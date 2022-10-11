Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Meghan Lukens is the qualified candidate to support public education, the environment
Meghan Lukens understands the complexity of what it means to serve as state representative and has the education and career background to make the right decisions for our diverse district. Meghan was a student in my creative writing class her senior year, my colleague at Steamboat Springs High School in our humanities department and is a dedicated environmentalist who I collaborate with in my current work for river advocacy. We need a highly educated representative like Meghan who has consistently exhibited a dedication to improving society through actionable public service.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Candidate Column: Dylan Roberts for Colorado Senate
Hello Routt County voters, I am ready to get to work for you in the Colorado State Senate. You deserve a state senator who will focus on our community’s challenges and opportunities, put politics and ego aside, and strive for results that improve our region and improve people’s lives. I offer you just that.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Candidate Column: Jenny Thomas for Routt County clerk and recorder
My name is Jenny Thomas and I am the Routt County clerk and recorder. For nine years I served as a deputy clerk in all areas of the operations of the clerk’s office. In 2019, I was appointed to serve as the Chief Deputy under Kim Bonner. Upon her retirement in January 2022, I was appointed to complete her term as the clerk and recorder. This year I am on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate for the position of the Routt County Clerk.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Candidate Column: Savannah Wolfson for Colorado House
I’m Savannah Wolfson, and I’m a mom raising our children in South Routt. You may know me as Savvy, who took the Colorado Master Gardener’s course with you, sold you goat’s milk soaps from my sustainable microdairy or who led your child’s reading group at Soroco Elementary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Mary Hayes
Mary J. Hayes, 80, passed away October 8th at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs, CO. Mary Jeanne was born June 19th, 1942 to Norval V. Hayes and Marie C. (Weber) Hayes in Danby, Missouri. Mary graduated from Wiggins High School in 1960. Following graduation, she moved to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Comcast service center in the crosshairs at City Council discussion
The City of Steamboat Springs is updating the terms of its franchise agreement with Comcast, specifically cable television, and some significant changes might be on the way. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Steamboat’s Assistant City Attorney Jennifer Bock asked City Council for direction regarding several potential changes, including whether the city should maintain its Public, Education and Government TV Channel 6.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
23 Steamboat high school mountain bikers qualify for state championship
The short four-race season flew by for the Steamboat Springs high school mountain bike team that traveled to Eagle for its final race of the Colorado High School Mountain Bike League’s regular season on Sunday, Oct. 9. The team earned five podiums at the race and overcame the challenges...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Numbed by negative mailers? Look for the facts
Dead bunnies, skull and crossbones, many of us independent voters are being bombarded with nasty, negative and untrue mailers. It’s enough to make the average voter not want to vote for anyone and not believe anything. But hold on. Democracy is a messy business and we have critical issues...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Brown Ranch plan offers inspiring vision for Steamboat
After a year of work, and supported by the engagement of thousands of members of our community, the Yampa Valley Housing Authority unveiled the Brown Ranch Community Development Plan on Oct. 6. The plan envisions a healthy and vibrant community that will squarely address the challenge of providing affordable housing to Steamboat’s workforce.
Wolves suspected in multiple livestock kills
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are investigating a possible wolf depredation incident on White River National Forest lands near Meeker.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
New Latin market brings authentic flavors to downtown Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Springs High School student Arianna Aguilar and her grandmother were all smiles Monday, Oct. 10, as they shopped for plantain leaves inside The Boat Latin Market, which just opened in Steamboat Springs. “We haven’t been able to find plantain leaves,” said Aguilar. “We normally have to drive to Denver.”...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
CPW asks public for help solving poaching case near Craig
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking for help identifying the person or persons who killed a mule deer buck last week near Craig. Wildlife officers were alerted to the deer carcass on Friday, Oct. 7, off Moffat County Road 31, about 5 miles northwest of Craig. The buck was shot with a rifle and left behind to rot, according to CPW.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Traffic top of mind as Steamboat Springs community learns more about Brown Ranch
Effects the Brown Ranch will have on Steamboat Springs’ roads was top of mind for residents as officials with the Yampa Valley Housing Authority fielded questions about the development during a presentation last week. There were numerous questions at each session about how building the 2,300-unit development west of...
KSLTV
Bowhunter impaled by another hunter’s lost arrow, rescued by helicopter in Colorado
ROUTT COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — A lone archery hunter’s life was likely saved by his rescue beacon after he was badly injured by an arrow in a remote section of wilderness last week. The hunter was impaled above the knee while hiking off trail, according to a member...
Hunter impaled by arrow while traveling off-trail in Colorado
A hunter was impaled by a lost arrow last week while traveling off-trail in Routt County, according to officials from Route County Search and Rescue (RCSAR). The incident occurred in the South Fork of Mad Creek, about 8 miles north of Steamboat Springs. The hunter reportedly walked into an arrow that officials believe was released earlier in the archery hunting season.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sailors take second win of the month
Steamboat Springs boys soccer defeated Montrose 4-1 at home on Saturday, Oct. 8. Up three goals at halftime, the Sailors took a more defensive approach in the second half, and neither team was able to score. Steamboat has been working toward an undefeated stretch in October to make a push...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
City closes Yampa River and Fish Creek confluence through Oct. 31
A small section at the confluence of the Yampa River and Fish Creek along with an area of Fish Creek will be under a voluntary closure through Oct. 31. Working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the City of Steamboat Springs is applying the closure as a way to protect the native mountain whitefish population during their annual spawn migration and concentration.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco volleyball falls to Vail Christian
After earning its second victory of the season Oct. 4 against North Park, Soroco volleyball has dropped three straight matches with its most recent loss coming to Vail Christian at home on Monday, Oct. 10. Despite hard-fought sets, the Rams fell in three straight and now sit with a 2-16...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Talking Green: Save energy, save money, reduce your carbon footprint — schedule an energy assessment
Did you know that the first Wednesday in October is Energy Efficiency Day? More importantly, did you know that the new Inflation Reduction Act has many tax incentives for energy efficiency improvements starting in 2023?. Learning how to be more energy efficient can save you a lot of money, make...
Comments / 0