KGW
Update Nakia Creek Fire
New updates in the Nakia Creek Fire. Approximately 110 homes in the Larch Mountain area of Clark County are under a Level 1 Notice - be ready.
lacamasmagazine.com
CRESA Says Nakia Creek Fire Human Caused, Burning 156 Acres
Aerial surveys show the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain, which started Sunday afternoon, is burning approximately 156 acres, and is smaller than fire fighters previously thought, according to Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA). Officials also confirmed the fire was human caused, and the investigation continues. CRESA said firefighter...
opb.org
Larch Mountain fire continues growing in Clark County, prompting warnings to be ready to evacuate
About a hundred homes in eastern Clark County are under Level 1 — ‘be ready’ — evacuation orders because of the fire on Larch Mountain. Officials say just over a dozen homes are under Level 2 — ‘get set’ — orders. The...
kptv.com
Passenger killed in early morning crash in Multnomah County
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Multnomah County early Thursday morning. The crash occurred at about 1:45 a.m. on Southeast Orient Drive near Bluff Road. The sheriff’s office said the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not yet been released.
q13fox.com
Camas homicide: Body found on property during real estate showing; person of interest found dead in Oregon
CAMAS, Wash. - Deputies in Clark County are investigating a homicide after a body was found at a vacant property in Camas over the weekend. On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious death at a vacant rural property near Northeast Winters Road and Northeast 86th Street. According...
kptv.com
2 people found dead in car in Clackamas County
People take advantage of warm Pacific Northwest weather.
thereflector.com
Longtime North Clark County fire chief dies
The former chief of northeast Clark County’s emergency medical services district as well as one of the region’s fire departments has died. On Oct. 5, both North Country EMS and Clark County Fire District 13 announced the passing of Tom McDowell. During his 47-year public safety career, he served as chief of both departments and as the leader of the all-volunteer Volcano Rescue Team.
Clark County sheriff’s office investigating suspicious death in rural Camas as possible murder-suicide
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide after finding a woman’s body in Camas and then learning that the person of interest died in Beaverton from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Several people and a real estate agent were viewing a large property in rural Camas...
2 found dead inside crashed car in Clackamas County; car shows evidence of shooting
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Two people were found dead inside a car that crashed into a fire hydrant in Clackamas County early Wednesday morning. Deputies found evidence the car was involved in a shooting before the crash, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. The crash happened around 2 a.m....
Wildfire near Larch Mountain burns 70 acres Sunday night
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A fire burning on the southwest side of Larch Mountain, north of Washougal, Wash., has burned almost 70 acres as of Sunday night, the Washington Department of Natural Resources said. Crews first responded to the fire at 4:37 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Now named the Nakia...
Happy Valley woman gets 10 years for permanently injuring cop
Yvette Garcia shot Gladstone police sergeant who agreed to help her secure her pit bulls.Yvette Lares Garcia, 37, has pleaded guilty to shooting Gladstone Police Sgt. Travis Hill at her home in Happy Valley during a welfare check that she requested for her dogs while on the way to jail. Hill had arrested Garcia in November 2021 after police said they saw her commit a traffic violation in the city of Gladstone. On. Oct. 12, Clackamas County Circuit Judge Cody M. Weston sentenced Garcia to 10 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed for attempted aggravated murder under Oregon...
Real estate viewers discover body on vacant Camas property
Police in Camas, Wash. are investigating a suspicious death that was reported on Sunday, Oct. 9 when a deceased woman was found at a vacant property with an apparent gunshot wound. The incident was reported by several people who were viewing the property along with a real estate agent.
WWEEK
A Murder Suspect Fell Through Every Crack in Oregon’s Mental Health System
Two times in as many days, 50-year-old Dorian Cannon was shipped by Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies to a hospital for psychiatric treatment. Twice, he was arrested again within hours. The first time, Cannon walked out of a local hospital and was arrested for obstructing traffic at a Happy Valley...
Truck driver from Oregon injured in North Carolina truck stop shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alina Prystupa is in disbelief over what happened to a beloved family member. "That's the last thing I would think would happen to him," she said from outside her Portland area home. "He was just there at the wrong place at the wrong time." Alina is...
thereflector.com
More than $7M awarded for East Fork Lewis River restoration
A major project to restore the environment along the East Fork Lewis River has received the largest grant in its history. The funds will be used to bring the old Ridgefield Pits gravel mine back to its pre-mining state. On Sept. 26, the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office announced...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office & Oregon State Police Traffic Stop Turns Up Weapons, Drugs
On Saturday morning, October 8, 2022, TCSO Corporal Chris Barnett responded to assist OSP Trooper Tom Mayne with a traffic stop near the Beaver Shell station, with a person that had several outstanding warrants. Michael Boisa, 24, of Hebo, had warrants for Violating his Release agreement for Unlawful Possession of...
CCSO: 2 found dead inside car involved in apparent shooting
Officials are seeking information in a double homicide that happened in unincorporated Clackamas County.
thereflector.com
No injuries reported in La Center house fire
A residential structure at 3012 Northwest Eddy Rock Road in La Center was severely damaged by a fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 6. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue was dispatched to the call at 12:30 a.m. after a caller reported a “whole house is engulfed in fire,” stated a news release.
KGW
Potential Safe Stay Village in downtown Vancouver
These communities are managed by various nonprofit organizations. Another site is being considered downtown in a big block on West 11th street.
2 found dead inside crashed car in SE Portland; car shows evidence of shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were found dead inside a car that crashed into a fire hydrant in Southeast Portland early Wednesday morning. Deputies found evidence the car was involved in a shooting before the crash, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported. The crash happened around 2 a.m....
