“Sometimes you fall behind and just need a little help to get you back above water, but I’m about to be out my house,” Georgia Rental Assistance leaves some searching for answers

Drivers cautioned of lane closure on Ashley Street
VALDOSTA – Drivers are being warned to use caution during a lane closure on Ashley Street for pole replacement. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, Georgia Power will be closing lanes on Ashley Street to replace three poles. Drivers should use caution in the area and follow all traffic signs.
Valdosta observes “Trick or Treat” on Oct. 31
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will recognize Halloween with “Trick or Treat” on October 31st starting at 5:30 pm. According to the Valdosta, A City Without Limits Facebook page, the City of Valdosta will recognize “Trick or Treat” in observance of Halloween on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm.
Columbia County and Lake City Launch the “North Florida Rural” Hurricane Ian Relief Project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners and City of Lake City launched the North Florida Rural Hurricane Ian Relief project this week. The project is in partnership with CDT, Inc. to collect emergency relief items for those in need due to Hurricane Ian devastation. A...
Willie Spence, American Idol runner-up from Georgia, killed in crash
Former American Idol contestant and Georgia native Willie Spence has died. Spence was killed in a crash Monday afternoon near Chattanooga, Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials say the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Interstate...
15-year-old Ga. football player loses parents, sister in crash on way home from his game
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A 15-year-old Georgia boy is mourning the loss of both of his parents and his sisters after they got into a fiery crash on the way home from his football game Friday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Byron, Katrina and...
Lowndes, Echols Co. Farmers Appreciation Breakfast
LOWNDES CO. – A Farmers Appreciation Breakfast will be held to honor Lowndes and Echols County farmers. The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the Valdosta Lowndes Chamber of Commerce have partnered to host a Farmers Appreciation Breakfast for farmers in Lowndes and Echols Counties. The appreciation breakfast will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 7:30 AM at the Lowndes County Civic Center Building A located at 2108 East Hill Ave, Valdosta, Georgia. Agriculture is one of Lowndes County’s largest industries, and at the appreciation breakfast, a small and large farmer of the year will be named.
3 Family Members Killed In A Car Crash In Thomasville (Columbus, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]
‘Quitman’s 10+2′ rally against Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign stop in Georgia’s Camellia City
QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Brian Kemp came to Quitman on Wednesday to hold a fundraiser for his reelection campaign. However, he was met with a group of protestors he was familiar with when he was secretary of state. A group that was victorious against him in court after being charged with voter fraud.
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Florida
HomeSnacks found the state's most affordable cities for 2022.
‘American Idol’ finalist, Georgia native dies in vehicle crash￼
JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Both drivers were […]
Moultrie small business preparing for holiday season
Early detection is one of the themes for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Dougherty County Commissioners did their part to educate the community by hosting a panel Wednesday morning.
Veterans to be honored during City of Valdosta headstone cleaning
VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta will honor Veterans during the Fall Veteran’s Day Headstone Cleaning event. On Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, from 9 am to 12 pm, the City of Valdosta’s Public Works Department is holding its Fall Veteran’s Day Headstone cleaning to show appreciation for our courageous veterans who have passed on.
Brooks County man convicted of distributing drugs at Valdosta apartment complex
A Brooks County resident with a lengthy criminal history was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex. 46-year-old Barry Kiya Daise, of Quitman, was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and...
Shooting closes Ballard Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting that happened in the 4000 block of Ballard Road Tuesday evening. LCSO deputies closed the roadway around 7 p.m. Tuesday while an investigation began and reopened the roadway around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday. According to LCSO, a...
Oops! They did it again!
As folks approached the Courthouse Circle on their way home acfrom work around sunset on Tuesday, Oct. 11, they encountered the flashing blue lights of law enforcement vehicles blocking off the lanes and rerouting traffic. The roundabout was still blocked when, about an hour later, the pottery class at Jefferson Arts ended and some of its members headed east on Highway 90. Even after 8 p.m. as candidate forums wrapped up inside the courthouse and the attendees crossed over the circle to their cars, the intersection of Jefferson and Washington Streets remained impassible.
Local pastors can win free overnight stay at Monticello Mansion
Monticello Ministries Center at Monticello Mansion has teamed up with Couples Connect-3 and Faith Radio to offer complimentary overnight stays for local ministry leaders. A total of four giveaways are being awarded during October, in celebration of Pastors Appreciation Month. To enter the contest, go to Faith Radio's website at...
Orgill plans new distribution center in Ga.
Independent hardlines distributor Orgill, has announced plans to build an 800,000 square foot distribution center in Tifton, Georgia. “Getting products to our customers in a timely and efficient manner is core to serving our customers. This new facility will enhance our ability to do that and ensure that we deliver on our promise to help our customers be successful,” said Boyden Moore, president and CEO of Orgill.
LCSO: Crash involving TFD truck results in injuries
Leon County Sheriff's Office reports a two-vehicle crash involving a Tallahassee Fire Department truck has occurred, blocking Blountstown Highway at Geddie Road.
Pelham police need community help to find missing man
The Pelham Police Department needs help from the community to locate a man who was reported missing. Police say that 28-year-old Seth Martin Taylor, of Pelham, left home on October 8 and hasn't returned. Taylor is a white male that stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 167 pounds. He...
County Commissioners discuss new ordinance for landlords before increasing rent
Over the last year rent prices have increased in Tallahassee by 15% according to Florida Tax Watch.
