LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The recreational marijuana industry was like the wild west at first, but now it’s settling down into modern American capitalism. Competition is supposed to be good for customers and the marijuana industry in Michigan is proof. The average ounce of weed costs a little more than $100. But last year, it was twice as much according to the state regulatory agency. And with the price of cannabis so low, businesses are feeling the impact.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO