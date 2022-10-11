Swatch, beloved Project Runway Boston Terrier, dies peacefully in his sleep at age 15

Swatch, the black and white Boston Terrier that was once a fixture on Project Runway, has died.

The pup, cared for by owner Eric Sauma, passed away at the age of 15 and a half.

Sauma told TMZ that the canine died peacefully in his sleep last weekend after his health had been declining.

In recent months Swatch suffered from ailing hips and partial blindness.

During his lifetime the beloved dog appeared on the popular fashion TV series as the mascot of Mood Fabrics, 'where designers on the series get their intricate needs met.'

His responsibility was to greet contestants and to generally improve morale during times of 'intense panic.'

The show, which spawned the career of renowned designer Christian Siriano, is currently filming its 20th season.

Sauma told the publication that he and his team are sorting plans for a memorial in Swatch's honor and he could potentially be highlighted on the show one final time.

Swatch will be cremated and Sauma plans to erect a shrine at Mood Fabrics Headquarters in New York City that will be open to fans.