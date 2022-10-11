ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Dallas mom's remains found and identified 2 years after she disappeared

 3 days ago
DALLAS (TCD) -- Officials have reportedly positively identified the remains of a missing woman who disappeared in 2020.

According to KDFW-TV, 25-year-old Mercedes Clement was last seen Oct. 11, 2020, at the Koko Apartment Complex in Dallas walking with a man. Surveillance footage at the apartment building reportedly did not capture several hours from that evening.

About a year and a half after she went missing, in February 2022, Princeton Police Department detectives discovered skeletal remains near Morning Dove Lane and Country Route 477. Dental records found at the scene helped confirm Clement's identity earlier this month.

KTRK-TV reports on the night she went missing, Clement called a friend and said she was scared and wanted someone to drive her to her car. On Oct. 12, 2020, Clement’s parents reportedly got a note that her car had been towed.

Her mother, Alicia Gazotti, told KTRK, "Her purse was in her car. Her wallet was in her car. Her car key was on the front seat. Her bra was on the passenger seat. We just knew something was wrong."

Clement leaves behind a 6-year-old son, who is now being raised by his grandparents.

Gazotti told NBC DFW her family will now focus on getting justice for her daughter because no one has been taken into custody yet.

She said, "They took somebody very, very special out of our life, and they have to be held accountable for that. So we're not going to stop. We haven't stopped for two years. We're not going to stop now."

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.

