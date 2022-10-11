It is entirely possible that the Hopkins and Wayland varsity volleyball teams could face each other once again this season. Hopkins bested the Wildcats in a tournament last September, and now they might be paired in the second round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association post-season district tournament. The Wildcats first need to get past Hamilton in the opening round at Holland Christian High School at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, for the right to meet up with the Lady Vikings at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in round two.

WAYLAND, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO