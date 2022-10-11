Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
NBC Connecticut
Rockville, Ellington Football Teams Set Aside Competition for Camaraderie
This week, the Ellington and Rockville high school football programs took a day off from tradition practice and instead focused on team building, together. The Thanksgiving Day rivals set aside the competition to get an exercise in being a good teammate and competitor. The two teams met on Ellington coach...
With 1 In 3 College Students Nationwide Facing Food Insecurity, Colleges Respond
Leslie Argueta is a 21-year-old first-generation college student at Goodwin University who plans to work with children and families in need. It’s a profession for which her own life experience has prepared her. When Argueta was 3, she emigrated from El Salvador with her family, settling in East Hartford. In Argueta’s first year of college, a car accident left her mother unable to work for a year, forcing the young college student to divide her time between her studies and hospital visits. “Me and my brother had to provide a little bit more for our family,” Argueta said.
New Britain Herald
STUDENT CORNER: Many New Britain students against new grading system
This school year has been very different for students at New Britain High School compared to last year. This is because of many new changes that were implemented, such as the new schedule, new grading system and more. First of all, there have been different opinions about the block schedule....
trumbulltimes.com
Quinnipiac University grads killed in Boston crash were 'inseparable,' professor says
HAMDEN — Two Quinnipiac University graduates who died over the weekend were "the closest of friends" who "aspired to do great things in physical therapy," a former professor said Tuesday. Urushi Madani and Delanie Fekert, both 25, were killed Saturday after the ride-share vehicle they were passengers in was...
Ellington schools buck the trend
ELLINGTON — With academic assessment results down statewide following the pandemic, Ellington is the only school district to increase overall performance growth, which school officials attribute in large part to an emphasis on the early return to in-person learning. The state Department of Education released 2021-22 statewide assessment results...
Carolina Tapped As Next Cross Principal
A public school leader who has made a career out of working with at-risk teens will step into the top role at Wilbur Cross High School on an interim basis to replace a school leader who is leaving his post six weeks into the academic year. That soon-to-be new interim...
Pizza Marketplace
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana to open 1st Florida location
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana will open its first Florida location on Oct. 24 in Plantation, Florida, according to a press release. The company is a legacy brand in New Haven, Connecticut and was founded by Frank Pepe in 1925, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1909 at the age of 16. Pepe's Pizza is the originator of New Have-style "apizza," characterized by its crispy yet chewy, slightly charred crust.
SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southern Connecticut State University student died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, 29-year-old Nico Saraceni, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
22 dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian up for adoption in Newington
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Following the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Ian, over 100 dogs were left behind without owners. Now, 22 of them are coming to Connecticut in hopes of finding a new home. The Connecticut Humane Society will receive 22 dogs on Wednesday to help support Florida’s animal shelters. After going through two to […]
Eyewitness News
EXCLUSIVE: H.C. Wilcox Technical High School student claims geometry class has been taught by substitute teacher all year
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A junior at H.C. Wilcox Technical High School in Meriden claimed that her geometry class hasn’t had adequate instruction for months. Angela Zandri said a substitute teacher had been teaching her geometry class from the beginning of the year, which caused her grades to suffer.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut
- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
1 shot in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Hartford, according to police. Police initially arrived at about 3:20 p.m. to the 90 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to authorities. While on the scene, they heard that the victim […]
Milford man launches mobile school for making New Haven-style pizza
Every Monday night, Zabski holds classes at a pizzeria in New Haven, where he teaches people how to make the dough and the sauce, assemble the pizza, then bake and launch it.
bhsrng.com
Queen of the lot
Jane Hoffman is a Berlin High School junior. She is excited to continue her last years of high school writing for the Red ‘n’ Green. She is also a...
NBC Connecticut
Beautiful Day With Highs in 70s Today; Tracking Storms Thursday Night
We're continuing the workweek with a beautiful sunny day with highs in the 70s Wednesday and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking storms that are likely for Thursday night and early Friday. There will be plenty of sun, a breeze and very mild temperatures today. Highs will be near 73.
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Bear on a porch, backyard bobcat, a roll in the grass
What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Importance of the Latest COVID-19 Booster – Dr. Gregory Buller, Chair of Medicine
If you’ve recently had COVID-19, should you wait to get the booster?. Are there any new or different side effects with this shot?. Is it only people who are immunocompromised that need to worry about. minimizing their risk of getting COVID-19?
UMass Chan chancellor asks Worcester to change name of Plantation Street
UMass Chan Medical School is petitioning Worcester City Council to change something in the city it says serves as a reminder of the painful history of slavery in America. The school is requesting the city change the names of Plantation Street, Plantation Parkway and Plantation Terrace, according to the agenda for Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Humane Society Welcomes 21 Adoptable Dogs From Florida After Hurricane Ian
Dozens of adoptable animals were unloaded from a plane Wednesday afternoon, flown to Connecticut from hurricane-ravaged Florida. “These dogs were either in shelters during the hurricane or in homes that may have been uprooted during the hurricane," said James Bias, executive director of the Connecticut Humane Society. "Now, what I’m hoping is that this will become a distant memory for them and they are going to have wagging tails, licking people in the face, and a really good future.”
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
