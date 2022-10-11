ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Homeless population up 7% in Las Vegas over past 2 years

By Greg Haas, Mary Jane Belleza
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nqevs_0iV849Ho00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Homelessness has increased in Las Vegas and across the nation according to preliminary numbers from the 2022 Homeless Point-In-Time Count & Survey.

An analysis of the 20 communities nationwide with the highest rates of homelessness showed Las Vegas with the eighth-highest increase over the past two years — almost 7%. The nationwide analysis showed Sacramento with the highest increase, nearly 70%, according to analysis by The Associated Press.

Nationwide, homelessness is up almost 3% according to the preliminary numbers.

Kristen Aviles is the director of Client Services at HopeLink of Southern Nevada, a nonprofit organization preventing homelessness through rapid housing.

“We get hundreds of calls a day from people looking for rental assistance or emergency shelter,” Aviles said. “We do have capacity of how much we can accept at any given time, so we try to take 50 per day for rental assistance and we have a waiting list for emergency shelter about 50 people or families in our waiting program.”

Aviles said she has seen a mix of homeless Nevadans and transplants come through their doors. She said many people who need help don’t know the resources available and many agencies are at capacity because of the high demand. Between inflation, high rent and unemployment, Aviles anticipates more people to become homeless.

The Las Vegas “point-in-time” count that was taken on Feb. 23, 2022, shows there were 362 more homeless people compared to the 2020 count. The 2022 count found 5,645 homeless people in the Las Vegas area. The point-in-time count is used to estimate the number of people who will experience homelessness in the community at some point during the year: 13,972.

The annual count in 2021 didn’t follow the same methods because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts say the 2021 figure — 5,083 — was based on a random sample, and shouldn’t be used in making year-to-year comparisons.

Homeless advocates said a number of issues can contribute to homelessness including unemployment, substance abuse and mental health issues.

Lakiesha Oliver, a clinician from mental health service Solutions of Change, said mental health factors are not the same in every case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x58I5_0iV849Ho00
(KLAS)

“We recognize the connection between homelessness and mental health concerns is not always black and white,” explained Oliver. “There is a complicated issue, and we have to see each individual and what their needs are based on their specific circumstance.”

It’s a concern following the latest stabbing on the strip which left two people dead.

The man accused, Yoni Barrios found himself homeless and wandering the Strip after leaving California.

The Clark County District Attorney told 8 News Now his mental competency might play a role during his trial.

Homelessness affects far more men than women — 70.7% are male and 28.4% are female, with 0.6% classified as gender non-conforming and 0.2% transgender. And by age, 88% are older than 24.

Racial makeup of the homeless community in Southern Nevada:

  • 52% white
  • 37% Black or African American
  • 1.8% multiple races
  • 1.7% American Indian or Alaskan Native
  • 2.2% Asian
  • 5.4% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander

Ethnicity statistics show 15% of the homeless community identifies as Hispanic/Latino and 85% do not.

Statistics for Southern Nevada indicate that 10% of the homeless population have served in the military and 90% are single adults. Families with children make up 9% of the homeless population and 6% are unaccompanied youth.

When the point-in-time count was taken in February, 87% of available beds for homeless people were occupied. Emergency shelters were 91% full and transitional housing was 72% full. The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center on Foremaster Lane completed its expansion about a month before the count was taken this year.

Solutions of Change offers free services available to the community. Click here to learn more: https://solutionsofchange.org/services/

If you need rent or utility help or other assistance, you contact HopeLink here: https://link2hope.org/node/264

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 29

caunkle
1d ago

Just have all of the homeless go down to the border, cross it and come back in. Biden will give you money, phone, plane ticket and put you up in a lavish hotel.

Reply(2)
10
Eileen Rex
1d ago

Where is all the money from the government to help keep them off the streets and out of our neighborhood? People need to report these incidents so that they can be taken care of. No one wants them outside of their subdivision or in the parks where it is supposed to be safe.

Reply(2)
5
Cimarron Bulls
1d ago

We have to learn from California. If we don't nip this in the butt now they are going to become more brazen and eventually become more violent. Then again we've already experienced our share of homelessness violence with this man that killed and killed and stabbed all those people on the strip. Let's not forget he was homeless in California was arrested multiple times and yet what time saying yet ended up on the streets of Las Vegas. We should not be a tolerant society to tolerate such type of behavior just because they choose to be homeless.

Reply
4
Related
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Henderson, Nevada

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Henderson for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Henderson. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
HENDERSON, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
nypressnews.com

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transitional Housing#The Associated Press#The Las Vegas
culinaryunion226.org

Culinary Union announces the “Neighborhood Stability Slate to take on Wall Street landlords” ahead of Early Vote, canvassers have knocked on half a million doors statewide

Bethany Khan: bkhan@culinaryunion226.org ▪ (702) 387-7088. Culinary Union announces the “Neighborhood Stability Slate to take on Wall Street landlords” ahead of Early Vote, canvassers have knocked on half a million doors statewide - Las Vegas, NV – UNITE HERE’s Culinary Union is pleased to announce the unveiling...
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
8 News Now

Celebrating National Pasta Month

Las Vegas(KLAS)-This month is pasta-tively amazing! It’s National Pasta Month and Carmine’s at Forum Shops inside Caesar’s Palace is celebrating in a big way. Mercedes Martinez joins Carmine’s Regional Executive Chef Michael Ingino in the kitchen.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
NEVADA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland sisters are recovering after surviving a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas strip

BALTIMORE -- A pair of Maryland sisters were among the eight people stabbed Thursday in an attack on the Las Vegas strip.Gabrielle "Gabby" Hewes and Cassandra "Cassy" Hewes were on a trip with their mother Beth last week when they were stabbed in the attack that killed two and injured six.A GoFundMe (https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-victims-of-las-vegas-stabbing) effort has raised more than $16,000 to benefit their family.An aunt and cousin told WJZ by phone the sisters were taking photos with Las Vegas showgirls Thursday when the attack happened. Beth Hewes, a Registered Nurse, applied pressure to her daughters' wounds.Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris DiGiovanni, 30, were killed in the attack.Younger sister Cassy has since been discharged from the hospital with plans to return to Maryland later this week. Gabby is still in the ICU after another surgery Monday, according to family.  
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New info on Strip stabbing suspect reveals criminal history in California

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In newly obtained court documents, News 3 has learned the suspect in last week's mass stabbing on the Strip has a prior criminal history in California. According to a criminal case summary from Los Angeles County, 32-year-old Yoni Christian Barrios was charged with domestic violence in 2019, stemming from a 2018 incident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy