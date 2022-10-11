One person injured in motorcycle, car accident on Alvord Street in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Alvord Street in South Hadley was closed off Tuesday night for a car accident involving a motorcycle.

South Hadley Police told 22News the accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night. When our crews arrived to the accident, an ambulance was seen leaving the area. A South Hadley police cruiser was blocking the road to traffic for at least an hour after the incident and a tow truck was in the area.

The road has since reopened to traffic. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. South Hadley police are investigating the accident.

