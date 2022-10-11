‘Got beat’: Guardians fall to Yankees 4-1 in 1st ALDS game
(WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians were in a New York state of mind in game 1 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees Tuesday night. Unfortunately, that didn’t translate to a win, with the game ending 4-1 Yankees.
“Everything we do is new, ‘cuz they’re young” Guardians manager Terry Francona told reporters following the tough loss. “I don’t think there was anything wrong with being nervous, as long as it doesn’t get in the way of what you’re doing. Our guys they like to play baseball, they just got beat tonight.”
Gerrit Cole started on the pitcher’s mound for the Yankees, and despite the Guardians getting one man on base, they were not able to capitalize in the first or second inning.
Cal Quantrill got his turn for the Guardians, striking out the king of home runs, Aaron Judge, right off the bat and two more quick outs followed in the first. While he walked two in the second, the score stayed 0-0 going into the third.Local woman recovering after almost losing ear in deer attack during race
However, in the third inning, Steven Kwan got a solo shot off of Cole, moving the score to 1-0. Cole was able to get out of a jam with the bases loaded and we moved to the bottom of the third.
The Yankees moved in and answered quickly with a solo home run of their own, thanks to center fielder Harrison Bader, causing the house to go wild. The score stayed at 1-1 through the fourth inning.
In the fifth, the Yankees were able to get under Quantrill and Gonzalez’s skin, and the score moved to 2-1.
In the sixth inning, the Yankees quickly came in and did what they do: score runs, taking the game to 4-1.
And that was it for Quantrill. The Guardians then brought in Trevor Stephan to pitch.
With one on base in the top of the seventh, the Yankees opted to take Cole out of the game, bringing in Jonathan Loáisiga. While another got on base, the score remained the same, and the Yankees were also unable to score.
With Jose Ramirez on base, the Yankees brought in Wandy Peralta to pitch, and quickly the Guardians were all out of chances. And James Karinchak took care of business in the bottom of the inning.
In the ninth the Yankees brought in Clay Holmes to pitch to the Guardians and he was able to keep the team at bay.
These two teams certainly have a postseason history, they have met five times in the playoffs, Cleveland has won just twice in the five meetings and they haven’t beaten New York in the postseason since 2007.
The Yankees hadn’t played a game since Oct. 5, when they wrapped up the regular season with a 4-2 loss to the Texas Rangers.
The Yankees had plenty of success against Cleveland during the regular season, the two teams met six times with New York winning five of those games.Guardians expect rowdy fans for Yanks playoff matchup
New York outscored Cleveland 38-14 and they clubbed 12 home runs in those six games. However, the two clubs haven’t met since early July, so a lot has changed, especially for Cleveland who is red hot, they went 24-6 down the stretch and are coming off a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wildcard Series.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0