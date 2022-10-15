ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

UCHealth gives patients Stanley Cup Parade VR experience

By Jeff Todd
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPkzJ_0iV83cUt00

UCHealth gives patients VR experience in Stanley Cup Parade 01:58

The Avalanche Stanley Cup run was something Robb Baker knew happened, he just didn't have any memories of it. On Tuesday, he had an unforgettable experience reliving the parade alongside Captain Gabriel Landeskog.

CBS

"Pretty much from May to now is a kind of one big fog," said Baker who was getting an infusion as part of treatment for colorectal cancer. "It was cool because it was getting to see it, but I was getting play-by-play from the guy that was actually there."

UCHealth has about 60 virtual reality headsets spread out across its network. The idea is to give patients an opportunity to have another experience while getting treatment. There are flights over foreign countries, bike rides around Colorado's mountains, and now, a chance to be in the middle of the Avs parade from June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QawCk_0iV83cUt00
CBS

"It felt like we were in it with people hooting and hollering at us, so it was cool," Baker said.

"It was very cool to relive it. It was very real," Landeskog said. "It's cool to be able to come here and put a smile on somebody's face and meet people like Robb."

The program has been successful in its initial rollout and UCHealth is looking to expand while making patients more aware of their options. The VR headsets have helped people with fear of needles, blood, or other concerns to drift away from the medical setting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ri6Ai_0iV83cUt00
CBS

"For people stuck in here doing this kind of stuff, being able to have that kind of technology to kind of distract you is pretty cool," Baker said.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Giant gourd weighs 1,783 pounds; heaviest in Colo. history

Colorado's heaviest pumpkin in the history of the state is on display at the Denver Botanic Gardens. The monstrous pumpkin was grown by a farmer in Colorado and weighed in at 1,783 pounds. The giant gourd will be on display through Oct. 26 at the Denver Botanic Gardens. It's expected to be a popular display so gardens officials say it's best to buy tickets early. As for what will happen to it after Halloween, it will have a fate much like its smaller counterparts."We are going to cut it open. We aren't going to carve it but we are going to cut it open and the grower is going to collect some seeds so next year the grower can try to grow a similarly large pumpkin," said Erin Byrd with the Denver Botanic Gardens. The second-largest pumpkin on record in Colorado is on display at Aurora Fire Station 11. That giant was grown by an Aurora firefighter and weighs in at 1,729 pounds. 
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
75K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy