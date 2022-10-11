Legislation inspired by the murder of an 8-year-old boy at the hands of a paroled violent offender has been vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf. House Bill 146, also known as Markie’s Law, was named after Markie Mason, an 8-year-old boy who was brutally stabbed to death by a man who was paroled at the end of his minimum sentence for homicide, even after being convicted of committing two separate assaults of other inmates while in prison.

