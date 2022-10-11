Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Where To Visit The Best Cideries in The Hudson Valley, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterOrangeburg, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Haven, CT
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
Related
Police: Suspect deliberately lured Bristol police officers to house prior to fatal shooting
Police say a suspect deliberately lured police officers to a home in Bristol prior to fatally shooting two law enforcement officials and seriously injuring another.
Southern Connecticut State Student Killed In New Haven Stabbing
A man who was stabbed to death in Connecticut has been identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University. Nico Saraceni, age 29, was found around 9:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 10, in New Haven on Whalley Avenue, between Whittlesey Avenue and Osborn Avenue, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police.
Police make 2nd arrest in Dixwell Social Lounge shooting in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a second man in custody in connection to a February shooting in the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden. A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot on Feb. 17, according to police. In the months since, Hamden police identified 39-year-old Donald Woodson as one of […]
Police: Teen stabbed near Bronx school, 15-year-old in custody
A 15-year-old was taken into police custody after a teen was stabbed near Bronx School of Law, Government and Justice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: 2 officers dead, 1 with serious injuries following shooting in Bristol
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Bristol officer Alec Iurato was released from St. Francis Hospital in Hartford on Oct. 13 following a shooting that killed two of his colleagues. Updated: 4...
News 12
Officials: 2 officers killed in Bristol shooting were responding to domestic violence situation
Two police officers who were killed, and one who was seriously injured, following a police-involved shooting in Bristol were responding to a domestic violence situation, Gov. Ned Lamont's office said. The shooting happened on Redstone Hill Road around 11 p.m. Wednesday. State police say three officers were shot, two fatally,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: 2 officers dead, 1 seriously hurt in Bristol; suspect dead
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol. State police: Officers killed in Bristol were lured to the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two officers...
Two Connecticut officers killed after possible phony 911 call and ambush with AR-15: Sources
BRISTOL, Conn. — Two police officers were shot and killed and one is seriously injured after a gunman allegedly ambushed the officers at a Bristol, Connecticut, home, according to sources. The Bristol police officers were shot while responding to a domestic violence emergency call at a home late Wednesday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University. New Haven police identified the student as 29-year-old Nico Saraceni. “He was a nice guy, kind of kept to himself, sitting out here, drinking his coffee on the...
News 12
Vigil honors 32 people who lost their lives to domestic violence last year
Thirty-two people died last year in Connecticut due to domestic violence, and advocates are hosting their annual vigil to honor those victims and call for change to break the cycle of violence. Those 32 people ranged in age from a 1-month-old child to a 72-year-old. They were remembered Wednesday night...
Bristol bakery opens for first responders after 2 officers killed
BRISTOL, Conn. — A Bristol bakery is working round the clock to make sure first responders can get a meal and have a safe space to come to while the impact of a deadly shooting shakes the town. Bakery on Maple is closed to the public Thursday to prioritize...
ABC6.com
3 police officers shot in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Suspect in Assault on Management of Troupe429 in Norwalk
Police have arrested a customer who is accused of assaulting management at Troupe429 in Norwalk in September. Norwalk police said they have arrested a patron who is suspected in the assault on Friday, Sept. 23. He was taken into custody at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday and the charges include two counts...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Details from the scene in Bristol where 3 officers were shot
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
darientimes.com
Three men arrested at drug sales hot spot Tuesday, Bridgeport police say
BRIDGEPORT — Local police say three men were arrested Tuesday on alleged drug or weapons offenses. Troy Lopes, 22; Jason Hall, 25, of Norwalk; and Miguel Rodriguez Ramos, 34, of Bridgeport, were taken into custody Tuesday night following a drug deal near the intersection of Park and Wood avenues, according to Bridgeport police. Police said the area has been the subject of several complaints about people loitering and selling narcotics.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Deadly stabbing under investigation in New Haven
Legal analyst Ryan McGuigan talks about today's Verdict in the Alex Jones trial. There's an easier way to get an absentee ballot this year.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police investigate stabbing death of SCSU student
Sandy Hook parents speak out following Alex Jones verdict. Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in defamation case. Law enforcement analyst attorney Ryan McGuigan talks about what's next after the verdict in Alex Jones' trial. Updated: 7 hours ago. Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million in defamation...
News 12
Police: 2 officers, gunman killed in domestic violence situation
Two police officers and a gunman were killed, following a police-involved shooting in Bristol while law enforcement officials were responding to a domestic violence situation, state police say. The shooting happened on 310 Redstone Hill Road around 12:30 a.m. State police say three officers were shot, two fatally, while responding...
Bomb squad clears suspected dynamite that closed Mamaroneck Avenue for hours
A road on the Harrison-Mamaroneck border was closed for several hours Wednesday after construction workers found what they thought was dynamite.
educationsnapshots.com
Boys & Girls Club Hartford South End
JCJ Architecture was tasked with updating the iconic Boys Girls Club Hartford South End in Hartford, Connecticut. The Boys & Girls Club of Hartford (the original and oldest club location in the U.S.) engaged longtime collaborator JCJ Architecture to design its new location in Hartford’s South End on land donated by the city. The design team focused its efforts on serving the community, as the club functions as a home-away-from-home for over one-third of the school-age children in the area. Each design detail contributes to an environment that provides children the opportunity to thrive and realize their potential through enrichment and social-emotional development programs. The community asset will continue to support generations of local families.
Comments / 0