Alaska State

Outdoor Life

Are Grizzlies and Polar Bears Hybridizing in Alaska?

In June of 2019 Peter Flynn was on a 19-day trek across the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) when, 400 yards away, he and his companions saw a bear pouncing like a fox on ground squirrels. At first Peter thought it was a grizzly. When he examined it with binoculars, he wasn’t so sure. One of his companions took a picture of the bear with her iPhone. The distant photo shows what looks like a light-colored grizzly with an abnormally long neck. Peter and his companions wonder if the bear was a hybrid, the result of a polar bear and grizzly interbreeding.
The Independent

Mammoth discovery: Couple find huge bone on hike in Alaska

A couple in western Alaska made an astonishing discovery after a mammoth bone surfaced following a major storm in September.Joseph and Andrea Nassuk from Elim were on a hike when they discovered the ancient bone, the remains of an animal that has been extinct for around 4,000 years.The storm was the remnants of Category 1 storm Typhoon Merbok, which had peak wind gusts of 155km/h (96mph).“As I was lifting it up out of the mud, I thought to myself ‘It’s kind of heavy’,” Andrea said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits scene of petrol station explosion in Co DonegalBear Force One: Meet the beast crowned 2022’s Fat Bear Week championJacob Rees-Mogg accuses BBC presenter of breaching impartiality on mini-Budget
The Independent

Alaska hunter fatally shoots brown bear after attack left boy, 9, with ‘serious injuries’

One child was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after a brown bear launched an attack against the juvenile and an adult male, Alaska troopers said.The nine-year-old boy and 41-year-old-man were hunting in a game refuge area north of Anchorage when they were attacked by a lone bear on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by Alaska State Troopers.The brown bear was believed to have attacked the boy, causing the adult to shoot and kill the bear at the scene, the statement said.Both troopers and emergency medical services immediately respond to the scene upon receiving a call of a...
Whiskey Riff

Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
Outsider.com

‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana

Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
natureworldnews.com

Powerful Autumn Storm to Barrel Towards Alaska in the Coming Days [NWS]

A powerful autumn storm is heading towards northern Alaska, bringing potentially-devastating wind gusts and rainfall. This comes after the state received a destructive blow from another storm in September, which led to widespread coastal flooding. Powerful Autumn Storm. The new storm is forecasted to impact the Far North region and...
wanderwisdom.com

Man's Visit to the 'Least Visited National Park' in Alaska Sounds Like a Dream Come True

While some of America's biggest national parks, such as Yosemite, Grand Canyon, and the Everglades, have earned their stellar reputation for a reason, they also take up a lot of the attention from other equally spectacular national parks- and due to their immense popularity, they're often flooded with tourists. Many outdoor enthusiasts and national park lovers might find themselves wanting to switch up the scenery. But where to?
Outsider.com

WATCH: 71-Year-Old Hiker Has Powerful Moment After Trekking Entire Length of Pacific Crest Trail

A viral video of a 71-year-old hiker completing the Pacific Crest Trail has amassed over 2 million views after it was shared on Twitter. Pa’at is a veteran hiker. He completed the 2,653-mile Pacific Crest Trail Northern Terminus after walking each step of the way. He began his journey in Campo, CA on the Mexican border. Pa’at finished it at Manning Park, WA on the Canadian border.
Sam H Arnold

Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial Killer

On 1st February 2012, Samantha Koenig had been working the late shift at the coffee hut in Anchorage. She was the daughter of a single father; many suggested her father was involved in some illegal activity. She spent the evening serving the customers who stopped for their favorite beverage and arguing with her boyfriend. She was sure that Duane was cheating on her, but he denied it.
The Daily Scoop

Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative Guide

(Creative Commons/ehfisher) For steak lovers, there's nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a perfectly cooked cut of meat. And if you're looking for the best steakhouses in Anchorage, you're in luck. This guide will help you find the tastiest steakhouse in town, whether you're looking for a casual spot or a fine dining experience. So pull up a chair and get ready to savor some of the best steaks in the state.
Whiskey Riff

Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story… Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles. Established in 1872, it’s the first national park in the United States and widely accepted as the first national park in the […] The post Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
