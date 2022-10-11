ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

BBB hosting Free Fall Shred day this Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BBB and UCI have partnered to host Free Fall Shred day. The free shred day will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Med Center parking lot at 3rd and Soncy. Bring your papers where BBB in partnership with UCI...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

ServPro helping remove harsh graffiti at John Stiff skate park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - ServPro is working with the City of Amarillo to remove some of the graffiti at John Stiff Memorial Skate Park. “This is what one day of service you can do to help make the city a little bit better. Anybody who utilize the skate park, they don’t need to see negative messages,” said Michael Weaver, Vice President of Operations of Servpro.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

3 Amarillo area teachers honored for Teachers on the Rise for September

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the September winners of the 10th annual Teachers on the Rise program. Congratulations to Ronnie Hamilton of George Washington Carver Elementary Academy (Amarillo ISD), Dayna McMillan of Happy ISD and Christopher Woodcook of Clarendon High School (Clarendon ISD).
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

I-27 at McCormick now open after crash resulting in 2 dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northbound I-27 has been reopened after a fatal crash resulting in the death of two people. According to DPS, the crash occurred on the overpass at McCormick. Northbound traffic is being diverted onto the service road at the FM 2219 exit. DPS advises anyone traveling northbound...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo considering possible sister city relationship with Dnipro

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At Tuesday’s Amarillo City Council meeting, executive director and founder of Kind House Ukraine Bakery Glenda Moore asked the council to consider a sister city relationship with a city in Ukraine. Sister city relationships are a way for cities in the United States to build connections with international cities by providing […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

AEDC approves incentive package for Costal Packing Company

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An addition to the local beef industry could benefit from 30 acres of city land and up to almost three quarters of a million dollars for the creation of up to 60 jobs. Amarillo Economic Development Cooperation board members approved the incentive package for Coastal Packing...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo named 2020 Triple Crown Winner

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the City of Amarillo said the city was named by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) as one of the 317 2020 Triple Crown Winners. According to the city, the GFOA’s Triple Crown is a designation that recognizes governments receiving GFOA’s Certificate of […]
AMARILLO, TX

