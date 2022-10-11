Read full article on original website
‘Quick change’ con artists take Ohio clerk for thousands, police say
Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel told FOX 8, "they practice their trade a lot, and they're good at it. It's not only a psychological game, it's physical game as well."
Police in Summit County shoot ‘vicious dog’ that attacked its owner
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Springfield Township police are looking for a “vicious dog” that ran away after being shot multiple times by officers as it attacked its owner. Officers were initially dispatched to Lake Road early Thursday morning after receiving reports of a dog attack. Police arrived to...
Two arrested in Summit County, car filled with possibly stolen items
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were arrested by Summit County deputies Sunday, with possibly stolen tools, coins and car converters recovered from their vehicle. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Lombardo, 30, and Mysteria Pugh, 35, both of Akron, were pulled over for a license plate violation.
Three arrested in 900 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue in Marion
MARION—On October 11, 2022, law enforcement officers from the Marion City Police Department, and Marion County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained through Judge Teresa Ballinger for a residence in the 900 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue in the city of Marion after an investigation by detectives from the MARMET Drug Task Force.
2 men convicted for separate shootings during Akron bar fight in 2020
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were convicted for two separate shootings during an Akron bar fight in 2020. The shootings happened at the Corner Pocket Bar and Grill, located at 805 Upson St., in Oct. 2020, according to a press release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh. 42-year-old Nelson...
Akron man will serve at least 21 years in prison for 2020 bar killing
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man has received his punishment for a murder than followed a large bar fight two years ago. Summit County Judge Christine Croce on Tuesday sentenced 42-year-old Nelson Becton to life in prison for the killing of Jaison Ragsdale, with the possibility of parole after 21 years. A jury found Becton guilty last week of murder and felonious assault (both with gun specifications), along with having a weapon under disability and tampering with evidence.
Man allegedly found with cocaine, heroin while being arrested for assault, theft
SANDUSKY – When police were arresting a 59-year-old man on unprocessed warrants for theft and assault, they allegedly found cocaine, heroin, and other drug paraphernalia with him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when an officer observed James Purcell riding a bicycle northbound...
NE Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
6-year-old killed in Ohio funeral procession crash identified
A little boy who died from his injuries after a crash and gunfire during a funeral procession in Akron has been identified.
Woman arrested in Whitehall Kroger shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has been arrested for shooting another woman at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall. Whitehall police responded to multiple calls of a woman getting shot in the 3600 block of East Broad Street. Both the victim and suspect, 36-year-old Stephanie Robinson, had left the scene. According to a Whitehall […]
Details released on fatal officer-involved shooting in Ohio
A use of deadly force investigation is underway, after Lorain police shot and killed a man Friday morning.
Akron councilwoman says bringing back 8 Akron police officers not good idea
One Akron city council member believes bringing back the eight officers involved in the Jayland Walker shooting was not the right move.
CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack
WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
Prosecutor: Fisherman caught cheating at tournament charged
CLEVELAND (AP) — Two anglers accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament were indicted Wednesday on charges of attempted grand theft and other counts.Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominski, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, were indicted in Cleveland on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals. They're due to be arraigned Oct. 26.Neither man immediately responded to voicemails seeking comment.The cheating allegations surfaced Sept. 30 when Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament...
Vermilion police, Firelands Schools investigates alleged assault, racial slurs at house party
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The Vermilion Police Department and the Firelands School District are investigating exactly what happened at a high school football player’s house party in August. 16-year-old Ella Wojciechowski claims a group of Firelands High School football players assaulted her brother and their Black teammate while hurling...
The hidden spot a Ohio K-9 sniffed out drugs
The Massillon Police Department is warning drug users "You can hide it, but they will find it!"
Springfield Township man killed by police shouldn’t have caused shootout, brother says
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members of the Springfield Township man killed by police last week said the situation should never have escalated to the shootout that ultimately claimed their loved one’s life. The Summit County Medical Examiner confirmed he died from a gunshot wound to the torso.
Loaded gun found at Summit County school
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One student is in custody after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to the SOAR School Tuesday. “SOAR is Student Outreach Alternative Resource. It’s not a school, but a program Akron Public Schools (APS) contracts services through to a private company. The program is for APS students who have been disciplined by the board of education and assigned to SOAR,” said APS Director of Communications Mark Williamson.
Kenton Woman After Domestic Disturbance
A woman was arrested after a domestic disturbance in Kenton Tuesday night. According to the Kenton Police Department report, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Vine Street to investigate a domestic violence incident involving a boyfriend and girlfriend. At the scene, officers arrested Brittany Spencer.
The best Halloween displays in Northeast Ohio
Halloween is one of the best holidays to drive around your neighborhood and check out the amazing displays.
