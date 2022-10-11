ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

osubeavers.com

SEE IT BEav IT: Kathleen Takaishi

The institutional support she received as a standout golfer at Oregon State has helped Kathleen Takaishi to remain in the center of the fairway in her personal and professional life. "The thing I remember most is how the athletic department was a family away from my family," said Takaishi, who...
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Gymnastics Unveils 2023 Schedule

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Coming off the first Pac-12 Regular Season Championship in program history, head coach Tanya Chaplin has released the 2023 gymnastics schedule, featuring five chances to see the Gym Beavs inside of historic Gill Coliseum during the regular season. The annual Orange and Black meet on Saturday,...
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavs Close Regular Season With Loaded Weekend

CORVALLIS – Oregon State closes out the 2022 regular season by competing against a loaded field at the Nuttycombe Invitational and racing locally at the Lewis and Clark Invitational. The Nuttycombe Invitational begins Friday at 10:20 a.m. while the Lewis and Clark Invitational starts on Saturday at 10:15 a.m....
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavs Close Road Swing At UCLA and USC

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Beaver volleyball team concludes a four-game stretch on the road with the Los Angeles swing against UCLA and USC. First serve on Friday is set for 7 p.m. against the Bruins, while Sunday's match against the Trojans is set for noon. FOLLOW THE BEAVS. Watch...
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Women's Soccer Heads North to Washington

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State women's soccer team will head north for the first time this season, wrapping up the penultimate road swing of the 2022 season, when they face Washington tomorrow night. Following setbacks last weekend at Colorado and Utah, the Beavers will look to get back...
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Mike Hass Set For HOF Recognition At Saturday's Game Vs. WSU

IRVING, Texas (Oct. 11/12/13, 2022) – Oregon State University and The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today that they will jointly honor 2022 College Football Hall of Fame electee Mike Hass with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments®. The Salute will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, during the Beavers' home football game against Washington State. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. PT on the Pac-12 Networks.
CORVALLIS, OR
osubeavers.com

Beavers To Host Fan Fest as Part of Tip Off Event

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men's basketball team will host a Tip Off event on Oct. 24, the team announced Wednesday. The event will begin with a Fan Fest at 6 p.m., leading into the Tip Off Reception at 6:45. Fan Fest will take place in Gill Coliseum,...
CORVALLIS, OR
KGW

Earn a CDL in 4 weeks, for free, at Chemeketa Community College in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oregon is offering a free, four-week training program to help people earn a commercial drivers license (CDL). "This training is a 160 hours, it's four weeks long, and you can come out of it with a job that's paying you $60,000-plus dollars a year," said Paul Davis, the college's dean for career and technical education.
SALEM, OR
kezi.com

Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KATU.com

Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
SALEM, OR
hh-today.com

Waverly Lake gets council’s attention, briefly

The sad condition of Albany’s Waverly Lake caught the attention of the mayor and city council this week, if only for a minute. Toward the end of the regular council meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Alex Johnson II said a constituent had aked him about Waverly Lake. What was the city doing about it? That was the gist of the question.
ALBANY, OR
oregontoday.net

Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14

In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

