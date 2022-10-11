Read full article on original website
ecbpublishing.com
Oops! They did it again!
As folks approached the Courthouse Circle on their way home acfrom work around sunset on Tuesday, Oct. 11, they encountered the flashing blue lights of law enforcement vehicles blocking off the lanes and rerouting traffic. The roundabout was still blocked when, about an hour later, the pottery class at Jefferson Arts ended and some of its members headed east on Highway 90. Even after 8 p.m. as candidate forums wrapped up inside the courthouse and the attendees crossed over the circle to their cars, the intersection of Jefferson and Washington Streets remained impassible.
valdostatoday.com
Drivers cautioned of lane closure on Ashley Street
VALDOSTA – Drivers are being warned to use caution during a lane closure on Ashley Street for pole replacement. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, Georgia Power will be closing lanes on Ashley Street to replace three poles. Drivers should use caution in the area and follow all traffic signs.
WCTV
Crash involving TFD firetruck closes Blountstown Highway
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - First responders are on the scene of a crash between a Tallahassee Fire Department firetruck and a dump truck along Blountstown Highway. Florida Highway Patrol says the call came in at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon for the crash at Blountstown Highway and Barineau Rd. FHP says...
WCTV
Tallahassee Fire teams with Leon County Schools for “Lunch Buddies” program
First Alert Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details on the higher rain chances starting Wednesday along with the weekend forecast. Rain chances will be very low Tuesday, but that will change starting Wednesday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Monday, Oct. 10. Updated:...
County Commissioners discuss new ordinance for landlords before increasing rent
Over the last year rent prices have increased in Tallahassee by 15% according to Florida Tax Watch.
WCTV
Shooting closes Ballard Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting that happened in the 4000 block of Ballard Road Tuesday evening. LCSO deputies closed the roadway around 7 p.m. Tuesday while an investigation began and reopened the roadway around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. According to LCSO, a...
valdostaceo.com
Paige Dukes on Capital Projects & Improvements Across Lowndes County
Paige Dukes is the County Manager of Lowndes County. She talks about the opportunities that the pandemic brought to the region and all the capital investment taking place now. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Officer involved shooting in Jackson County
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 5 a.m. Thursday morning Sneads Police Department responded to a shots fired call. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the shots were fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road. Snead Police Department did not locate a suspect upon arrival. Using a license plate reader, a Sneads Police […]
wfxl.com
Two in custody following pursuit in Valdosta
Two individuals have been taken into custody after leading Valdosta police on a pursuit. According to VPD, on October 9, 2022, around 10:53 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle traveling recklessly in the 1900 block of Williams Street. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was...
WCTV
Southwest and Central Florida voters experiencing difficulties in casting their ballot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In Southwest and Central Florida, flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ian is throwing a wrench in election plans, just four weeks ahead of election day. Many people’s homes are destroyed, so they’re not even able to receive vote-by-mail ballots. In other areas, polling...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes, Echols Co. Farmers Appreciation Breakfast
LOWNDES CO. – A Farmers Appreciation Breakfast will be held to honor Lowndes and Echols County farmers. The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the Valdosta Lowndes Chamber of Commerce have partnered to host a Farmers Appreciation Breakfast for farmers in Lowndes and Echols Counties. The appreciation breakfast will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 7:30 AM at the Lowndes County Civic Center Building A located at 2108 East Hill Ave, Valdosta, Georgia. Agriculture is one of Lowndes County’s largest industries, and at the appreciation breakfast, a small and large farmer of the year will be named.
ecbpublishing.com
Local pastors can win free overnight stay at Monticello Mansion
Monticello Ministries Center at Monticello Mansion has teamed up with Couples Connect-3 and Faith Radio to offer complimentary overnight stays for local ministry leaders. A total of four giveaways are being awarded during October, in celebration of Pastors Appreciation Month. To enter the contest, go to Faith Radio's website at...
WCTV
Tallahassee woman working to help family start over after Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lives changed forever two weeks ago Wednesday, after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm. For the millions of families impacted, the recovery journey is just beginning. A Tallahassee woman knows that all too well, watching from afar as her mother and 10-year-old...
WCTV
Tallahassee man arrested for September Synovus bank robbery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police say a suspect is in custody for a bank robbery last month. Police say 26-year-old Demetrius Williams robbed the Synovus Bank at 1881 West Tenessee Street on Sept.15. At first, he told a bank teller he was there to open a new account, according...
WCTV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A man attempting to burglarize vehicles in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man pulling on car door handles and attempting to burglarize them if they were left unlocked. Officers responded to the 1300 Block of Castlenau Court Saturday morning around 3:30 due to burglary reports. Soon after the officers arrived, they located...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta observes “Trick or Treat” on Oct. 31
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will recognize Halloween with “Trick or Treat” on October 31st starting at 5:30 pm. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the City of Valdosta will recognize “Trick or Treat” in observance of Halloween on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm.
Post-Searchlight
Bainbridge fair closes with hot dog eating contest
Saturday saw the Bainbridge Fair conclude, with a petting zoo hosted by the local 4H, a hot dog eating contest, and helicopter rides, in addition to the usual rides and food. Chamber of Commerce president Lauren Minor spoke with the Post-Searchlight about the event’s turnout afterwards. “It’s hard to say exactly, but we know we had over 8,000 people attend,” she said. “We had a lot of kids 3 and under that get in for free, so we can’t base it on our income.”
donalsonvillenews.com
Drug bust results in ten arrests
After receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens, Sheriff Heath. Elliott launched an investigation on the sale of narcotics on Plain Street in Donalsonville. On October 5th, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Georgia State Patrol, conducted a probable cause narcotics search warrant on a residence on Plain Street in Donalsonville.
WCTV
Teen injured in Tallahassee shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee mother was on her way home from work Tuesday around 6 o’clock when she got a panicked call from her sister that her son had been shot. “I hung up from her, sped home and when I got home my son wasn’t shot...
WALB 10
“Sometimes you fall behind and just need a little help to get you back above water, but I’m about to be out my house,” Georgia Rental Assistance leaves some searching for answers
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some south Georgia renters say they need immediate help or they’ll become homeless soon. They say Georgia’s Rental Assistance program isn’t working. South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness is working with many people to try and get them some assistance. Some residents told...
