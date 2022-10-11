Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Students bring joy to new principal at Forest Hills Northern High School
Forest Hills — Amena Moiz is the new principal at Forest Hills Northern High School. SNN gets to know her in this edition of Meet Your Administrator. Other positions you have held in the district: Assistant principal, Forest Hills Northern High School. What are you most excited about in...
2nd Hand Smoke
Friday nights in the fall are my favorite. I pick up a little extra OT every week with an additional assignment and it’s work I actually enjoy. I work my normal 9-5 shift then head out without a co-worker to tackle the additional duties. There’s usually a little bit of traveling away from Kalamazoo involved and since I’m alone, I always look for opportunities to find new places to eat.
Orchard View-Ludington football game called off for Friday night
For the second consecutive week, the Orchard View Cardinals varsity football team will not be able field enough healthy players and have been forced to forfeit a game. Friday’s game was scheduled to be played at Ludington. Last week, the Cardinals forfeited to Oakridge. With the forfeit, Ludington improves...
Lady Wildcats, Vikings to meet in volleyball tourney?
It is entirely possible that the Hopkins and Wayland varsity volleyball teams could face each other once again this season. Hopkins bested the Wildcats in a tournament last September, and now they might be paired in the second round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association post-season district tournament. The Wildcats first need to get past Hamilton in the opening round at Holland Christian High School at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, for the right to meet up with the Lady Vikings at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in round two.
Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022
Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
Parents upset over book in Spring Lake High School library
A group of parents is upset after Spring Lake Public Schools sent a letter home informing parents they will be keeping a book dealing with sexuality and gender in the high school library. The graphic novel "Gender Queer" follows a young adult as they explore self-identity. Some parents say the...
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
University of Michigan Health-West performs first open-heart procedure, boosting competition for cardiac surgery
Greater competition in the West Michigan health care market for cardiac surgery has arrived with University of Michigan Health-West performing its first open-heart procedure. Surgeons at the health system performed coronary artery bypass graft surgery on Oct. 3 on a male patient in his 60s who went home days later and has been recovering well, President and CEO Peter Hahn said. University of Michigan Health-West has performed two more coronary artery bypass surgeries this week, Hahn said.
Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
Week 8 Grand Rapids football rankings: Who’s up, down and out of the top 10
Lowell’s football team has cracked the Grand Rapids top 10 for the first time this season, while Belding dropped out after losing its first game. West Catholic has slipped to the 10th spot after losing its first game, and Unity Christian, which will host West Catholic in Week, continues to knock on the door.
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) Dorr Township firefighter Billy Fifelski was pictured on the Globe’s front page reading “Clifford the Firehouse Dog”to Dorr Elementary children for the annual observance of Fire Prevention Week. Wayland Township brothers Russell and...
Iconic Toys 'R' Us returns with grand opening event this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "I don't want to grow up, because if I did, I couldn't be a Toys 'R' Us kid," is a tune that most kids nowadays have never heard—until now. The iconic toy store has partnered with Macy's and will be opening up a Toys 'R' Us toy section in select stores across the country.
WB I-96 in Grand Rapids to close Saturday
Earlier this month, eastbound I-96 closed, causing headaches for morning commuters. Now it is time for westbound to close.
Our first snowflakes may fly next week
First snowflakes in West Michigan may fly next week in mid-October. That's a bit of a normal departure from the typical early November.
Ambulance service daily call average highest ever
Wayland Area Emergency Services is the busiest it’s ever been, the Martin Township Board was told Wednesday evening. Sarah Lynema, who represents the township on the Ambulance Board, reported WAEMS is getting an average of seven calls per day, its highest number ever. She said the ambulance service recently...
Small school district in Michigan's Montcalm County isolated kids 4,000 times in 5 years
A small school district in central Michigan isolated children with disabilities in rooms more than 4,000 times over the last five school years — the most by far of any Michigan school district — and administrators will not reveal why. Instead, leaders of Montcalm Area Intermediate School District...
Breakfast and Booze: New Brunch Restaurant Opening in Grand Rapids
Who doesn't love brunch?! It's the perfect combination of breakfast, lunch, and cocktails!. Well, good news: A Grand Rapids brunch restaurant is expanding with a third location. Meritage Hospitality Opening Third Morning Belle Restaurant in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Business Journal reports that Morning Belle is planning to open a...
Big changes, years in the making, happening on Western Michigan University campus
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The last year has been one filled with construction at Western Michigan University’s campus in Kalamazoo. The university is currently executing three capital projects on campus — the Central Campus Open Space nearing completion, the Dunbar Hall renovation to be completed in fall 2023 and the Hilltop Village project, which has an undetermined completion date.
Service is Friday, Oct. 21, for local man Timothy Fletcher
Timothy Alan Fletcher, age 64, of Wayland, died Tuesday, Oct. 11. Timothy enjoyed camping, fixing things, and building stuff. He was an active outdoorsman. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jill; son, Zachary Fletcher; daughter, Katie (Hunter) Matice; granddaughter, Sky Lynn Matice; sisters, Jackie (Duane) Burgess, Robin (Mike) O’Mahony; sister-in-law, June Fletcher; many nieces and nephews.
Orchard View football cancels second straight game due to injuries
MUSKEGON – The Orchard View varsity football team will not be taking the field this Friday night in its scheduled game against Ludington due to injuries and a lack of available players. The cancelation is the second straight for the Cardinals, who did not field a team for the...
