust. Andreas Yurich: Hi, my name...
CARS・
maritime-executive.com
IMB: Global Piracy Remains at Lowest Level in Decades
Global piracy and armed robbery incidents in the maritime industry are at their lowest level in decades continuing patterns that emerged over the past two years. In its report for the first nine months of 2022, the ICC International Maritime Bureau (IMB), reports the lowest recorded figure in three decades. The organization, which tracks piracy and coordinates the reporting of incidents to the authorities, however cautions against complacency calling for regional and international players to sustain their efforts to prevent piracy incidents.
maritime-executive.com
As Europe Hunts for Gas, Atlantic LNG Carrier Rates Hit New Record
As European nations push to secure natural gas supplies ahead of the winter heating season, Atlantic basin day rates for LNG carriers have soared to record levels. Shipowners lucky enough to be in the LNG sector can hope for spot rates pushing the $400,000 mark, a price bracket usually reserved for the ultradeepwater drillship sector on its best days.
maritime-executive.com
Putin Offers to Supply Europe With Gas Via TurkStream Subsea Pipeline
Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to set up an alternative route for gas exports to Europe after explosive blasts ruptured three out of the four pipes in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 subsea pipeline systems. Investigators believe that the attacks were intentional acts of sabotage, and several Western nations have blamed Russia for the damage.
maritime-executive.com
DP World Breaks Ground on $390M Expansion at London Gateway Terminal
DP World has begun work on the next phase of expansion at its London Gateway terminal. It is investing $390 million in a new berth at the facility, which will allow it to handle some of the world's biggest boxships. The new fourth berth will raise capacity by a third,...
maritime-executive.com
Mawani Invests $170M in Expansion at Jeddah Islamic Port
Authorities in Saudi Arabia hope to enhance the competitiveness of the Jeddah Islamic Port by awarding two contracts worth $171 million to deepen and build new berths at the facility. The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) said that as part of initiatives to accelerate growth in the maritime transport and logistics...
This New All-Electric Glass Tender Literally Glides Above The Water
It might be Cockwells’ Titian Tender that stars in fashion brand Michael Kors’ latest advertising campaign, The Thrill of the Chase, alongside Bella Hadid and Alton Mason, but it was the British builder’s new hydrofoil tender concept, the Alte Volare, that stole the show at Monaco last month. The 39-foot hydrofoil limousine borrows retractable foiling technology from the America’s Cup AC75 and pairs it with a fully electric drivetrain. The result is a quiet and comfortable ride that uses 80 percent less energy than a non-foiling hull at a fast-cruising speed of 40 knots. The Alte Volare is part of a growing...
maritime-executive.com
Starlink Wins Another Cruise Customer for LEO Broadband
Norwegian cruise operator Hurtigruten has jumped on board with fleetwide shipboard installation of SpaceX's Starlink internet service, joining Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and Silversea Cruises. Working with integrator Speedcast, Hurtigruten began testing Starlink LEO broadband on its ships in March - four months before SpaceX announced that Starlink would be available...
Comments / 0