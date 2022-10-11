ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

WTNH

Police make 2nd arrest in Dixwell Social Lounge shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a second man in custody in connection to a February shooting in the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden. A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot on Feb. 17, according to police. In the months since, Hamden police identified 39-year-old Donald Woodson as one of […]
HAMDEN, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Connecticut Education
Bridgeport, CT
Connecticut Government
Bridgeport, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: 2 officers dead, 1 seriously hurt in Bristol; suspect dead

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Three police officers were shot Wednesday night in Bristol. State police: Officers killed in Bristol were lured to the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two officers...
BRISTOL, CT
#Central High School#Police#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschool#Harding High School
Eyewitness News

SCSU student killed in New Haven stabbing

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A deadly stabbing victim in New Haven was identified as a student at Southern Connecticut State University. New Haven police identified the student as 29-year-old Nico Saraceni. “He was a nice guy, kind of kept to himself, sitting out here, drinking his coffee on the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
ABC6.com

3 police officers shot in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Suspect in Assault on Management of Troupe429 in Norwalk

Police have arrested a customer who is accused of assaulting management at Troupe429 in Norwalk in September. Norwalk police said they have arrested a patron who is suspected in the assault on Friday, Sept. 23. He was taken into custody at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday and the charges include two counts...
NORWALK, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Details from the scene in Bristol where 3 officers were shot

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
BRISTOL, CT
darientimes.com

Three men arrested at drug sales hot spot Tuesday, Bridgeport police say

BRIDGEPORT — Local police say three men were arrested Tuesday on alleged drug or weapons offenses. Troy Lopes, 22; Jason Hall, 25, of Norwalk; and Miguel Rodriguez Ramos, 34, of Bridgeport, were taken into custody Tuesday night following a drug deal near the intersection of Park and Wood avenues, according to Bridgeport police. Police said the area has been the subject of several complaints about people loitering and selling narcotics.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police investigate stabbing death of SCSU student

Sandy Hook parents speak out following Alex Jones verdict. Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1 billion in defamation case. Law enforcement analyst attorney Ryan McGuigan talks about what's next after the verdict in Alex Jones' trial. Updated: 7 hours ago. Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million in defamation...
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Police: 2 officers, gunman killed in domestic violence situation

Two police officers and a gunman were killed, following a police-involved shooting in Bristol while law enforcement officials were responding to a domestic violence situation, state police say. The shooting happened on 310 Redstone Hill Road around 12:30 a.m. State police say three officers were shot, two fatally, while responding...
BRISTOL, CT
educationsnapshots.com

Boys & Girls Club Hartford South End

JCJ Architecture was tasked with updating the iconic Boys Girls Club Hartford South End in Hartford, Connecticut. The Boys & Girls Club of Hartford (the original and oldest club location in the U.S.) engaged longtime collaborator JCJ Architecture to design its new location in Hartford’s South End on land donated by the city. The design team focused its efforts on serving the community, as the club functions as a home-away-from-home for over one-third of the school-age children in the area. Each design detail contributes to an environment that provides children the opportunity to thrive and realize their potential through enrichment and social-emotional development programs. The community asset will continue to support generations of local families.
HARTFORD, CT

