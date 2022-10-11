ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

KGW

Update Nakia Creek Fire

New updates in the Nakia Creek Fire. Approximately 110 homes in the Larch Mountain area of Clark County are under a Level 1 Notice - be ready.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
lacamasmagazine.com

CRESA Says Nakia Creek Fire Human Caused, Burning 156 Acres

Aerial surveys show the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain, which started Sunday afternoon, is burning approximately 156 acres, and is smaller than fire fighters previously thought, according to Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency (CRESA). Officials also confirmed the fire was human caused, and the investigation continues. CRESA said firefighter...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Passenger killed in early morning crash in Multnomah County

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Multnomah County early Thursday morning. The crash occurred at about 1:45 a.m. on Southeast Orient Drive near Bluff Road. The sheriff’s office said the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not yet been released.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

2 people found dead in car in Clackamas County

Portland’s newest streetwear brand Unless Collective produces designs that are stylish and – biodegradable!. If you're a fan of the "Ghostbusters," we have found the ultimate destination for you - and it's right here in Portland! Learn more here: https://www.vacasa.com/discover/book-a-stay-at-a-ghostbusters-firehouse-in-portland. People take advantage of warm Pacific Northwest weather.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
thereflector.com

Longtime North Clark County fire chief dies

The former chief of northeast Clark County’s emergency medical services district as well as one of the region’s fire departments has died. On Oct. 5, both North Country EMS and Clark County Fire District 13 announced the passing of Tom McDowell. During his 47-year public safety career, he served as chief of both departments and as the leader of the all-volunteer Volcano Rescue Team.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
#Larch#Mountain
KGW

Wildfire near Larch Mountain burns 70 acres Sunday night

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A fire burning on the southwest side of Larch Mountain, north of Washougal, Wash., has burned almost 70 acres as of Sunday night, the Washington Department of Natural Resources said. Crews first responded to the fire at 4:37 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Now named the Nakia...
WASHOUGAL, WA
Portland Tribune

Happy Valley woman gets 10 years for permanently injuring cop

Yvette Garcia shot Gladstone police sergeant who agreed to help her secure her pit bulls.Yvette Lares Garcia, 37, has pleaded guilty to shooting Gladstone Police Sgt. Travis Hill at her home in Happy Valley during a welfare check that she requested for her dogs while on the way to jail. Hill had arrested Garcia in November 2021 after police said they saw her commit a traffic violation in the city of Gladstone. On. Oct. 12, Clackamas County Circuit Judge Cody M. Weston sentenced Garcia to 10 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed for attempted aggravated murder under Oregon...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
thereflector.com

More than $7M awarded for East Fork Lewis River restoration

A major project to restore the environment along the East Fork Lewis River has received the largest grant in its history. The funds will be used to bring the old Ridgefield Pits gravel mine back to its pre-mining state. On Sept. 26, the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office announced...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

No injuries reported in La Center house fire

A residential structure at 3012 Northwest Eddy Rock Road in La Center was severely damaged by a fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 6. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue was dispatched to the call at 12:30 a.m. after a caller reported a “whole house is engulfed in fire,” stated a news release.
LA CENTER, WA

