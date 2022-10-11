Read full article on original website
Paving roads in Meridian’s medical district coming soon
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s 8th Street was finally paved back in June. Now, Mayor Jimmie Smith is targeting the roads around the medical district that are covered with potholes and cracks. However, Smith said before the city can pave the roads in this area, it needs to repair...
Man wanted for questioning in Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Local law enforcement is needing the public’s help in finding someone wanted for questioning. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance images of a man buying items from a local sports store. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun didn’t say much about exactly what the...
Family of missing Fayette man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
Rev. James Martin “Jimmy” Harrison
The Reverend James Martin Harrison, age 79, of Meridian Mississippi passed away at the Bella Vita Assisted Living in Phoenix, Arizona on October 6th, 2022. A service will be held at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in Meridian, MS on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11:30am with visitation beginning at 10:30am. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
$712.5 million coming to Mississippi to improve infrastructure
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than $712 million has been released to Mississippi for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration made the announcement today. That includes roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding...
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 13, 2022
There were no robberies reported. At 1:40 AM on October 13, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of 12th Street. Entry was gained through a window. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 8:29 AM on October 12, 2022, Meridian...
Mississippi police officer killed, others injured in Greenville shootout
GREENVILLE, Miss. — A Mississippi police officer has died and multiple other people are recovering from injuries following a shootout in Greenville, authorities said. Update 3:55 p.m. EDT Oct. 12: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell identified the slain officer as Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart, the Clarion Ledger reported.
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
Mississippi sheriff asks for public’s help in locating stolen 1974 Corvette
Mississippi authorities are looking for a stolen 1974 Chevrolet Corvette. The George County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that was stolen from Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community of George County. The orange antique car was stolen sometime between Thursday, Oct....
Crimenet 10_10_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Kendrick D. Anderson. Anderson is a 34-year-old Black male who is approximately 5′ 7″ in height and weighs 175 pounds. He is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County...
Meridian superintendent Carmoney to retire effective Nov. 30
Meridian Press Release 10.12.2022 by David Clark on Scribd. Michigan’s 2021 Superintendent of the Year, Craig Carmoney, is retiring from Meridian Public Schools effective Nov. 30. Meridian’s board of education gathered at a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 12, to announce the retirement and appoint Sarah Glann its assistant superintendent....
New scholarship paying full tuition for in-state students at Mississippi College
A new scholarship at Mississippi College, named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school’s history, will provide full tuition for all admitted students from the state of Mississippi. Beginning with those enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students from the Magnolia State who...
USDA awards health care grants to rural hospitals in Mississippi, Alabama
LEBANON, N.H. (WTOK) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced Wednesday that USDA it’s awarding $110 million in grants to improve healthcare facilities in rural towns across the nation. This includes a grant of $1 million to Wayne General Hospital in Mississippi, plus another $1 million plus for health care facilities in west Alabama.
Woman’s body found in Laurel identified, mother charged with murder
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of the woman found in Laurel this past week has been identified. According to the Laurel Police Department, the victim has been identified as 34-year-old Shanice Nicole Watts, formerly of Long Beach, Calif. LPD also confirmed the victim was the daughter of the suspect.
State representative says simple possession marijuana pardons will help Mississippi’s economy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - President Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. “People are convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result of that conviction,” Biden said. State Rep. Jeffrey Hullum III believes the president’s latest move...
