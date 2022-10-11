Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
EPA expresses concern over 'likely significant impacts' of Line 5 tunnel in new report
LANSING, Mich. — The federal agency tasked with protecting the environment outlined a number of concerns about the potential impacts from the Line 5 tunnel in northern Michigan in a new report. The Environmental Protection Agency, also known as EPA, reported its concerns about "likely significant impacts" of the...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Gets Extra $183 Million From Feds For Weatherization Program
As the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raise awareness during Weatherization Month, MDHHS is receiving a large increase in federal funding for home weatherization. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden created a $3.5 billion stimulus for the Weatherization Assistance Program...
Dixon looks to gain on Whitmer at Michigan governor debate
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The candidates for governor of Michigan are having their first debate on Thursday, as Republican challenger Tudor Dixon looks to use the primetime appearance to narrow her gap with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon is a former commentator for a conservative online program who...
Michigan Proposal 1: What a 'yes' or 'no' vote means for you
Proposal 1 focuses on term limits that could amend the Michigan State Constitution and require financial disclosures of top elected officials.
nbc25news.com
Whitmer, Dixon to debate for first time on Thursday
LANSING, Mich. — Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will meet for their first debate in Grand Rapids on Thursday, as both continue their campaigns to win the governor's seat. Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. The race marks the first time in Michigan history...
Gov. Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates.
POLL: “Yes” votes dominating Michigan ballot initiatives
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – All three proposals on the Michigan midterm ballots are seeing strong support, according to an EPIC MRA poll. Prop 1 aims to replace the current system for state representatives and senators with a 12-year combined total limit. The current term limits are six years for House members and eight years for […]
bridgemi.com
Michigan Proposal 2: What’s true, false, unknown about the voting ballot question
Proposal 2 would make significant changes to Michigan election law, including early voting and mandatory drop boxes. It won't’ waive the photo ID requirement or allow prisoners to vote. But it could open the door to unintended consequences and create a lot more work for rural clerks. Michigan voters...
Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.
Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
WWMTCw
Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 2, the wide-reaching plan that would change many of the procedures around Michigan's elections.
WILX-TV
Michigan cannabis industry having to change way they do business
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The recreational marijuana industry was like the wild west at first, but now it’s settling down into modern American capitalism. Competition is supposed to be good for customers and the marijuana industry in Michigan is proof. The average ounce of weed costs a little more than $100. But last year, it was twice as much according to the state regulatory agency. And with the price of cannabis so low, businesses are feeling the impact.
wemu.org
Could this be Michigan's new state bird?
The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: 1.6 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots
Some 1.6 million voters in Michigan have requested absentee ballots, and more than 150,000 have already voted in the upcoming November 8 general election. The state is expecting high voter turnout because of several high-profile races and proposals — including a ballot initiative seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. A spokesperson for the Michigan Secretary of State office said Tuesday that the early absentee numbers point toward this being the most votes ever cast in the state for a governor’s race.
Michigan makes big push to recruit election workers
Michigan election leaders are asking voters to step up and dedicate time to work the polls on Election Day.
nbc25news.com
Gov. Whitmer declares State of Emergency for Menominee County due to paper mill fire
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Menominee County following a large-scale industrial fire that began at a paper plant and neighboring warehouse in Menominee last Thursday. “I want to thank the first responders from Michigan and Wisconsin who joined forces battling...
fox2detroit.com
Prop 2 draws support, ire from Michigan voters
Michigan voters will decide on a new set of amendments that would impact elections. Some voters support these rules, while others say they aren't the way to ensure secure elections.
‘It’s just a full-throttle attack on elections and on democracy in Michigan’
Election deniers, the legislation they are proposing and their efforts to dismantle Michigan’s voting systems ahead of the midterm elections, are being highlighted as the top threats to democracy in Michigan. That’s from an analysis by the Washington, D.C.-based Defend Democracy Project, which surveyed grassroots organizers, legal analysts and academic experts to identify what they […] The post ‘It’s just a full-throttle attack on elections and on democracy in Michigan’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan bill giving thousands to incoming college students
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill into law that will make college more affordable for students by providing thousands of dollars. Whitmer signed the MI New Economy bill that will make thousands of dollars available to Michigan high school graduates planning...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan religious leaders divided on abortion proposal
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Some Michigan religious leaders are backing Proposal 3, while others do not want it to pass. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter.
Carvana dismisses MI's demand to cease operations, calls regulations 'outdated'
"Everything was flawless. Did all my paperwork, got my check, and I'm done," said Kim Jermanus as she left Carvana in Novi Monday after selling the used car retailer a vehicle.
