Fight at Sacramento-area high school involving students from other school prompts police presence
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There is a large police presence at John F. Kennedy High School in the Pocket neighborhood of Sacramento after a fight among students, some of them from another school. The Sacramento Police Department said it got a call around 2:30 p.m. about a disturbance at the...
Amid deadly serial killings, Stockton police chief meets with unhoused community
STOCKTON, Calif. — Amid the urgent search for a suspect in the series of killings and attacks plaguing the Stockton area, Stockton police Chief Stanley McFadden is meeting with the unhoused community to provide resources and advice. Six people have been killed among seven attacks, which have been linked...
'Focused on the act of killing': Stockton police chief gives update on series of deadly shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — A series of connected killings in Stockton has put people on edge. At least six people have been killed and a seventh victim survived last year. Police chief Stanley McFadden spoke on KCRA 3 live on Wednesday to give an update on the investigation since announcing the connection almost two weeks ago.
Family and friends react to shooting death of North Highlands man
The Sacramento County Sherriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Sky Parkway, the sheriff's office said. Family and friends identified the victims as Keontay Mac. Camisha Wallace, Mac's long-time partner and the mother of his daughter,...
Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway Wednesday after a deadly shooting in Sacramento County, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. on the 5500 block of Sky Parkway, officials said. The sheriff’s office said two men were "involved in an altercation"...
Body found in Clarksburg near Stan’s Yolo Marina, sheriff’s office said
YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body that was found near Stan’s Yolo Marina on Thursday. Officials said the body was found around 10:24 a.m. The body has since been pulled out of the river, and the Yolo County Sheriff’s Coroner’s...
KCRA Today: Parental abduction in San Joaquin Co, mental health 911 alternative, social security benefits jump
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Shooting in downtown Sacramento injures woman, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A shooting in downtown Sacramento prompted a temporary road closure in the area. The Sacramento Police Department said a shooting near 8th and J streets was reported shortly after 4:40 p.m. Officers who responded found a woman who was transported to a hospital. Police said the...
10 students taken to hospital after chemical odor detected at Sacramento elementary school
Ten students were taken to a hospital Thursday with minor complaints after they were exposed to something that smelled like chemicals in a portable fourth-grade classroom at Ethel Phillips Elementary School in Sacramento, fire officials said. A Sacramento City Unified School District spokesperson confirmed the source of the odor was...
Sacramento PD Chief Kathy Lester sits down with KCRA 3, speaks on crime, safety
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Six months after being officially sworn in, Sacramento's first female police chief, Kathy Lester sat down with KCRA 3's Morning News at 9 a.m. on Tuesday to speak about some of the biggest challenges the department has faced lately. Earlier in the year, Lester announced a...
Dealing with a mental health crisis? NorCal organization says it's an alternative to 911
A Northern California organization says calling 911 in cases involving a mental health crisis is not always the answer. MH First, the MH standing for "mental health," is a non-911 mental health crisis response team that does work in Sacramento and Oakland. Their volunteers range from nurses specializing in emergency medicine to people who have experience with mental health issues.
Facebook group aims to unite community, get more tips on Stockton's connected killings
In just over a week, thousands have joined a private Facebook group aimed at letting the community and those across the country and even the world could vent, and express their fears and frustrations about the connected series of killings that have brought a national spotlight to the city. The...
Independent investigation clears Sacramento Council member Sean Loloee in residency dispute
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An independent investigation intoclaims about where Sacramento Council member Sean Loloee lives has found that the North Sacramento home in his district is his primary residence. A partially redacted 19-page report on the investigation by an outside lawyer released on Wednesday said Loloee is in compliance with all state laws and city ordinances related to residency requirements.
KCRA Today: Vigil for slain Merced family, Family Dollar employee shot during robbery, explaining Prop 30
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Man killed in shooting in North Highlands area of Sacramento County, sheriff's office says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was killed Tuesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies went to the 3800 block of Madison Avenue east of Roseville Road and west of Interstate 80 at 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There, they found a man lying down on a roadway with a gunshot wound to his torso.
Sacramento sheriff seeks help locating at-risk 17-year-old
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old who was last seen walking away from his home and who is believed to be at risk due to having autism. Tristan Hanson, who identifies as Enrique Condress,...
Yolo County District Attorney 'doubling down' on DUI spike
WOODLAND, Calif. — Following an increase in DUI investigations, the Yolo County District's Attorney Office announced it is doubling down on its effort to address drunk driving. The announcement comes as data shows that DUI investigations referred to the DA's office have increased by 30%. "Drunk drivers present a...
Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in shootout with deputies
A person who was killed after a standoff and shootout with deputies in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County on Sunday has been identified. David Arnold, 54, of Valley Springs, died after firing a gun at deputies at several points during the hours-long ordeal and a juvenile was rescued from the scene, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.
Sacramento hotel transformation latest step in addressing city homelessness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Natomas area hotel that once catered to business travelers has been transformed into the latest project aimed at addressing the immediate crisis of homelessness and the ongoing need for permanent housing solutions, according to Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby. The Vista Nueva project was set...
Ironman California athletes concerned about running through Discovery Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As triathletes from around the world get ready to come to Sacramento forIronman California, organizers and athletes hope this year's race goes off without a hitch after last year's cancellation due to a bomb cyclone hitting the area. But some athletes are voicing concerns about their...
