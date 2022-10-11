ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Build My Future: Students get hands-on experience in construction industry

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
 1 day ago

LAS CRUCES – About 500 students from Las Cruces area schools took part in the third annual Tyson Brown Memorial Build My Future event Tuesday, an opportunity to get hands-on experience in all things related to the construction industry.

Las Cruces Home Builders Associated hosted the career day event for the third time at Rawson Builders Supply. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., students from Las Cruces High, Mayfield High, Centennial High, Organ Mountain High, Hatch Valley High, Las Montañas Charter High School and Lynn Middle School went through an interactive showcase of the steps it takes to build a house.

The event is a memorial to Tyson Brown, who worked with Foxworth-Galbraith, served as the LCHBA vice president in 2021 and was chair of the Build My Future event. Brown died suddenly in August 2021 at the age of 41.

Homebuilders from Las Cruces, as well as contractors, plumbers, electricians, welders, drafters and many others in businesses related to the industry, set up demonstrations. Students got to take part in a shed building competition. The finished sheds will be auctioned off later. Guest speakers talked about their respective specialties and answered questions from students.



Nicole Black, executive officer of the LCHBA, said about 200 students participated in the first year of Build My Future. About 330 students participated last year. Next year, Black said they plan to hold Build My Future at the Field of Dreams because they have outgrown the Rawson parking lot.

Amie Kraenzel, career technical education specialist at Las Cruces Public Schools, said the panel discussions were something new this year.

“They've added on, but the kids (particularly) enjoy the hands-on,” she said.

On Oct. 18 and 19 at the Field of Dreams, LCPS CTE is hosting a similar event for area students featuring representatives from all career pathways. Students will have the opportunity to have their questions asked and meet people working in various fields.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Build My Future: Students get hands-on experience in construction industry

LAS CRUCES, NM
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

