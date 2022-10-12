ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Report: City Approves 'Resolution' for New Football Stadium for Jackson State

By Kyle T. Mosley
HBCU Legends
HBCU Legends
 4 days ago

The City of Jackson's council has unanimously approved a resolution for the construction of a new stadium for the Jackson State Tigers football team.

Jackson State University and Veterans Memorial Stadium have a rich history together since 1970.  For over 72 years, great players from Walter Payton, Jackie Slater, Robert Brazile, Lem Barney, and Jimmy Smith have performed their magic inside the stadium.

Today, the Jackson, Mississippi's City Council has unanimously approved a resolution for the construction of a new stadium for the Jackson State Tigers football team.

“We’re talking economic impact in the millions,” Hartley said. “If and when he decides to move on, it’s going to be a loss. We need to go ahead and take advantage of all the things we can do right now.” WLBT

Deion Sanders for their head coaching job openings. The main impetus for the city council's approval to build a new football stadium is their hope to have JSU head coach Deion Sanders remain at the university.

“Maybe if we can show, as a state, that we are committed to him staying, and to the new stadium, maybe it would help encourage him to stay,” Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes mentioned .

Last season, the Tigers defeated Prairie View to win the 2021 SWAC Championship Title at The Vet.

Jackson State will travel to meet SWAC East foe Bethune-Cookman at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, Oct. 15. ESPN+ will broadcast the kickoff scheduled for 4 PM ET.

Shedeur Sanders was named for the third time this season as the SWAC Offensive Player of the Week. He passed for 30/46 attempts, 332 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception as the Tigers downed the Hornets 26-12. The 5-0 Jackson State signal-caller has completed 150/205 passes for 1,713 yards, 17 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

JSU sits atop the SWAC East with a 3-0 unblemished conference record.

Comments / 15

moondog
4d ago

what about Jackson's water,sewage and garbage problems no mention of the crime issues

Reply(1)
11
Charlene Stephens Robinson
4d ago

The City of Jackson can't seem to fix their Water and Garbage problems, an$ now this?! their priorities are totally messed up.

Reply
4
 

