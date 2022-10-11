ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Winter Garden to discuss rezoning, amending code for utilities and water and wastewater systems

The Winter Garden City Commission will hold a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the City Hall Commission Chambers, 300 W. Plant St. Commissioners will first discuss a series of first readings and ordinances relating to 30.24 acres located on Tilden Road. The ordinances cover annexation, changing the land use designation and rezoning.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
Bay News 9

Social media threat puts Evans High School on lockdown

ORLANDO, Fla. - Evans High School in Orlando went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a threat surfaced on social media. Evans High School went on lockdown Thursday following social media threat. Students were released around two hours later. Authorities found no evidence of criminal activity, weapons. Authorities searched the campus...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Education
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
orangeobserver.com

BREAKING: Reams Road is now open

Reams Road, the Horizon West thoroughfare that has been closed since before Hurricane Ian, has reopened. "Please use caution as the road did suffer damage from the water," Orange County District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson said in a Facebook post. "However, we are happy to report it is open for now. Our team will continue to monitor it."
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

This week in West Orange County history: Oct. 13, 2022

Mr. and Mrs. J.J. Vandergrift and Mr. and Mrs. Leon Mask of Ocoee were hosts to soldiers of Unit 11 at an Italian spaghetti supper at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Foots Vandergrift. The spaghetti was prepared by Mrs. Howard Armstrong. Miss Ina Sayer and Navy Lt. Edgar Henderson...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Make Up#Work Day#Hurricane Ian
orangeobserver.com

Ocoee PD hosting National Night Out

The free event is a chance to meet Ocoee's officers and enjoy an evening out. Join the Ocoee Police Department for a Night Out Against Crime at the annually celebrated National Night Out. It takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, along McKey Street in downtown Ocoee. The free event will include music, food trucks, inflatables, vehicle tours and face painting.
OCOEE, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Kissimmee Utility Authority Bills Now Available in Spanish

Kissimmee Utility Authority announced this week that customers can now choose to receive their energy bill in Spanish in the mail or via its customer portal, my.kua.com. Customers who wish to take advantage of this new option can text “factura” to 877-582-7700. The Spanish word “factura” translates to...
KISSIMMEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
orangeobserver.com

Take gallery walk through "The Lake" exhibition

A collaboration between Crealde School of Art and the Winter Garden Heritage Foundation offers a photographic window into the culture and landscape of Lake Apopka. Highlights from the traveling exhibition are on display at Winter Garden City Hall through Oct. 31, and a special reception and gallery walk with project director Peter Schreyer is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Some storms possible as cold front moves into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A stationary front is bring the chance for some heavy downpours Thursday that could lead to more flooding across Central Florida. There will also be the chance for thunder and lightning with a few strong wind gusts especially into the afternoon. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Rain chances increase in Central Florida as front moves in

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new front moving into Central Florida is increasing rain chances Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s for Wednesday and the mid-80s for Thursday. [TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6...
ORLANDO, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Bishop Derrick McRae, Pastor of The Experience Christian Center, is Next Guest on The Crossman Conversation ̶ Saturday October 15

ORLANDO — Bishop Derrick McRae, Senior Pastor of The Experience Christian Center,. will join Central Florida Business Leader John Crossman Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:05 p.m. on The Crossman Conversation. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for educational, political and religious leaders trying to make a difference in their...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Don’t mix yard waste, storm debris

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has a rule that states yard waste cannot be mixed with other storm debris for it to be collected. The city of Winter Garden is asking residents in the city limits and in unincorporated Orange County to follow the rule to expedite the Hurricane Ian cleanup process.
WINTER GARDEN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy