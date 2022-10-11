Read full article on original website
Bear Attacks Alaska Boy, 9, As He Hunts for Moose
The bear, which had a cub nearby, mauled the boy as he was out hunting with a relative. During the attack, the relative shot and killed the bear on the spot.

Two years later, women still searching for missing sister Florence Okpealuk in Nome, Alaska
While the Dateline team was in Nome, Alaska this summer for an all-new two-hour episode airing on Friday, October 14, we met a woman named Blaire Okpealuk. Blaire worked as a receptionist at our hotel. When we told her why we were in Nome, she told us the story of her younger sister Florence’s disappearance.
Are Grizzlies and Polar Bears Hybridizing in Alaska?
In June of 2019 Peter Flynn was on a 19-day trek across the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) when, 400 yards away, he and his companions saw a bear pouncing like a fox on ground squirrels. At first Peter thought it was a grizzly. When he examined it with binoculars, he wasn’t so sure. One of his companions took a picture of the bear with her iPhone. The distant photo shows what looks like a light-colored grizzly with an abnormally long neck. Peter and his companions wonder if the bear was a hybrid, the result of a polar bear and grizzly interbreeding.
Mammoth discovery: Couple find huge bone on hike in Alaska
A couple in western Alaska made an astonishing discovery after a mammoth bone surfaced following a major storm in September.Joseph and Andrea Nassuk from Elim were on a hike when they discovered the ancient bone, the remains of an animal that has been extinct for around 4,000 years.The storm was the remnants of Category 1 storm Typhoon Merbok, which had peak wind gusts of 155km/h (96mph).“As I was lifting it up out of the mud, I thought to myself ‘It’s kind of heavy’,” Andrea said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits scene of petrol station explosion in Co DonegalBear Force One: Meet the beast crowned 2022’s Fat Bear Week championJacob Rees-Mogg accuses BBC presenter of breaching impartiality on mini-Budget
Alaska hunter fatally shoots brown bear after attack left boy, 9, with ‘serious injuries’
One child was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after a brown bear launched an attack against the juvenile and an adult male, Alaska troopers said.The nine-year-old boy and 41-year-old-man were hunting in a game refuge area north of Anchorage when they were attacked by a lone bear on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by Alaska State Troopers.The brown bear was believed to have attacked the boy, causing the adult to shoot and kill the bear at the scene, the statement said.Both troopers and emergency medical services immediately respond to the scene upon receiving a call of a...
WATCH: Two Huge Grizzly Bears Attack and Kill Another in Yellowstone National Park
Back in May, photos surfaced of a blood-curdling attack involving a big grizzly bear killing a younger, smaller bear in Yellowstone National Park. First, only the photos made the rounds. But now the Instagram page Nature is Metal has released video footage of the fight, which is honestly hard to watch due to its ruthless nature.
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana
Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.

Man survives Colorado town's second bear attack in just over a month, officials say
A town in western Colorado saw its second bear attack in just over a month when a bear knocked a man to the ground in his backyard Saturday night, state officials said. The man survived after he grabbed his gun with his free hand and fired three shots to scare off the bear, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a news release.

Powerful Autumn Storm to Barrel Towards Alaska in the Coming Days [NWS]
A powerful autumn storm is heading towards northern Alaska, bringing potentially-devastating wind gusts and rainfall. This comes after the state received a destructive blow from another storm in September, which led to widespread coastal flooding. Powerful Autumn Storm. The new storm is forecasted to impact the Far North region and...
Alaska cancels snow, king crab season over population concerns
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has canceled the Bristol Bay king crab season for a second year in a row and called off the winter hunting season for smaller snow crabs. Officials scrubbed the hunting seasons out of concern for king and snow crab populations following the release...
Alaska Man Hides In Shed Just In Time To Avoid Curious Bull Moose
An Alaska man showed that remaining calm in a potentially dangerous situation is the best way to stay safe in a wild moment that was caught on a Ring doorbell camera in early 2020. It also further proves that Alaska is an absolutely insane place to live. Moose, elk, grizzly...
Watch unaware hikers and a bear on an intercept course in Montana
Onlookers shout warnings to hikers about the bear they can’t see in Glacier National Park, Montana

Man's Visit to the 'Least Visited National Park' in Alaska Sounds Like a Dream Come True
While some of America's biggest national parks, such as Yosemite, Grand Canyon, and the Everglades, have earned their stellar reputation for a reason, they also take up a lot of the attention from other equally spectacular national parks- and due to their immense popularity, they're often flooded with tourists. Many outdoor enthusiasts and national park lovers might find themselves wanting to switch up the scenery. But where to?
WATCH: 71-Year-Old Hiker Has Powerful Moment After Trekking Entire Length of Pacific Crest Trail
A viral video of a 71-year-old hiker completing the Pacific Crest Trail has amassed over 2 million views after it was shared on Twitter. Pa’at is a veteran hiker. He completed the 2,653-mile Pacific Crest Trail Northern Terminus after walking each step of the way. He began his journey in Campo, CA on the Mexican border. Pa’at finished it at Manning Park, WA on the Canadian border.
Nearly 700-Pound Grizzly Bear Attacks Man Hunting Near Montana Creek
When you go outdoors, you never know what might happen. A Washington bird hunter in Montana suffered a grizzly bear attack. The 51-year-old was out with his wife in the Montana wilderness and ended up on the wrong end of this bear’s path. The grizzly bear weighed 677 pounds...
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial Killer
On 1st February 2012, Samantha Koenig had been working the late shift at the coffee hut in Anchorage. She was the daughter of a single father; many suggested her father was involved in some illegal activity. She spent the evening serving the customers who stopped for their favorite beverage and arguing with her boyfriend. She was sure that Duane was cheating on her, but he denied it.
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative Guide
(Creative Commons/ehfisher) For steak lovers, there's nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a perfectly cooked cut of meat. And if you're looking for the best steakhouses in Anchorage, you're in luck. This guide will help you find the tastiest steakhouse in town, whether you're looking for a casual spot or a fine dining experience. So pull up a chair and get ready to savor some of the best steaks in the state.
Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story… Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles. Established in 1872, it’s the first national park in the United States and widely accepted as the first national park in the […] The post Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WATCH: Hikers Unknowingly Walk Within Feet of Wild Wolf Pack in Yellowstone National Park
When one thinks of a pack of wild wolves the vision that often comes to mind is a pack of vicious predators. However, as one shocking video proves, these wild animals aren’t always out for a hunt. And, two oblivious hikers should be very thankful for this!. Shocking Video...
