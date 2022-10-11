ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Logan Rae Hill

I love to move my body every day. It helps my anxiety. I’ve gotten into Pilates and have been loving that. I love my alone time to decompress. A guilty pleasure of mine is watching reality TV; it’s my own way to meditate and clear my mind. WHAT...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvilleguru.com

Top 15 Upcoming Concerts in Nashville

Nashville has become a very popular tour destination for musicians across the world. From Maren Morris to Jason Aldean to Lizzo to Post Malone, the 2022 concert lineup this fall is incredible in Music City. Make sure to get one of these top 15 upcoming concerts in Nashville on your calendar.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
fox17.com

Meagan O'Halloran

Meagan O’Halloran is back in a full circle moment making a return to FOX Nashville where she first cut her teeth as a journalist a decade ago. In the six years she’s been gone, Meagan’s made two big career moves to add to her resume. Most recently,...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Blink-182 reuniting for global tour, will stop in Nashville next year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — For the first time in nearly a decade, multi-platinum group Blink-182 will be setting out on a world tour next year with a stop at Bridgestone Arena. The colossal tour includes performances in Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Mark Hoppus, Tom...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies

We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
rejournals.com

Newmark closes $96.5 million multifamily sale in Nashville

Newmark closed the $96.5 million sale of Alta Union, a 283-unit, newly constructed multifamily community at 5800 Centennial Blvd. in The Nations neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee. Newmark executive managing directors Tarek El Gammal and Vincent Lefler represented the seller, Wood Partners, a national development, acquisitions and property management company, in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events – PumpkinFest in downtown Franklin. On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event. Prepare your costume for the costume […] The post PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Firefighters find baby alone inside burning hotel room in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Firefighters found a baby alone inside a South Nashville hotel room following reports of a fire Wednesday night, the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) has confirmed. Crews were called to the hotel on Spence Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they found a hotel...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Cheekwood’s Holiday LIGHTS Opens Nov. 19

Nashville’s classic tradition Holiday LIGHTS returns Saturday, November 19, 2022, and runs through January 8, 2023. In the setting of Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, light displays with over one million lights are featured along a one-mile walking path. “Now in its eighth year, Holiday LIGHTS at Cheekwood is a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TONIGHT AT 6: Who are you letting in your home?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We invite people who deliver appliances into our homes all the time, and next time you do, you might think about what WSMV4 Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley has uncovered. A wedding ring is more than just a piece of jewelry. “It symbolized our love, and...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Marcy Jo's Muletown closes after three years in business

Following three years in business, Marcy Jo’s Muletown has announced the closing of its Columbia location, located at 105 East 6th Street. The breakfast and brunch restaurant announced its closure in a post on Facebook last Wednesday, Oct. 5.
COLUMBIA, TN

