Montana State

XL Country 100.7

State In Crisis? Governor Demands Call To Action For Montanans

There is a call to action for Montana and that call is to help save lives, keep our streets safe, and let the drug dealers know they aren't welcome here. In the past year alone, the number of cases involving Fentanyl has nearly doubled, and methamphetamine has become the second drug of choice. In May of this year, Montana was ranked 16th highest for drug use.
94.9 KYSS FM

President of Fuel Fitness Quits After Gym Closures in Montana

In a piece of wonderful news, and a WIN for the consumers here in Montana, Fuel Fitness President Michael Burks has announced his resignation from Fuel Fitness. You may remember last week when I reported on his 4-page rant fueled by who knows what. Mr. Burks was certainly a dangerous face to be on a company, and it seems he may have come to his senses.
mtpr.org

Election workers take on the massive task of prepping mail ballots

Absentee ballots for November’s midterm election will be mailed to eligible Montana voters starting Friday, October 14. Preparing those ballots for distribution is a massive undertaking. MTPR's Edward O’Brien attended an election office open house in Missoula last week for a first-hand look at what it takes to get...
mtpr.org

As revenue soars, recreational marijuana is back on the ballot

Two years after Montana voters statewide legalized recreational marijuana some communities are still fighting over the issue. Recreational sales are once again on the ballot this November. When Kendrick Richmond and his wife moved to Philipsburg from South Carolina in late 2020, they had no expectation of getting involved in...
Daily Montanan

Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?

The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
94.9 KYSS FM

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
AM 1450 KMMS

Dear Montana, Who Do You Vote For In This Situation?

Soon Montanans will be going to the polls and casting their votes on issues and candidates. Of course, one of the most beautiful parts of our nation is the right to vote, and that should never be taken for granted, but I want to ask a question and I'm being completely serious about this.
930 AM KMPT

Montana Congressional Candidate Tranel Accuses Zinke of Lying

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Democratic Congressional Candidate Monica Tranel appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners. Tranel began by decrying the confrontational atmosphere that now exists between parents, teachers, and public schools referencing a visit she had with a discouraged and now retired teacher who identified as a conservative.
AM 1450 KMMS

10 Items You'll Need For a Successful Hunt in Montana

If you want to have a successful hunt in Montana, preparation is vital. Hunting in Montana is hard work due to harsh weather conditions and rugged terrain. It's officially hunting season in Montana. General season for deer and elk starts October 22 and runs through November 27. The general season for antelope, bighorn sheep, and black bear is already underway. For more information on rules and regulations regarding hunting in Montana, click here.
NBCMontana

3D weather: Snowfall expectations across western Montana

This fall’s weather is not behaving as averages would expect. Temperatures we are experiencing and forecasting in the days to come have not been this warm in over three decades. Even the geese are taking advantage of these warm temperatures and not flying south, at least not yet. Based on current forecast trends, cold weather is not looking likely in the near future. Many of us across western Montana are excited for the arrival of winter weather, especially the snow. Even though it may not feel like snowy weather, that does not mean we can’t talk about it. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down snowfall expectations western Montana in the video above.
Newstalk KGVO

My Connection to Montana's Most Notorious Serial Killer

In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
