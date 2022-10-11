ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Paving roads in Meridian’s medical district coming soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s 8th Street was finally paved back in June. Now, Mayor Jimmie Smith is targeting the roads around the medical district that are covered with potholes and cracks. However, Smith said before the city can pave the roads in this area, it needs to repair...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Man wanted for questioning in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Local law enforcement is needing the public’s help in finding someone wanted for questioning. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance images of a man buying items from a local sports store. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun didn’t say much about exactly what the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Family of missing Fayette man wants answers for his disappearance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
FAYETTE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Meridian, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Meridian, MS
Government
WTOK-TV

Rev. James Martin “Jimmy” Harrison

The Reverend James Martin Harrison, age 79, of Meridian Mississippi passed away at the Bella Vita Assisted Living in Phoenix, Arizona on October 6th, 2022. A service will be held at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in Meridian, MS on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:30am with visitation beginning at 10:30am. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
MERIDIAN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroners#The Mississippi Band Of#Choctaw Indians#Kemper
WTOK-TV

$712.5 million coming to Mississippi to improve infrastructure

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than $712 million has been released to Mississippi for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration made the announcement today. That includes roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2022

There were no robberies reported. At 1:40 AM on October 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of 12th Street. Entry was gained through a window. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 8:29 AM on October 12, 2022, Meridian...
MERIDIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTOK-TV

Crimenet 10_10_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Kendrick D. Anderson. Anderson is a 34-year-old Black male who is approximately 5′ 7″ in height and weighs 175 pounds. He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
recordpatriot.com

Meridian superintendent Carmoney to retire effective Nov. 30

Meridian Press Release 10.12.2022 by David Clark on Scribd. Michigan’s 2021 Superintendent of the Year, Craig Carmoney, is retiring from Meridian Public Schools effective Nov. 30. Meridian’s board of education gathered at a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 12, to announce the retirement and appoint Sarah Glann its assistant superintendent....
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

USDA awards health care grants to rural hospitals in Mississippi, Alabama

LEBANON, N.H. (WTOK) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced Wednesday that USDA it’s awarding $110 million in grants to improve healthcare facilities in rural towns across the nation. This includes a grant of $1 million to Wayne General Hospital in Mississippi, plus another $1 million plus for health care facilities in west Alabama.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Woman’s body found in Laurel identified, mother charged with murder

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of the woman found in Laurel this past week has been identified. According to the Laurel Police Department, the victim has been identified as 34-year-old Shanice Nicole Watts, formerly of Long Beach, Calif. LPD also confirmed the victim was the daughter of the suspect.
LAUREL, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy