Leon County, FL

ecbpublishing.com

Oops! They did it again!

As folks approached the Courthouse Circle on their way home acfrom work around sunset on Tuesday, Oct. 11, they encountered the flashing blue lights of law enforcement vehicles blocking off the lanes and rerouting traffic. The roundabout was still blocked when, about an hour later, the pottery class at Jefferson Arts ended and some of its members headed east on Highway 90. Even after 8 p.m. as candidate forums wrapped up inside the courthouse and the attendees crossed over the circle to their cars, the intersection of Jefferson and Washington Streets remained impassible.
MONTICELLO, FL
valdostatoday.com

Drivers cautioned of lane closure on Ashley Street

VALDOSTA – Drivers are being warned to use caution during a lane closure on Ashley Street for pole replacement. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, Georgia Power will be closing lanes on Ashley Street to replace three poles. Drivers should use caution in the area and follow all traffic signs.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Crash involving TFD firetruck closes Blountstown Highway

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - First responders are on the scene of a crash between a Tallahassee Fire Department firetruck and a dump truck along Blountstown Highway. Florida Highway Patrol says the call came in at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon for the crash at Blountstown Highway and Barineau Rd. FHP says...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Government
WCTV

Shooting closes Ballard Road in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting that happened in the 4000 block of Ballard Road Tuesday evening. LCSO deputies closed the roadway around 7 p.m. Tuesday while an investigation began and reopened the roadway around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. According to LCSO, a...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Officer involved shooting in Jackson County

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 5 a.m. Thursday morning Sneads Police Department responded to a shots fired call. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the shots were fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road. Snead Police Department did not locate a suspect upon arrival. Using a license plate reader, a Sneads Police […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Two in custody following pursuit in Valdosta

Two individuals have been taken into custody after leading Valdosta police on a pursuit. According to VPD, on October 9, 2022, around 10:53 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle traveling recklessly in the 1900 block of Williams Street. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes, Echols Co. Farmers Appreciation Breakfast

LOWNDES CO. – A Farmers Appreciation Breakfast will be held to honor Lowndes and Echols County farmers. The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the Valdosta Lowndes Chamber of Commerce have partnered to host a Farmers Appreciation Breakfast for farmers in Lowndes and Echols Counties. The appreciation breakfast will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 7:30 AM at the Lowndes County Civic Center Building A located at 2108 East Hill Ave, Valdosta, Georgia. Agriculture is one of Lowndes County’s largest industries, and at the appreciation breakfast, a small and large farmer of the year will be named.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Local pastors can win free overnight stay at Monticello Mansion

Monticello Ministries Center at Monticello Mansion has teamed up with Couples Connect-3 and Faith Radio to offer complimentary overnight stays for local ministry leaders. A total of four giveaways are being awarded during October, in celebration of Pastors Appreciation Month. To enter the contest, go to Faith Radio's website at...
MONTICELLO, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee woman working to help family start over after Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lives changed forever two weeks ago Wednesday, after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm. For the millions of families impacted, the recovery journey is just beginning. A Tallahassee woman knows that all too well, watching from afar as her mother and 10-year-old...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man arrested for September Synovus bank robbery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police say a suspect is in custody for a bank robbery last month. Police say 26-year-old Demetrius Williams robbed the Synovus Bank at 1881 West Tenessee Street on Sept.15. At first, he told a bank teller he was there to open a new account, according...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A man attempting to burglarize vehicles in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man pulling on car door handles and attempting to burglarize them if they were left unlocked. Officers responded to the 1300 Block of Castlenau Court Saturday morning around 3:30 due to burglary reports. Soon after the officers arrived, they located...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta observes “Trick or Treat” on Oct. 31

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will recognize Halloween with “Trick or Treat” on October 31st starting at 5:30 pm. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the City of Valdosta will recognize “Trick or Treat” in observance of Halloween on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm.
VALDOSTA, GA
Post-Searchlight

Bainbridge fair closes with hot dog eating contest

Saturday saw the Bainbridge Fair conclude, with a petting zoo hosted by the local 4H, a hot dog eating contest, and helicopter rides, in addition to the usual rides and food. Chamber of Commerce president Lauren Minor spoke with the Post-Searchlight about the event’s turnout afterwards. “It’s hard to say exactly, but we know we had over 8,000 people attend,” she said. “We had a lot of kids 3 and under that get in for free, so we can’t base it on our income.”
BAINBRIDGE, GA
donalsonvillenews.com

Drug bust results in ten arrests

After receiving multiple complaints from concerned citizens, Sheriff Heath. Elliott launched an investigation on the sale of narcotics on Plain Street in Donalsonville. On October 5th, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Georgia State Patrol, conducted a probable cause narcotics search warrant on a residence on Plain Street in Donalsonville.
DONALSONVILLE, GA
WCTV

Teen injured in Tallahassee shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee mother was on her way home from work Tuesday around 6 o’clock when she got a panicked call from her sister that her son had been shot. “I hung up from her, sped home and when I got home my son wasn’t shot...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

“Sometimes you fall behind and just need a little help to get you back above water, but I’m about to be out my house,” Georgia Rental Assistance leaves some searching for answers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some south Georgia renters say they need immediate help or they’ll become homeless soon. They say Georgia’s Rental Assistance program isn’t working. South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness is working with many people to try and get them some assistance. Some residents told...
VALDOSTA, GA

