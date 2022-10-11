Read full article on original website
KFDA
‘We’re getting awful close’: City of Amarillo moving closer to twice a week residential collections
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since July, residential dumpster collections are only being picked up once a week, and Amarillo city leaders say staffing shortages are to blame. Now, the city of Amarillo Public Works Department says it is moving closer to hiring more drivers. “We have some positions that have...
KFDA
Amarillo College receives $3 million gift from FirstBank Southwest for athletics program
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has announced that it has received $3 million from FirstBank Southwest for its athletics program. The money will go to renovations for the new FirstBank Southwest Center, which is expected to be completed around the first of the year. Renovations to the fitness center...
Local Mural Brings a Smile and Tear to Amarillo
There is no doubt that murals have become a huge thing here in Amarillo. You can drive all over town and see these works of art all over different businesses in different parts of our city. I think they really are cool. We even have festivals that highlight the new...
Amarillo ranks in top 3 of cheapest place to live in Texas, source says
Everyone knows everything is bigger in Texas, but does that include the cost of living?
Stealing from Amarillo’s Market Street? Not on Their Watch
Market Street is where I do all of my grocery shopping. So when I go in and they change something I tend to notice. The change that I noticed when I went in to do my shopping yesterday was noticed right away. Every cart in the store had a new...
82-Year-Old Winford Grant Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Randall County (Randall County, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Randall County on Monday. The crash happened near Amarillo in Randall County at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KFDA
BBB hosting Free Fall Shred day this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BBB and UCI have partnered to host Free Fall Shred day. The free shred day will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Med Center parking lot at 3rd and Soncy. Bring your papers where BBB in partnership with UCI...
KFDA
VIDEO: Borger family sentenced for participation in Capitol riots
VIDEO: Deadline to register for 2022 Peace of Mind Conference is this Friday. In this week's edition of Pay it Forward, Veronica is helping out her best friend, Tiffany!. Video: City Of Amarillo approving $7.5 million for new LED field lighting.
KFDA
ServPro helping remove harsh graffiti at John Stiff skate park
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ServPro is working with the City of Amarillo to remove some of the graffiti at John Stiff Memorial Skate Park. “This is what one day of service you can do to help make the city a little bit better. Anybody who utilize the skate park, they don’t need to see negative messages,” said Michael Weaver, Vice President of Operations of Servpro.
KFDA
3 Amarillo area teachers honored for Teachers on the Rise for September
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the September winners of the 10th annual Teachers on the Rise program. Congratulations to Ronnie Hamilton of George Washington Carver Elementary Academy (Amarillo ISD), Dayna McMillan of Happy ISD and Christopher Woodcook of Clarendon High School (Clarendon ISD).
KFDA
Wildcat School of Cosmetology students to graduate with cosmetology, barber licenses this year
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This years enrolled class at the Wildcat School of Cosmetology has the ability to walk away with not one, but technically two certifications. This year the state of Texas announced it will combine cosmetology and barbering licenses. There won’t be a difference between the two anymore,...
Get Ready For A Two Month Pain In The Commute In Amarillo
Construction woes are a part of life in Amarillo. Road construction zones are like the heads of the mythical hydra. It seems like when we wrap up one project, there are two more to take its place. There's a new project underway and it's going to last a while. Get...
KFDA
I-27 at McCormick now open after crash resulting in 2 dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northbound I-27 has been reopened after a fatal crash resulting in the death of two people. According to DPS, the crash occurred on the overpass at McCormick. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto the service road at the FM 2219 exit. DPS advises anyone traveling northbound...
The Continued Tales of Amarillo Cursed Buildings – 5900 SW 45th
AVIS - Pre-2007 - 2015. AVIS was a rental car place. When the place closed what was left was torn down to make way for a new building. They tore down the small building that AVIS used as their office and that was that. Carl's Jr. - 2016-2020. Carl's Jr...
KFDA
‘Inflation is hurting everyone’: Amarillo flower shops find special ways to take on the challenge of inflation
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Shops in the Amarillo area continue to battle inflation and supply issues, but the floral industry is finding special ways to take on the challenge. Nationally, inflation is hitting businesses hard and locally, many are feeling the crushing impact as well. Mary Ruth Albracht, owner of...
City of Amarillo considering possible sister city relationship with Dnipro
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At Tuesday’s Amarillo City Council meeting, executive director and founder of Kind House Ukraine Bakery Glenda Moore asked the council to consider a sister city relationship with a city in Ukraine. Sister city relationships are a way for cities in the United States to build connections with international cities by providing […]
KFDA
AEDC approves incentive package for Costal Packing Company
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An addition to the local beef industry could benefit from 30 acres of city land and up to almost three quarters of a million dollars for the creation of up to 60 jobs. Amarillo Economic Development Cooperation board members approved the incentive package for Coastal Packing...
KFDA
The Center for Advancement partners with Amarillo College, offering free GED classes for women
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Advancement has partnered with Amarillo College to offer free GED classes for woman. Enrollment and pre-assessment testing for the classes has started and will continue through Friday, Oct. 21. The instructor led classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday mornings or evenings...
Slug Bugs Will be Taking Over Amarillo This Saturday
Nothing brings you back to your childhood faster than seeing a Slug Bug on the road. You know when you are able to punch your brother or sister and get away with it by screaming "Slug Bug." Oh, how much fun that was growing up. We would hunt the streets...
Amarillo named 2020 Triple Crown Winner
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Amarillo said the city was named by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) as one of the 317 2020 Triple Crown Winners. According to the city, the GFOA’s Triple Crown is a designation that recognizes governments receiving GFOA’s Certificate of […]
