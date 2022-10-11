Read full article on original website
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Where to find the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Rockford mayor needs help designing holiday card
Airline tickets up 20% this holiday season
Suburban Chicago Amazon workers walkout and rally
ACT reports lowest average test score in over 30 years
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
Flinn Middle holds first 'Human Library' project
School officials also named in Rockford body-slamming lawsuit
Illinois celebrates 'Manufacturing Month' with statewide bus tour
Injuries reported in crash at Auburn and Huffman in Rockford
Illinois drivers hit more deer than 46 other states
Feds award $1M funding to Rockford's anti-domestic violence strategy
Chicago Neighborhood Ranked Among 'Coolest In The World'
Timeout put together a list of the 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world.
Wilmette police bust massive interstate fencing operation
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- What started as a retail theft in north suburban Wilmette led police to a massive fencing operation.Police uncovered millions of dollars' worth of merchandise that now sits in a warehouse in Bolingbrook. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei went to that warehouse Wednesday to look at the evidence.The stolen merchandise is valued at more than $7 million in all. Police said they confiscated 273,000 items and brought them to the warehouse.The stolen items included beauty products, makeup, over-the-counter medicine, and vitamins. They were stacked on shelves up to the ceiling of the warehouse.Wilmette police Chief Kyle Murphy said...
22 plow truck keys stolen from Rockford business
5 Chicago area residents busted for taking part in $7M, nationwide criminal enterprise
Those arrested are accused of taking part in a scheme to steal merchandise, even certain medications from Chicago area stores, sell those goods to others who suspects, who then would resell them, oftentimes to people in different states.
Rockford Police get funds to increase traffic safety enforcement
How Safe is Chicago, IL?
Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
Another Loss for Illinois as a Major Company will Move 500 jobs
Caterpillar, Boeing, Citadel, and more have all left Illinois since the start of 2022, and now another major American brand is moving 500 jobs out of the Land of Lincoln to their headquarters a couple of states south. Tyson Foods will be moving 500 corporate jobs out of the state...
Auburn High School officials named in suit after student body-slammed by officer
Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders
The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
