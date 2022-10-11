ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

KCRA.com

Family and friends react to shooting death of North Highlands man

The Sacramento County Sherriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Sky Parkway, the sheriff's office said. Family and friends identified the victims as Keontay Mac. Camisha Wallace, Mac's long-time partner and the mother of his daughter,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway Wednesday after a deadly shooting in Sacramento County, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. on the 5500 block of Sky Parkway, officials said. The sheriff’s office said two men were "involved in an altercation"...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Shooting in downtown Sacramento injures woman, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting in downtown Sacramento prompted a temporary road closure in the area. The Sacramento Police Department said a shooting near 8th and J streets was reported shortly after 4:40 p.m. Officers who responded found a woman who was transported to a hospital. Police said the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Dealing with a mental health crisis? NorCal organization says it's an alternative to 911

A Northern California organization says calling 911 in cases involving a mental health crisis is not always the answer. MH First, the MH standing for "mental health," is a non-911 mental health crisis response team that does work in Sacramento and Oakland. Their volunteers range from nurses specializing in emergency medicine to people who have experience with mental health issues.
OAKLAND, CA
KCRA.com

Independent investigation clears Sacramento Council member Sean Loloee in residency dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An independent investigation intoclaims about where Sacramento Council member Sean Loloee lives has found that the North Sacramento home in his district is his primary residence. A partially redacted 19-page report on the investigation by an outside lawyer released on Wednesday said Loloee is in compliance with all state laws and city ordinances related to residency requirements.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man killed in shooting in North Highlands area of Sacramento County, sheriff's office says

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was killed Tuesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies went to the 3800 block of Madison Avenue east of Roseville Road and west of Interstate 80 at 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There, they found a man lying down on a roadway with a gunshot wound to his torso.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Yolo County District Attorney 'doubling down' on DUI spike

WOODLAND, Calif. — Following an increase in DUI investigations, the Yolo County District's Attorney Office announced it is doubling down on its effort to address drunk driving. The announcement comes as data shows that DUI investigations referred to the DA's office have increased by 30%. "Drunk drivers present a...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento hotel transformation latest step in addressing city homelessness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Natomas area hotel that once catered to business travelers has been transformed into the latest project aimed at addressing the immediate crisis of homelessness and the ongoing need for permanent housing solutions, according to Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby. The Vista Nueva project was set...
SACRAMENTO, CA

