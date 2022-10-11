Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Related
q13fox.com
Australian family flies to King County to search for missing uncle
According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening. He disappeared shortly after.
‘Obviously deliberate’: Classes canceled after car crashes into Renton school
RENTON, Wash. — A car smashed into Hazen High School in Renton on Thursday morning. The damage was so extensive the school was forced to cancel class. “Early this morning, a little after 5 a.m., a vehicle driven by someone was smashed into the front of Hazen High School. Did some damage to the front of the school, smashed windows. We’re checking now to see if there’s any structural damage,” said Renton School District spokesperson Randy Matheson.
Thousands stolen from Renton residents after leaving casino
RENTON, Wash. — An 81-year-old woman may have been followed home from the Muckleshoot Casino before being viciously beaten and robbed. Police say it has happened before. The attack occurred late last week in Renton, about 14 miles from the Muckleshoot Casino in Auburn. The victim believes the attacker...
q13fox.com
Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen
TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman killed by driver while walking to work in Orting
ORTING, Wash. — A 66-year-old woman was killed while walking to work at a Safeway in Orting early Wednesday morning. The fatal collision took place in the 300 block of Washington Avenue. She was crossing the street near the Orting Primary School when she was struck by a car.
1 Person Killed In A Hit And Run Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Seattle Police Department, a hit and run crash was reported on Monday in Seattle. Officials confirmed that one woman died due to the fatal accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 9800 block of Aurora Avenue North. A vehicle traveling south hit a woman and...
Seattle residents plead for help from city clearing RV encampment, with no results
SEATTLE — Trash bags are piled up on the sidewalk of 35th Avenue Northeast in Lake City. There are bikes with missing tires next to the line of RVs that line the busy Avenue. Neighbors have been reaching out to city officials, councilmembers and lawmakers looking for help in...
KOMO News
Wakeboarder hit and killed by boat on Lake Washington
(KOMO) - Mercer Island and Medina Police are investigating after a wakeboarder was killed on Lake Washington Tuesday afternoon. According to Bellevue Fire, the call for help came in around 4:45 p.m. near 4300 Hunts Point Road. Police said a 42-year-old Seattle man died after he was hit by the boat he was riding behind.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seattle police searching for 5-year-old taken by mother during supervised visit
SEATTLE — Police are searching for 5-year-old Sky Sanchez. She was taken by her mother during a supervised visit Sunday in Seattle. Demetre Wilkins, Sky's father, was granted full custody of the child in May. The parenting plan issued by the court permitted supervised visitation for Sky's mother, Kiana Sanchez.
Suspected car prowler shot at Renton officer outside apartment, police say
RENTON, Wash. — A suspected car prowler is in custody after police said he shot at a Renton police officer outside an apartment complex early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Renton Police Department said officers were called just after 4:15 a.m. to the Bella Vista Apartments near Gene Coulson Park for reports of a possible prowler breaking into a vehicle.
Suspicious package causes Naval Station Everett personnel to shelter in place
EVERETT, Wash. — Personnel at Naval Station Everett sheltered in place after a suspicious package was reported on the base. Security forces responded at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday. Explosives disposal specialists inspected the package and determined it was not a threat. The base gates were closed during the emergency response.
KIMA TV
Have you seen him? Australian man missing in the Seattle area
RENTON, Wash. — An Australian man visiting Seattle has disappeared and his family is desperately trying to locate him. Stanley Haviland, 68, from Sydney, is missing after being discharged from Valley Medical Center in Renton on Oct. 5, according to a statement from Amy Haviland, one of Stanley's relatives in Australia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Silverdale hospital short on staff calls 911 for help after being overwhelmed with patients
SILVERDALE, Wash. — Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue was surprised to get a call from 911 dispatch on Saturday, sending them to St. Michael Medical Center, because the call wasn’t for a fire. “The charged nurse from inside the emergency room called 911,” said Central Kitsap Fire and...
q13fox.com
Man follows, attacks woman in her 70s outside Renton home
RENTON, Wash. - Surveillance cameras captured video of a man following, and then attacking a woman, in her 70s, right outside her Renton home. FOX 13 News spoke to the victim’s daughter. We are not naming her, or the victim, or showing the daughter’s face. The attack happened...
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Seattle on Monday. The crash happened near Ravenna Northeast 65th Street, north of the University of Washington campus. According to the officials, an unknown vehicle struck a person following the collision. The victim suffered major injuries and was pronounced...
40 English labs rescued from overwhelmed eastern Washington breeder
MONROE, Wash — Dozens of dogs were rescued from a breeder in eastern Washington Wednesday and brought to shelters in western Washington. The breeder apparently reached out for local assistance, but since so many shelters are full, help wasn't available until things got out of hand. Pasado's Safe Haven...
q13fox.com
Pasado's Safe Haven rescues over 40 English labs from 'overrun' breeding situation
PEND OREILLE, Wash. - Pasado's Safe Haven has rescued paver 40 English labs from an "overrun breeding situation" in eastern Washington. The rescue is still ongoing, but the organization said they were made aware of the situation by the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office. The Pasado's veterinary team is standing...
Family of 27-year-old shot and killed in Seattle hold vigil in Yesler Terrace
Seattle, WA. – Two people were shot in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood early Friday morning. According to Seattle Police, a 27-year-old man was killed and a 52-year-old man was injured. The family of 27-year-old Joshua Ray Blackwood held a vigil in the alley way near 1100 Fir Street. His...
Kirkland car dealership explosion injures employee
An explosion at a Kirkland car dealership sent one person to the hospital Monday evening. Kirkland Fire Battalion Chief Seth Buchanan says an employee of Volkswagen of Kirkland was vaping in the designated smoking area behind the business when the explosion happened. The smoking area had some empty 55-gallon drums...
KING 5
Seattle, WA
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Seattle local newshttps://www.king5.com/
Comments / 1