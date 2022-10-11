ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘Got beat’: Guardians fall to Yankees 4-1 in 1st ALDS game

By Laura Morrison, P.J. Ziegler
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4GtM_0iV86XDB00

(WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians were in a New York state of mind in game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees Tuesday night. Unfortunately, that didn’t translate to a win, with the game ending 4-1 Yankees.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FaaMm_0iV86XDB00
    Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) during Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25BtKc_0iV86XDB00
    Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, right, relieves starting pitcher Cal Quantrill during the sixth inning Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJcjg_0iV86XDB00
    New York Yankees Aaron Judge steals second base on a throwing error to Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) during the sixth inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFyOp_0iV86XDB00
    Cleveland Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh congratulates Steven Kwan as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LcsBG_0iV86XDB00
    Cleveland Guardians Steven Kwan follows through on a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A3oOb_0iV86XDB00
    Cleveland Guardians Andres Gimenez reacts after hitting a double to right field against the New York Yankees during the second inning of Game 1of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGjID_0iV86XDB00
    New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, left, drops the ball as he tries to put the tag on Cleveland Guardians’ Amed Rosario who stole second base safely during the first inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00VatT_0iV86XDB00
    Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario, left, left fielder Steven Kwan, center, third baseman Jose Ramirez and manager Terry Francona joke around on the field playing against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnmW9_0iV86XDB00
    Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan sits in the dugout before Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xTsJ_0iV86XDB00
    Cleveland Guardians players sit on the rain tarp waiting for batting practice to start before Game 1 of an American League Division series baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23wMUJ_0iV86XDB00
    The New York Yankees take batting practice before playing against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of an American League Division series baseball game, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSqEK_0iV86XDB00
    Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez stands behind the backstop during batting practice before playing in Game 1 of an American League Division series baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

“Everything we do is new, ‘cuz they’re young” Guardians manager Terry Francona told reporters following the tough loss. “I don’t think there was anything wrong with being nervous, as long as it doesn’t get in the way of what you’re doing. Our guys they like to play baseball, they just got beat tonight.”

Gerrit Cole started on the pitcher’s mound for the Yankees, and despite the Guardians getting one man on base, they were not able to capitalize in the first or second inning.

Cal Quantrill got his turn for the Guardians, striking out the king of home runs, Aaron Judge, right off the bat and two more quick outs followed in the first. While he walked two in the second, the score stayed 0-0 going into the third.

Local woman recovering after almost losing ear in deer attack during race

However, in the third inning, Steven Kwan got a solo shot off of Cole, moving the score to 1-0. Cole was able to get out of a jam with the bases loaded and we moved to the bottom of the third.

The Yankees moved in and answered quickly with a solo home run of their own, thanks to center fielder Harrison Bader, causing the house to go wild. The score stayed at 1-1 through the fourth inning.

In the fifth, the Yankees were able to get under Quantrill and Gonzalez’s skin, and the score moved to 2-1.

In the sixth inning, the Yankees quickly came in and did what they do: score runs, taking the game to 4-1.

And that was it for Quantrill. The Guardians then brought in Trevor Stephan to pitch.

With one on base in the top of the seventh, the Yankees opted to take Cole out of the game, bringing in Jonathan Loáisiga. While another got on base, the score remained the same, and the Yankees were also unable to score.

With Jose Ramirez on base, the Yankees brought in Wandy Peralta to pitch, and quickly the Guardians were all out of chances. And James Karinchak took care of business in the bottom of the inning.

In the ninth the Yankees brought in Clay Holmes to pitch to the Guardians and he was able to keep the team at bay.

These two teams certainly have a postseason history, they have met five times in the playoffs, Cleveland has won just twice in the five meetings and they haven’t beaten New York in the postseason since 2007.

The Yankees hadn’t played a game since Oct. 5, when they wrapped up the regular season with a 4-2 loss to the Texas Rangers.

The Yankees had plenty of success against Cleveland during the regular season, the two teams met six times with New York winning five of those games.

Guardians expect rowdy fans for Yanks playoff matchup

New York outscored Cleveland 38-14 and they clubbed 12 home runs in those six games. However, the two clubs haven’t met since early July, so a lot has changed, especially for Cleveland who is red hot, they went 24-6 down the stretch and are coming off a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wildcard Series.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Bronx, NY
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
The Spun

Baseball World Reacts To Yankees, Guardians News

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will wait another day to play Game 2 of their ALDS series. Both teams announced that Thursday night's scheduled game is postponed until Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET due to anticipated inclement weather in the Bronx. The Yankees began the series with a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit

Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Wandy Peralta
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Gerrit Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alds#The Cleveland Guardians#American League Division#The New York Yankees
WKBN

Boy brings loaded gun to Ohio school: Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun with an extended magazine to a southeast Columbus school Monday. Officers responded to the Life Skills Center Southeast on the 2400 block of South Hamilton Road at 10:15 a.m. for a report of a student bringing […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Guardians manager Terry Francona hilariously looking forward to ‘fun’ ALDS environment in New York vs. Yankees

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has had a long, storied career. He managed the Boston Red Sox to two World Series titles, but he still hasn’t led the Guardians franchise to the promised land. And after sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays following a marathon victory in Game 2, the Guardians are one step closer to achieving the ultimate goal. However, the New York Yankees, yet again, stand in their way.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 1

Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKBN

WKBN

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy