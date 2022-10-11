ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com

Rockford mayor needs help designing holiday card

Rockford's mayor needs the community's help to design his annual holiday card. Rockford's mayor needs the community's help to design his annual holiday card. Auburn High School officials named in suit after …. A federal lawsuit alleging that a Rockford resource officer violated an Auburn High School freshman's civil rights...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Airline tickets up 20% this holiday season

Those planning to travel somewhere for the holidays should get ready to pay more. Those planning to travel somewhere for the holidays should get ready to pay more. Students learn about manufacturing at Rock Valley …. Students learn about manufacturing at Rock Valley College Technology Center. Riverview Ice House undergoing...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Suburban Chicago Amazon workers walkout and rally

Amazon employees called for a safer work environment and better pay during a walkout and rally at a warehouse in Joliet. Amazon employees called for a safer work environment and better pay during a walkout and rally at a warehouse in Joliet. Flinn Middle holds first ‘Human Library’ project...
JOLIET, IL
MyStateline.com

ACT reports lowest average test score in over 30 years

The average ACT score across the nation is the lowest its been in more than 30 years, according to new data released Wednesday. ACT reports lowest average test score in over 30 …. The average ACT score across the nation is the lowest its been in more than 30 years,...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington Heights, IL
Government
City
Arlington Heights, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
City
Decatur, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Education
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Education
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Auburn, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Sports
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you are looking for new nice places where you can go out with your close friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving truly delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Flinn Middle holds first 'Human Library' project

Flinn Middle School participated in the International Human Library Project which allowed the 8th grade students to tell narratives of their own lives and the lives of others. Flinn Middle holds first ‘Human Library’ project. Flinn Middle School participated in the International Human Library Project which allowed the...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

School officials also named in Rockford body-slamming lawsuit

In addition to a Rockford Police resource officer, two Auburn High School assistant principals and a hall monitor are also accused in a federal lawsuit of violating the civil rights of a 14-year-old when he was body-slammed in 2021 at the school. School officials also named in Rockford body-slamming …
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois celebrates 'Manufacturing Month' with statewide bus tour

The "Makers on the Move" bus tour made a stop in Rockford Tuesday morning, highlighting Ingersoll Machine Tools as part of "Manufacturing Month." Illinois celebrates ‘Manufacturing Month’ with statewide …. The "Makers on the Move" bus tour made a stop in Rockford Tuesday morning, highlighting Ingersoll Machine Tools...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Test Score#Assistant Principals#Linus K12#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#The Chicago Bears#Auburn High School#Rockford#Flinn Middle School
MyStateline.com

Injuries reported in crash at Auburn and Huffman in Rockford

Rockford Police were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Auburn Street and Huffman Boulevard. Injuries reported in crash at Auburn and Huffman …. Rockford Police were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois drivers hit more deer than 46 other states

According to research done by State Farm, Illinois ranks fourth in the nation for animal-collision claims. Illinois drivers hit more deer than 46 other states. According to research done by State Farm, Illinois ranks fourth in the nation for animal-collision claims. Rockford mayor, alderman respond to recent rash of …
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

Feds award $1M funding to Rockford's anti-domestic violence strategy

A pair of federal grants will help the City of Rockford in its fight against domestic violence. Feds award $1M funding to Rockford’s anti-domestic …. A pair of federal grants will help the City of Rockford in its fight against domestic violence. Rockford mayor, alderman respond to recent rash...
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Wilmette police bust massive interstate fencing operation

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- What started as a retail theft in north suburban Wilmette led police to a massive fencing operation.Police uncovered millions of dollars' worth of merchandise that now sits in a warehouse in Bolingbrook. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei went to that warehouse Wednesday to look at the evidence.The stolen merchandise is valued at more than $7 million in all. Police said they confiscated 273,000 items and brought them to the warehouse.The stolen items included beauty products, makeup, over-the-counter medicine, and vitamins. They were stacked on shelves up to the ceiling of the warehouse.Wilmette police Chief Kyle Murphy said...
WILMETTE, IL
MyStateline.com

22 plow truck keys stolen from Rockford business

A Rockford area business owner was left looking for answers after they were targeted by a thief last Wednesday. A Rockford area business owner was left looking for answers after they were targeted by a thief last Wednesday. Flinn Middle holds first ‘Human Library’ project. Flinn Middle School...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford Police get funds to increase traffic safety enforcement

The Rockford Police Department has been awarded a state grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts. Rockford Police get funds to increase traffic safety …. The Rockford Police Department has been awarded a state grant to conduct additional traffic safety efforts. Official: Court will hear more details of Rockford …
ROCKFORD, IL
Terry Mansfield

How Safe is Chicago, IL?

Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders

The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy