Denver, CO

Shootout closes Broadway at rush hour, suspects wanted

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Broadway was closed at Colfax Avenue during rush hour Tuesday while police investigated a reported shootout at the busy intersection.

Investigators believe two males exchanged gunfire with another male “and fled,” but they were not sure if anyone was hurt, the Denver Police Department tweeted at 8:20 p.m.

Police said they were still looking for the suspects. They did not release any possible identifying information about them, other than they are male.

During the investigation, police said one person was detained on suspicion of a weapon violation, but they were not sure if it was connected to the reported gunfire. A second person was detained and released.

Few details were immediately available when DPD tweeted about the investigation at 5:22 p.m. They said at 6:18 p.m. that there was not an “active threat” in the area.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and saw a significant police presence and police tape surrounding the bus stop next to the nearby RTD bus depot.

A witness, who wanted to remain anonymous for safety reasons, told FOX31 she saw, “on the sidewalk, there’s this guy who’s just shooting into a crowd.” She said from her view, it appeared the gunman was firing at random.

Two vehicles were hit by gunfire, but neither driver was hurt, police said.

Broadway was closed from 17th to Colfax and bus service was suspended at Civic Center Station, according to RTD. RTD said just before 7:30 p.m. that the bus station closure was lifted.

Police encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

Jan Weipert
1d ago

Vote ON election day. Think what helps. No new wars during Trump office. No military deaths in Afghanistan last 15 months. This started with dem policies. VOTE

John Deardorff
1d ago

nothing new. This is the most violent intersection in Denver.

Plumb Joy
1d ago

Colorado democrat crime on center stage now, Broadway. This is "good" right before the election.

