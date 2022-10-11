Read full article on original website
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola School District To Host 2022 Choice Fair For Parents And Students November 17
The Osceola School District will host a Choice Fair on November 17, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Events Center at Osceola Heritage Park to showcase the high-quality options available to students and their families in kindergarten through Grade 12. Parents are encouraged to visit the Fair...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
orangeobserver.com
Winter Garden to discuss rezoning, amending code for utilities and water and wastewater systems
The Winter Garden City Commission will hold a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the City Hall Commission Chambers, 300 W. Plant St. Commissioners will first discuss a series of first readings and ordinances relating to 30.24 acres located on Tilden Road. The ordinances cover annexation, changing the land use designation and rezoning.
Bay News 9
Social media threat puts Evans High School on lockdown
ORLANDO, Fla. - Evans High School in Orlando went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a threat surfaced on social media. Evans High School went on lockdown Thursday following social media threat. Students were released around two hours later. Authorities found no evidence of criminal activity, weapons. Authorities searched the campus...
orangeobserver.com
BREAKING: Reams Road is now open
Reams Road, the Horizon West thoroughfare that has been closed since before Hurricane Ian, has reopened. "Please use caution as the road did suffer damage from the water," Orange County District 1 Commissioner Nicole Wilson said in a Facebook post. "However, we are happy to report it is open for now. Our team will continue to monitor it."
orangeobserver.com
Goodwill hosting round up campaign to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is doing its part to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida, specifically employees of the nonprofit who lost everything in the storm. The organization is hosting a special round up campaign at all 31 retail stores across Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia...
Dr. Phillips High School placed on lockdown after hoax 911 call
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dr. Phillips High School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday morning after someone falsely reported a potential threat to the school, the Orlando Police Department said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The call came in shortly after 11:15 a.m. “We do not...
orangeobserver.com
This week in West Orange County history: Oct. 13, 2022
Mr. and Mrs. J.J. Vandergrift and Mr. and Mrs. Leon Mask of Ocoee were hosts to soldiers of Unit 11 at an Italian spaghetti supper at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Foots Vandergrift. The spaghetti was prepared by Mrs. Howard Armstrong. Miss Ina Sayer and Navy Lt. Edgar Henderson...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando deputies confirm 'no active shooter' at Evans High School following social media threat
ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies said there is no active shooter at Evans High School in Orlando after a social media threat prompted a large law enforcement presence at the campus Thursday afternoon. SKYFOX flew over the campus located at 4949 Silver Star Road off N Pines Hills Road where more...
orangeobserver.com
Ocoee PD hosting National Night Out
The free event is a chance to meet Ocoee's officers and enjoy an evening out. Join the Ocoee Police Department for a Night Out Against Crime at the annually celebrated National Night Out. It takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, along McKey Street in downtown Ocoee. The free event will include music, food trucks, inflatables, vehicle tours and face painting.
positivelyosceola.com
Kissimmee Utility Authority Bills Now Available in Spanish
Kissimmee Utility Authority announced this week that customers can now choose to receive their energy bill in Spanish in the mail or via its customer portal, my.kua.com. Customers who wish to take advantage of this new option can text “factura” to 877-582-7700. The Spanish word “factura” translates to...
Suspicious device forces shutdown of busy Seminole County roadway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A major Seminole County roadway was shut down while deputies investigated a suspicious device left outside a popular restaurant. According to the Seminole County sheriff’s office, a worker at Panera Bread found a suspicious device around 5:30 a.m. See map of location below:. Deputies...
positivelyosceola.com
County leadership considers next move for residents of Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee
Osceola County continues to consider what the next step will be for Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee, a senior living community that, for the second time in 5 years, has experienced large-scale flooding due to the impact of a hurricane to nearby Shingle Creek. The community was placed under a...
orangeobserver.com
Take gallery walk through "The Lake" exhibition
A collaboration between Crealde School of Art and the Winter Garden Heritage Foundation offers a photographic window into the culture and landscape of Lake Apopka. Highlights from the traveling exhibition are on display at Winter Garden City Hall through Oct. 31, and a special reception and gallery walk with project director Peter Schreyer is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Some storms possible as cold front moves into Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A stationary front is bring the chance for some heavy downpours Thursday that could lead to more flooding across Central Florida. There will also be the chance for thunder and lightning with a few strong wind gusts especially into the afternoon. [TRENDING: Social Security payments set...
Poinciana Gets New Sheriff's District Office
Polk County serves the western part of the planned community, which is growing
click orlando
Rain chances increase in Central Florida as front moves in
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new front moving into Central Florida is increasing rain chances Wednesday afternoon and on Thursday. Expect high temperatures in the upper 80s for Wednesday and the mid-80s for Thursday. [TRENDING: Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Bishop Derrick McRae, Pastor of The Experience Christian Center, is Next Guest on The Crossman Conversation ̶ Saturday October 15
ORLANDO — Bishop Derrick McRae, Senior Pastor of The Experience Christian Center,. will join Central Florida Business Leader John Crossman Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:05 p.m. on The Crossman Conversation. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for educational, political and religious leaders trying to make a difference in their...
orangeobserver.com
Don’t mix yard waste, storm debris
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has a rule that states yard waste cannot be mixed with other storm debris for it to be collected. The city of Winter Garden is asking residents in the city limits and in unincorporated Orange County to follow the rule to expedite the Hurricane Ian cleanup process.
Hundreds of homes are already underwater, and this river is expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
After torrential rainfall in Hurricane Ian, forecasters warn the St. Johns River in Florida could stay above flood stage through Thanksgiving.
