Hartford, CT

NBC Connecticut

Rockville, Ellington Football Teams Set Aside Competition for Camaraderie

This week, the Ellington and Rockville high school football programs took a day off from tradition practice and instead focused on team building, together. The Thanksgiving Day rivals set aside the competition to get an exercise in being a good teammate and competitor. The two teams met on Ellington coach...
ELLINGTON, CT
Connecticut Health Investigative Team

With 1 In 3 College Students Nationwide Facing Food Insecurity, Colleges Respond

Leslie Argueta is a 21-year-old first-generation college student at Goodwin University who plans to work with children and families in need. It’s a profession for which her own life experience has prepared her. When Argueta was 3, she emigrated from El Salvador with her family, settling in East Hartford. In Argueta’s first year of college, a car accident left her mother unable to work for a year, forcing the young college student to divide her time between her studies and hospital visits. “Me and my brother had to provide a little bit more for our family,” Argueta said.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

STUDENT CORNER: Many New Britain students against new grading system

This school year has been very different for students at New Britain High School compared to last year. This is because of many new changes that were implemented, such as the new schedule, new grading system and more. First of all, there have been different opinions about the block schedule....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Ellington schools buck the trend

ELLINGTON — With academic assessment results down statewide following the pandemic, Ellington is the only school district to increase overall performance growth, which school officials attribute in large part to an emphasis on the early return to in-person learning. The state Department of Education released 2021-22 statewide assessment results...
ELLINGTON, CT
Pizza Marketplace

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana to open 1st Florida location

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana will open its first Florida location on Oct. 24 in Plantation, Florida, according to a press release. The company is a legacy brand in New Haven, Connecticut and was founded by Frank Pepe in 1925, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1909 at the age of 16. Pepe's Pizza is the originator of New Have-style "apizza," characterized by its crispy yet chewy, slightly charred crust.
PLANTATION, FL
WTNH

SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southern Connecticut State University student died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, 29-year-old Nico Saraceni, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
WTNH

22 dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian up for adoption in Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Following the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Ian, over 100 dogs were left behind without owners. Now, 22 of them are coming to Connecticut in hopes of finding a new home. The Connecticut Humane Society will receive 22 dogs on Wednesday to help support Florida’s animal shelters. After going through two to […]
NEWINGTON, CT
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut

- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

1 shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Hartford, according to police. Police initially arrived at about 3:20 p.m. to the 90 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to authorities. While on the scene, they heard that the victim […]
HARTFORD, CT
bhsrng.com

Queen of the lot

Jane Hoffman is a Berlin High School junior. She is excited to continue her last years of high school writing for the Red ‘n’ Green. She is also a...
BERLIN, CT
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Bear on a porch, backyard bobcat, a roll in the grass

What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Humane Society Welcomes 21 Adoptable Dogs From Florida After Hurricane Ian

Dozens of adoptable animals were unloaded from a plane Wednesday afternoon, flown to Connecticut from hurricane-ravaged Florida. “These dogs were either in shelters during the hurricane or in homes that may have been uprooted during the hurricane," said James Bias, executive director of the Connecticut Humane Society. "Now, what I’m hoping is that this will become a distant memory for them and they are going to have wagging tails, licking people in the face, and a really good future.”
CONNECTICUT STATE

