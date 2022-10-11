ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Son At Airport

Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday (Oct. 10) at LaGuardia Airport after allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son and injuring two police officers while resisting arrest. TMZ reports the ex-Chicago Bulls guard is accused of striking his son with a closed fist while the son had an active restraining order against his father.More from VIBE.comDraymond Green Punishment For Jordan Poole Punch RevealedLeBron James Praises NBA Prospect Victor Wembanyama, Calls Him An "Alien"Draymond Green Scuffles With Teammate Jordan Poole, May Face Internal Discipline Reportedly, the 39-year-old was waiting at LaGuardia for a flight to Chicago on Monday evening and was...
NBC Sports

Man shoved by Davante Adams was a Monday Night Football freelancer

As Raiders receiver Davante Adams waits to hear what the league will do about his post-game shove of an employee who made the mistake of crossing paths with Adams at a time when he was: (1) very frustrated; and (2) walking toward the locker room, more details are emerging. The...
3 observations after Sixers complete an unbeaten preseason

No games have counted yet, but it's notable that the 2022-23 Sixers have yet to lose. The team finished a 4-0 preseason Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center with a 99-94 win over the Hornets. Joel Embiid had 19 points on 8-for-17 shooting and six rebounds. James Harden posted 17...
