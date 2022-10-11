ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Free Press

PSP:: Firearm purchase denials fall

Firearm purchase denials and subsequent investigations fell slightly during the third quarter this year, Pennsylvania State Police announced. Licensed firearms dealers use the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) to determine whether someone can legally obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer. County sheriffs and Philadelphia police use PICS to determine whether someone can legally acquire a license to carry.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Gov. Tom Wolf: Put the brakes on fatalities

“Put the Brakes on Fatalities” PA Gov. Tom Wolf urged in a message this week. Wolf joined the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) to encourage all Pennsylvania motorists to take responsibility for roadway safety. In 2019, traffic fatalities dropped to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Center Square, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Wolf Vetos Bill that Could Prevent Parole For Violent Offenders

Legislation inspired by the murder of an 8-year-old boy at the hands of a paroled violent offender has been vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf. House Bill 146, also known as Markie’s Law, was named after Markie Mason, an 8-year-old boy who was brutally stabbed to death by a man who was paroled at the end of his minimum sentence for homicide, even after being convicted of committing two separate assaults of other inmates while in prison.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Act 77 voting options outlined

Act 77 of 2019 gives Pennsylvania voters two options to receive and vote a ballot prior to Election Day. Voters may choose an absentee ballot or a mail-in ballot to request, complete and return to the Voter Registration Office. Please read the following descriptions to determine which ballot you should apply for:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Maxine Gress obituary 1927~2022

Maxine Gress, 95, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away October 7, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home. She was born on August 26, 1927 in Knobsville, Pennsylvania to John and Dorothy (Souders) Cline. She is the widow of the late Fred Gress, who died in 2017. Maxine had worked at...
SAINT THOMAS, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Franklin County Free Press

PSP: Decades-old human remains identified

Human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago are that of a Wilkes-Barre teenager, Pennsylvania State Police said this week. Joan Marie Dymond was 14 years old when she disappeared from the Andover Street Park on June 25, 1969, police said. Even after her remains were found in 2012, her identity remained a mystery.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy