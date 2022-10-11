ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, MI

swmichigandining.com

2nd Hand Smoke

Friday nights in the fall are my favorite. I pick up a little extra OT every week with an additional assignment and it’s work I actually enjoy. I work my normal 9-5 shift then head out without a co-worker to tackle the additional duties. There’s usually a little bit of traveling away from Kalamazoo involved and since I’m alone, I always look for opportunities to find new places to eat.
MATTAWAN, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Orchard View-Ludington football game called off for Friday night

For the second consecutive week, the Orchard View Cardinals varsity football team will not be able field enough healthy players and have been forced to forfeit a game. Friday’s game was scheduled to be played at Ludington. Last week, the Cardinals forfeited to Oakridge. With the forfeit, Ludington improves...
MUSKEGON, MI
townbroadcast.com

Lady Wildcats, Vikings to meet in volleyball tourney?

It is entirely possible that the Hopkins and Wayland varsity volleyball teams could face each other once again this season. Hopkins bested the Wildcats in a tournament last September, and now they might be paired in the second round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association post-season district tournament. The Wildcats first need to get past Hamilton in the opening round at Holland Christian High School at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, for the right to meet up with the Lady Vikings at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in round two.
WAYLAND, MI
1077 WRKR

Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022

Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

Parents upset over book in Spring Lake High School library

A group of parents is upset after Spring Lake Public Schools sent a letter home informing parents they will be keeping a book dealing with sexuality and gender in the high school library. The graphic novel "Gender Queer" follows a young adult as they explore self-identity. Some parents say the...
SPRING LAKE, MI
mibiz.com

University of Michigan Health-West performs first open-heart procedure, boosting competition for cardiac surgery

Greater competition in the West Michigan health care market for cardiac surgery has arrived with University of Michigan Health-West performing its first open-heart procedure. Surgeons at the health system performed coronary artery bypass graft surgery on Oct. 3 on a male patient in his 60s who went home days later and has been recovering well, President and CEO Peter Hahn said. University of Michigan Health-West has performed two more coronary artery bypass surgeries this week, Hahn said.
WYOMING, MI
My Magic GR

Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County

(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) Dorr Township firefighter Billy Fifelski was pictured on the Globe’s front page reading “Clifford the Firehouse Dog”to Dorr Elementary children for the annual observance of Fire Prevention Week. Wayland Township brothers Russell and...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

Ambulance service daily call average highest ever

Wayland Area Emergency Services is the busiest it’s ever been, the Martin Township Board was told Wednesday evening. Sarah Lynema, who represents the township on the Ambulance Board, reported WAEMS is getting an average of seven calls per day, its highest number ever. She said the ambulance service recently...
WAYLAND, MI
MLive

Big changes, years in the making, happening on Western Michigan University campus

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The last year has been one filled with construction at Western Michigan University’s campus in Kalamazoo. The university is currently executing three capital projects on campus — the Central Campus Open Space nearing completion, the Dunbar Hall renovation to be completed in fall 2023 and the Hilltop Village project, which has an undetermined completion date.
KALAMAZOO, MI
townbroadcast.com

Service is Friday, Oct. 21, for local man Timothy Fletcher

Timothy Alan Fletcher, age 64, of Wayland, died Tuesday, Oct. 11. Timothy enjoyed camping, fixing things, and building stuff. He was an active outdoorsman. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jill; son, Zachary Fletcher; daughter, Katie (Hunter) Matice; granddaughter, Sky Lynn Matice; sisters, Jackie (Duane) Burgess, Robin (Mike) O’Mahony; sister-in-law, June Fletcher; many nieces and nephews.
WAYLAND, MI
MLive.com

Orchard View football cancels second straight game due to injuries

MUSKEGON – The Orchard View varsity football team will not be taking the field this Friday night in its scheduled game against Ludington due to injuries and a lack of available players. The cancelation is the second straight for the Cardinals, who did not field a team for the...
MUSKEGON, MI

