Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Montana Laws Forcing Avista and Others to Retain Stake in Coal Power Plant Ruled Unconstitutional
Though legal experts and even the Montana Legislature’s own legal staff warned the Republican-dominated House and Senate that many of the bills lawmakers were drafting and passing didn’t quite meet constitutional muster, the 2021 session produced a flurry of bills, most of which were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte.
State In Crisis? Governor Demands Call To Action For Montanans
There is a call to action for Montana and that call is to help save lives, keep our streets safe, and let the drug dealers know they aren't welcome here. In the past year alone, the number of cases involving Fentanyl has nearly doubled, and methamphetamine has become the second drug of choice. In May of this year, Montana was ranked 16th highest for drug use.
President of Fuel Fitness Quits After Gym Closures in Montana
In a piece of wonderful news, and a WIN for the consumers here in Montana, Fuel Fitness President Michael Burks has announced his resignation from Fuel Fitness. You may remember last week when I reported on his 4-page rant fueled by who knows what. Mr. Burks was certainly a dangerous face to be on a company, and it seems he may have come to his senses.
Just How Much Pot Does Montana Use? September Set A Record “High”
There are so many things that bring people to Montana. The outdoors, the big sky full of stars that seems endless, and the Midwest hospitality (although some will say that the hospitality has become limited with the increase in population). Some people are still very confused about how people can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oh Really? Montana’s Laws For Leaving Kids At Home Alone
Sometimes, parents just need a break and a chance to cut loose. Typically, parents get grandparents, friends, or a babysitter to watch their kids while going out. This makes sense when the kids are young, but at what age can you leave your kids unattended at home in Montana? The answer is surprising.
mtpr.org
Election workers take on the massive task of prepping mail ballots
Absentee ballots for November’s midterm election will be mailed to eligible Montana voters starting Friday, October 14. Preparing those ballots for distribution is a massive undertaking. MTPR's Edward O’Brien attended an election office open house in Missoula last week for a first-hand look at what it takes to get...
mtpr.org
As revenue soars, recreational marijuana is back on the ballot
Two years after Montana voters statewide legalized recreational marijuana some communities are still fighting over the issue. Recreational sales are once again on the ballot this November. When Kendrick Richmond and his wife moved to Philipsburg from South Carolina in late 2020, they had no expectation of getting involved in...
Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?
The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
Whoa. The Largest 24 Hour Temperature Change Happened In Montana
Montana is known for many things including our insane weather. Turning on your heater in the morning and air conditioning in the afternoon is common. But did you know that the Big Sky state holds the record in America for the largest temperature change in a 24-hour period?. In the...
When It Comes To Pulled Pork, Who Has The Best In Montana?
I grew up near the Barbeque Capital of the country; BBQ is just a part of life there, and cooking it is one of my passions in life. In fact, one of the only things I like better than cooking BBQ is eating the stuff. Here in Montana, we have...
Dear Montana, Who Do You Vote For In This Situation?
Soon Montanans will be going to the polls and casting their votes on issues and candidates. Of course, one of the most beautiful parts of our nation is the right to vote, and that should never be taken for granted, but I want to ask a question and I'm being completely serious about this.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Montana Reporter Finds Bear in His Apartment Building
A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
Meet the Candidate: Kaitlyn Ruch, HD 84 Republican
Kaitlyn Ruch is running as a Republican for Montana’s House District 84 encompasses East Helena and southeastern Helena. She is running against Democrat Jill Cohenour.
Eastern Montana congressional race: Matt Rosendale, Republican
Republican candidate for Montana’s eastern congressional district and incumbent U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale displayed his expertise on insurance issues during a debate Oct.
Montana Congressional Candidate Tranel Accuses Zinke of Lying
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Democratic Congressional Candidate Monica Tranel appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners. Tranel began by decrying the confrontational atmosphere that now exists between parents, teachers, and public schools referencing a visit she had with a discouraged and now retired teacher who identified as a conservative.
kxloradio.com
Attorney General Knutson reports on human trafficking in Montana
Attorney General Austin Knudsen recently called into the studio. He talks about human trafficking in Montana. For more information, call 911 or the hot line at 866-406-STOP.
10 Items You’ll Need For a Successful Hunt in Montana
If you want to have a successful hunt in Montana, preparation is vital. Hunting in Montana is hard work due to harsh weather conditions and rugged terrain. It's officially hunting season in Montana. General season for deer and elk starts October 22 and runs through November 27. The general season for antelope, bighorn sheep, and black bear is already underway. For more information on rules and regulations regarding hunting in Montana, click here.
NBCMontana
3D weather: Snowfall expectations across western Montana
This fall’s weather is not behaving as averages would expect. Temperatures we are experiencing and forecasting in the days to come have not been this warm in over three decades. Even the geese are taking advantage of these warm temperatures and not flying south, at least not yet. Based on current forecast trends, cold weather is not looking likely in the near future. Many of us across western Montana are excited for the arrival of winter weather, especially the snow. Even though it may not feel like snowy weather, that does not mean we can’t talk about it. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down snowfall expectations western Montana in the video above.
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
Comments / 1