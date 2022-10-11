Read full article on original website
Related
Health Department Encourages Pennsylvanians to Get Flu Vaccine and COVID-19 Booster
Department of Health Acting Secretary and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson today joined public health officials from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to encourage residents to get their flu shot and COVID-19 vaccination boosters as we enter the 2022-2023 flu season. “This flu season has the potential to be...
All Pennsylvanians asked to Help “Pick Up Pennsylvania” This Fall
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) partnered with local leaders in Luzerne Borough in a litter cleanup on Toby Creek today and called on all Pennsylvanians to join in the “Pick Up Pennsylvania” statewide fall campaign to clean up streams, rivers, and lakes in their community. “Pick...
PSP:: Firearm purchase denials fall
Firearm purchase denials and subsequent investigations fell slightly during the third quarter this year, Pennsylvania State Police announced. Licensed firearms dealers use the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) to determine whether someone can legally obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer. County sheriffs and Philadelphia police use PICS to determine whether someone can legally acquire a license to carry.
Gov. Tom Wolf: Put the brakes on fatalities
“Put the Brakes on Fatalities” PA Gov. Tom Wolf urged in a message this week. Wolf joined the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) to encourage all Pennsylvania motorists to take responsibility for roadway safety. In 2019, traffic fatalities dropped to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wolf Vetos Bill that Could Prevent Parole For Violent Offenders
Legislation inspired by the murder of an 8-year-old boy at the hands of a paroled violent offender has been vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf. House Bill 146, also known as Markie’s Law, was named after Markie Mason, an 8-year-old boy who was brutally stabbed to death by a man who was paroled at the end of his minimum sentence for homicide, even after being convicted of committing two separate assaults of other inmates while in prison.
Act 77 voting options outlined
Act 77 of 2019 gives Pennsylvania voters two options to receive and vote a ballot prior to Election Day. Voters may choose an absentee ballot or a mail-in ballot to request, complete and return to the Voter Registration Office. Please read the following descriptions to determine which ballot you should apply for:
Opinion: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
Maxine Gress obituary 1927~2022
Maxine Gress, 95, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania passed away October 7, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home. She was born on August 26, 1927 in Knobsville, Pennsylvania to John and Dorothy (Souders) Cline. She is the widow of the late Fred Gress, who died in 2017. Maxine had worked at...
RELATED PEOPLE
PSP: Decades-old human remains identified
Human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago are that of a Wilkes-Barre teenager, Pennsylvania State Police said this week. Joan Marie Dymond was 14 years old when she disappeared from the Andover Street Park on June 25, 1969, police said. Even after her remains were found in 2012, her identity remained a mystery.
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0