Dr. Tyrene Wright, Kaam Howard & Natasha Tarpley l The Carl Nelson Show

By Carl Nelson
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
 2 days ago

Dr. Tyrene Wright, the author of the book, Booker T Washington and Africa, The Making of a Pan Africanist, returns to our classroom. He will explore the relationships between Booker T Washington, W.E.B. Du Bois & Marcus Garvey. Before Dr. Wright, Reparations advocate Kaam Howard with an update on the fight for Reparations. Starting us off, award-winning author Natasha Tarpley.

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM, 1010 AM WOLB and woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram .

WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

