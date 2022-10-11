Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
osubeavers.com
SEE IT BEav IT: Kathleen Takaishi
The institutional support she received as a standout golfer at Oregon State has helped Kathleen Takaishi to remain in the center of the fairway in her personal and professional life. "The thing I remember most is how the athletic department was a family away from my family," said Takaishi, who...
osubeavers.com
Gymnastics Unveils 2023 Schedule
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Coming off the first Pac-12 Regular Season Championship in program history, head coach Tanya Chaplin has released the 2023 gymnastics schedule, featuring five chances to see the Gym Beavs inside of historic Gill Coliseum during the regular season. The annual Orange and Black meet on Saturday,...
osubeavers.com
Beavs Close Regular Season With Loaded Weekend
CORVALLIS – Oregon State closes out the 2022 regular season by competing against a loaded field at the Nuttycombe Invitational and racing locally at the Lewis and Clark Invitational. The Nuttycombe Invitational begins Friday at 10:20 a.m. while the Lewis and Clark Invitational starts on Saturday at 10:15 a.m....
osubeavers.com
Beavs Close Road Swing At UCLA and USC
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Beaver volleyball team concludes a four-game stretch on the road with the Los Angeles swing against UCLA and USC. First serve on Friday is set for 7 p.m. against the Bruins, while Sunday's match against the Trojans is set for noon. FOLLOW THE BEAVS. Watch...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A 6-star prospect? Oregon Ducks land nation's No. 1 kicker Grant Meadors
Special teams recruiting rankings are often obscure, and there aren't many trusted sources in the evaluation process. However, Chris Sailer Kicking is the gold standard. Their No. 1 kicker for the class of 2023? Liberty High School (California) athlete Grant Meadors. On Wednesday, the 5-foot-11, ...
osubeavers.com
Women's Soccer Heads North to Washington
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State women's soccer team will head north for the first time this season, wrapping up the penultimate road swing of the 2022 season, when they face Washington tomorrow night. Following setbacks last weekend at Colorado and Utah, the Beavers will look to get back...
osubeavers.com
Mike Hass Set For HOF Recognition At Saturday's Game Vs. WSU
IRVING, Texas (Oct. 11/12/13, 2022) – Oregon State University and The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today that they will jointly honor 2022 College Football Hall of Fame electee Mike Hass with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments®. The Salute will take place this Saturday, Oct. 15, during the Beavers' home football game against Washington State. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. PT on the Pac-12 Networks.
osubeavers.com
Beavers To Host Fan Fest as Part of Tip Off Event
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State men's basketball team will host a Tip Off event on Oct. 24, the team announced Wednesday. The event will begin with a Fan Fest at 6 p.m., leading into the Tip Off Reception at 6:45. Fan Fest will take place in Gill Coliseum,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Earn a CDL in 4 weeks, for free, at Chemeketa Community College in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oregon is offering a free, four-week training program to help people earn a commercial drivers license (CDL). "This training is a 160 hours, it's four weeks long, and you can come out of it with a job that's paying you $60,000-plus dollars a year," said Paul Davis, the college's dean for career and technical education.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
Couple discovers what appears to be a ‘globster’ on the Oregon coast
While riding his all-terrain vehicle along the coast near Florence Wednesday afternoon, Adoni Tegner came across what he could only describe as a sea monster.
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
Gov. Brown to lead trip to S. Korea, Japan, Oregon’s first trade mission to Asia since 2019
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced details Wednesday of Oregon’s upcoming trade mission to South Korea and Japan, focused on promoting foreign investment and business expansion in Oregon as the two countries reopen fully to tourism, trade, and business travel. The governor will lead the mission from...
Oregon's first Latino-owned brewery gets ready to open second location
SALEM, Ore. — The recipe for success at Xicha Brewing in West Salem is simple. Chef and co-owner Ricardo Antunez said it's all in what they bring to the table. "Kind of bringing a little flavor to the whole scene," he said. "We just wanted to make beers that were culturally diverse."
kezi.com
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
yachatsnews.com
As voting elsewhere comes under attack from partisans, Oregon’s election officials say decades-old mail system has many checks and balances
Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
hh-today.com
Waverly Lake gets council’s attention, briefly
The sad condition of Albany’s Waverly Lake caught the attention of the mayor and city council this week, if only for a minute. Toward the end of the regular council meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Alex Johnson II said a constituent had aked him about Waverly Lake. What was the city doing about it? That was the gist of the question.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Salem intersection; 2 hospitalized
A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a sedan at the Silverton Road and Williams Avenue Northeast intersection just before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Salem Police Department.
oregontoday.net
Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14
In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
Comments / 0