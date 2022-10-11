ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Australian Amazon Original Dance Life series starts shooting in Sydney and will take viewers inside the world famous triple threat performing arts school Brent Street

 1 day ago

Streaming giant Amazing Prime Video has announced production on a new Australian documentary about Brent Street, a performing arts school in Sydney.

Titled Dance Life, the five-part series focuses on a group of the school's students, who give up everything to follow their dreams of becoming world famous performers.

Brent Street has successfully produced many of Australia's finest commercial dancers.

According to Variety Australia, fans can expect to see plenty of tears and drama in the show, which has already started filming.

Created by filmmakers Jade Barnes and Luke Cornish, the documentary also takes viewers inside the personal lives of the students in their 'make or break' final year of training.

Cornish, who wrote and directed the series, says Dance Life will explore 'how a person's character can pave a path to success, or just as equally, undermine opportunity, and in some cases, destroy it.'

The dancers must deal with intense emotions that come with rejection, injury, and the pressure of success.

Created by filmmakers Jade Barnes (pictured) and Luke Cornish, the documentary also takes viewers inside the personal lives of the students in their 'make or break' final year of training

Dance Life is the first of six new Australian shows Amazon Originals announced for streaming in 2023.

The roster will include The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Class of '07, and Deadloch.

The streaming giant also announced earlier this week a documentary series about Aussie kids favourite The Wiggles - titled Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles.

Meanwhile, health guru Hugh van Culylenberg will feature in his own 90-minute special, while a feature documentary called The Defenders will focus on the dramatic events surrounding Hakim al-Araibi, a Bahraini refugee who arrested in Thailand while on honeymoon.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, written by Sarah Lambert and directed by Glendyn Ivin, will star actress Sigourney Weaver.

It tells the enchanting and compelling story of a young girl, Alice Hart, whose violent childhood casts a dark shadow over her adult life.

Turning to more light-hearted subject matter, the streaming service will produce 'Class of '07' which was created by Kacie Anning.

The dark comedy revolves around an apocalyptic tidal wave that hits during the 10 -year reunion of an all-girls high school.

Sticking to the same genre, 'Deadloch' by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan is a feminist noir comedy set against a bucolic backdrop with a rising body count.

Filming of the eight-part Amazon Australian Original series will commence in Tasmania this November.

Dance Life is one of six major shows Amazon Prime Video are producing for its streaming platform in 2023 including a feature length documentary that tell the story of The Wiggles (pictured)

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

