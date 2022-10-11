Eno Benjamin comfortable as Arizona Cardinals lead running back, if needed again Sunday

At some point in the second half of the Arizona Cardinals game on Sunday, Eno Benjamin looked around the sideline and didn't see any other running backs in uniform.

He indeed was the only active and healthy one, after injuries to starter James Conner, second backup Darrel Williams and special teams contributor Jonathan Ward left the Cardinals with only Benjamin, the former Arizona State standout.

"Just the way the game was flowing, I didn't really realize things until I started asking like, where are certain people at, I didn't see them anymore," Benjamin said. "And that's when they were kind of telling me that things were going down, and I was the one and I had to keep pushing."

Push Benjamin did, with a tough run 11 yards for the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Philadelphia Eagles would take the lead and hold on for the win.

Benjamin had felt cramps in his left leg, but pressed on. With fifth running back Keaontay Ingram inactive, an injury to Benjamin would have left the Cardinals with no true ball carrier able to play.

As it happened, the Cardinals got the ball back one more time after Benjamin's touchdown.

"There were certain things we couldn't get into. Couldn't do, but at that point once we got to the two-minute drill it was just (Benjamin) trying to catch his breath, really," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. "It was what it was, but there were a few things we couldn't get into once Darrel ended up going down as well."

Benjamin's confidence, and Kingsbury's belief in him, was sky high coming out of the offseason and training camp. He'd earned a bigger role on offense and began the season as Conner's clear backup.

Now Benjamin, if Conner's rib injury isn't healed enough by game day, could move into the bell cow position as the No. 1 running back.

"I've always been confident that I could do such a thing. I did it in college and in high school, so I was kind of comfortable in the situation and just pressing forward," Benjamin said.

The Cardinals, per an NFL Network report, worked out a group of running backs Tuesday, including former Eagles and Dallas Cowboys player Corey Clement. Later it was reported that the Cardinals were set to sign Clement to the practice squad.

Ingram, a rookie, might be deemed ready to step into a backup role and make his NFL regular season debut if the Cardinals are still shorthanded.

"He looks good out there in practice, catching the ball, running the ball. Gives us a good look for our defense and what not," Benjamin said. "Shoot, I'm even still learning from Keaontay. I never could stop learning. I think he's really good back."

Quick outs

* The Cardinals released WR Andre Baccellia from the active roster and OL Danny Isidora from the practice squad, it was announced Tuesday. That opened up a practice squad spot for Clement.

*A report in the Seattle Times said the Seahawks are considering moving the kickoff of Sunday's game against the Cardinals to another time, perhaps earlier in the day. The scheduled start time is 1:05 p.m., but on Tuesday Major League Baseball announced the start time of Game 4 of the American League Division Series involving the Seattle Mariners as 12:07 p.m. That would create a log jam of auto and foot traffic in the stadium district of Seattle near downtown, where the Seahawks' Lumen Field and the Mariners' T-Mobile Park are located.

