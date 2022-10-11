Read full article on original website
nashvillelifestyles.com
Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Logan Rae Hill
I love to move my body every day. It helps my anxiety. I’ve gotten into Pilates and have been loving that. I love my alone time to decompress. A guilty pleasure of mine is watching reality TV; it’s my own way to meditate and clear my mind. WHAT...
nashvilleguru.com
Top 15 Upcoming Concerts in Nashville
Nashville has become a very popular tour destination for musicians across the world. From Maren Morris to Jason Aldean to Lizzo to Post Malone, the 2022 concert lineup this fall is incredible in Music City. Make sure to get one of these top 15 upcoming concerts in Nashville on your calendar.
fox17.com
Downtown Nashville street vendors upset with proposed ordinance: 'It's fascism'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The debate continues about whether or not street vendors should be allowed to operate in downtown Nashville. The city banned street vending across most of Lower Broadway, but they are working on a new ordinance that some vendors aren't happy with. "All you're telling us...
fox17.com
Take a selfie at this Nashville-area Halloween house to raise money for Shriners
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A family in Middle Tennessee has set up a massive Halloween display for a heartwarming cause. Heather and Michael Carver's home is nestled along Baxter Road in Joelton. Their house is completely decked out with spooky Halloween props, decorations, and "selfie stations." The Carver family...
fox17.com
Adopt Tim McGraw! Metro Animal offers adoption special on pets named after country singers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are up for adoption. No, we're not talking about the country music power couple. Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is offering an adoption special based around the music-themed names of the pets at the shelter. The "Sing Your Heart...
fox17.com
Meagan O'Halloran
Meagan O’Halloran is back in a full circle moment making a return to FOX Nashville where she first cut her teeth as a journalist a decade ago. In the six years she’s been gone, Meagan’s made two big career moves to add to her resume. Most recently,...
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee's spooky, fall activities to visit this October
Fall is here in Middle Tennessee and you can already feel it in the air. FOX 17 News has complied a list of fall fun and Halloween activities that you can visit across the Midstate this month. Check out all the fall fun to be had below:. Boo at the...
fox17.com
Blink-182 reuniting for global tour, will stop in Nashville next year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — For the first time in nearly a decade, multi-platinum group Blink-182 will be setting out on a world tour next year with a stop at Bridgestone Arena. The colossal tour includes performances in Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Mark Hoppus, Tom...
Metropolis Parking responds after complaints about Nashville private lots
Parking in downtown Nashville is always a challenge, but NewsChannel 5 is now hearing more complaints about a parking company using license plate readers to track cars in their lot.
williamsonherald.com
Friends, colleagues remember Emery for his impact on Franklin, plus his kindness toward all
From his vision to help shape Cool Springs to his advocacy for public transportation to his mentorship to many, Pat Emery will be remembered for his commitment to bettering Williamson County and the Greater Nashville area. Emery, CEO for Nashville-based Hall Emery whose career in commercial real estate spanned some...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
rejournals.com
Newmark closes $96.5 million multifamily sale in Nashville
Newmark closed the $96.5 million sale of Alta Union, a 283-unit, newly constructed multifamily community at 5800 Centennial Blvd. in The Nations neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee. Newmark executive managing directors Tarek El Gammal and Vincent Lefler represented the seller, Wood Partners, a national development, acquisitions and property management company, in...
Keeping up with the Boneses: Bones Family draws crowds to Clarksville home
"We have almost 50 skeletons," Sarah Garcia smiled, standing in a yard of elaborate skeleton designs. "My neighbors said, 'you can't stop. You have to keep doing this. It's hilarious!'"
PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events – PumpkinFest in downtown Franklin. On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event. Prepare your costume for the costume […] The post PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More appeared first on Wilson County Source.
fox17.com
Firefighters find baby alone inside burning hotel room in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Firefighters found a baby alone inside a South Nashville hotel room following reports of a fire Wednesday night, the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) has confirmed. Crews were called to the hotel on Spence Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they found a hotel...
Nashville Parent
Cheekwood’s Holiday LIGHTS Opens Nov. 19
Nashville’s classic tradition Holiday LIGHTS returns Saturday, November 19, 2022, and runs through January 8, 2023. In the setting of Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, light displays with over one million lights are featured along a one-mile walking path. “Now in its eighth year, Holiday LIGHTS at Cheekwood is a...
‘Karma is coming’ brother of man beaten, killed in downtown Nashville says
"Karma is coming" — those are the words from a man to his brother's killer. Bryan Rebenstorf is behind bars facing homicide for killing 52-year-old Jerry Muller.
fox17.com
'They thought we was Santa Claus': Middle Tennessee missionaries go to uncharted Ukraine
A small group of Middle Tennessee missionaries including a 94-year-old World War II veteran are going back to the Ukraine to help disabled orphans. This amazing group of senior citizens continues to make a difference in the lives of 700 children who need help. Pastor Stuart Martin has ministered to...
WSMV
TONIGHT AT 6: Who are you letting in your home?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - We invite people who deliver appliances into our homes all the time, and next time you do, you might think about what WSMV4 Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley has uncovered. A wedding ring is more than just a piece of jewelry. “It symbolized our love, and...
mainstreetmaury.com
Marcy Jo's Muletown closes after three years in business
Following three years in business, Marcy Jo’s Muletown has announced the closing of its Columbia location, located at 105 East 6th Street. The breakfast and brunch restaurant announced its closure in a post on Facebook last Wednesday, Oct. 5.
